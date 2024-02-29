ElmTree Funds Completes Nearly $2 Billion in Transactions in 2023

Firm poised for growth, targeting $8.5 billion assets under management by end of 2024

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ElmTree Funds ("ElmTree"), a leading industrial net-lease real estate private equity firm, closed out 2023 with significant investment momentum — transacting 33 properties across 17 states, held in the various investment vehicles of the firm's nationwide portfolio. ElmTree CEO & Founder James Koman made the announcement.

"Our consistent investment philosophy of making strategic acquisitions in mission-critical, build-to-suit industrial net-lease assets has allowed ElmTree to transact and complete deals in today's extremely tight and competitive market," stated Koman. "ElmTree remained active in the marketplace, continuing to make tactical investment decisions aligned with our investment criteria, which we believe will procure attractive returns for our partners and investors."

ElmTree's 33 transactions in 2023 represent 9.6 million square feet, consisting primarily of Class A industrial space. These transactions exhibit resilient fundamentals, including growing labor forces, strong demographics, and strategic access to major U.S. distribution arteries — critical factors for tenants' business operations to remain competitive in today's marketplace. The properties are located in what ElmTree believes are desirable industrial markets across the U.S., including Alabama, California, Florida, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

"We are laser focused on net-lease industrial properties, including logistics and fulfillment facilities. These properties are the backbone of our economy and are essential to the operations of Fortune 100 companies across the country," stated Koman. "Our specialized expertise and proven track record, coupled with our dynamic team of industry-leading talent, is driving the firm's projected goal of reaching $8.5B AUM by the end of 2024 — a testament to the firm's optimism regarding opportunities within today's still challenging market environment."

ElmTree expects to remain active in the marketplace and continue to capitalize on what the firm believes are attractive investment opportunities throughout 2024.

About ElmTree Funds

ElmTree Funds, LLC, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a real estate private equity firm that manages capital on behalf of institutional and private investors. ElmTree's investment philosophy focuses on making strategic investments in the commercial real estate net-lease and build-to-suit sectors with a focus on industrial properties. Since its founding in 2011, ElmTree has acquired, developed, or financed an extensive portfolio of commercial real estate. ElmTree targets investments in primary and secondary markets across the U.S. that are net-leased to investment grade tenants on a long-term basis. To learn more, visit https://elmtreefunds.com/ .

