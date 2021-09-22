ElmTree Funds Deploys Over $4 Billion In the Last Year

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ElmTree Funds ("ElmTree"), a leading real estate private equity manager, has deployed over $4 billion in capital over the last twelve months, consisting of 47 properties in excess of 16.5 million square feet. Robust activity from corporate build-to-suits coupled with demand from leading global and domestic investors comprised of public and private pensions, endowments, foundations and insurance companies has allowed ElmTree to acquire significant industrial square footage in the United States. ElmTree is focused on acquiring at least $3 billion on the same trajectory in the upcoming twelve months.

Focusing on acquiring build-to-suit properties net leased to investment-grade tenants, ElmTree expects demand for industrial facilities to continue to grow as tenants expand supply chains to meet e-commerce growth, increase inventory levels and achieve shorter delivery times. Additionally, in the current yield-starved investment environment, ElmTree believes institutional investors will look to the net lease industrial sector for predictable long-term cash flow streams.

"The demand for industrial investments continues to outpace every other sector in real estate. ElmTree Funds, through our corporate and developer relationships in conjunction with our development and construction expertise, is well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities in this environment," said James Koman, CEO and Founder of ElmTree.

Koman continued "As online purchasing increases, we see an insatiable growth for shippers, operators and retailers to continue their growth trends for the foreseeable future. Our ability to raise capital and help developers and investors meet their needs through investing or building is a win-win situation for everyone in today's marketplace. Our platform, including under-contract assets, anticipates managing $7.3 billion of assets, measured on a gross basis, reflecting these trends."

About ElmTree Funds

ElmTree Funds, LLC, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a real estate private equity firm that manages capital on behalf of institutional and private investors. ElmTree's investment philosophy focuses on making investments in the commercial real estate net lease and build-to-suit sectors with a focus on industrial and office properties. Since its founding in 2011, ElmTree Funds has acquired, developed, or financed an extensive portfolio of commercial real estate. ElmTree Funds targets investments in primary and secondary markets across the United States that are net-leased to investment grade tenants on a long-term basis.

