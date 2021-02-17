ElmTree Funds Has Deployed Over $1.5 Billion In the Last Year

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ElmTree Funds ("ElmTree"), a leading real estate private equity manager, has deployed over $1.5 billion in the past year in a variety of industrial net lease build-to-suit assets leased to investment grade tenants located across the United States.

Focusing on acquiring build-to-suit properties net leased to investment grade tenants, ElmTree expects demand for industrial facilities to steadily increase as tenants look to expand supply chains to meet e-commerce growth and achieve shorter delivery times. Particularly in a low yield environment, investors like ElmTree have been looking to investment grade net lease assets for predictable long-term cash flow streams.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted the need for continued investment in and development of industrial facilities that support cold storage, last mile, and third-party logistics capabilities, and we expect this interest to continue," said James Koman, CEO and Founder of ElmTree. "We are ready to continue our strong progress into 2021 by deploying our expertise in these critical industrial assets, while paying close attention to tenant credit quality."

ElmTree Funds, LLC, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a real estate private equity firm that manages capital on behalf of institutional and private investors. ElmTree's investment philosophy focuses on making investments in the commercial real estate net lease and build-to-suit sectors with a focus on industrial and office properties. Since its founding in 2011, ElmTree Funds has acquired, developed, or financed an extensive portfolio of commercial real estate. ElmTree Funds targets investments in primary and secondary markets across the United States that are net-leased to investment grade tenants on a long-term basis.

