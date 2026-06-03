New commercial-grade Android device combines a 15-inch touchscreen, integrated NFC payment and flexible deployment options for attended and self-service checkout.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elo, now part of Zebra Technologies, today announced the introduction of the Elo Pay 15″ Tap to Pay, a commercial-grade Android payment solution that combines a 15-inch interactive touchscreen with integrated NFC payment for retail, restaurant, hospitality and self-service environments.

Elo Expands Integrated Payment Portfolio with Elo Pay 15" Tap to Pay for Point-of-Sale and Self-Service

Powered by the Qualcomm® QCS6490 processor and Android 14 OS, the Elo Pay 15″ Tap to Pay delivers the performance, connectivity and reliability needed for enterprise deployments. With support for contactless cards and digital wallet transactions, the solution helps businesses streamline checkout workflows while creating fast, modern payment experiences.

Built for flexible deployment, the Elo Pay 15″ Tap to Pay can be used as an attended POS terminal or integrated into self-service applications such as ordering, checkout, ticketing, check-in and endless aisle. With VESA mounting, Elo Edge Connect™ accessories and EloView™ device management, businesses can configure, deploy and manage the solution consistently across locations.

"From assisted checkout to self-service kiosks, businesses are looking for integrated payment solutions that are sleek, reliable and easy to deploy at scale," said Craig Witsoe, CEO of Elo. "The Elo Pay 15″ Tap to Pay joins our growing portfolio of payment-integrated devices — from handhelds and tablets to fixed POS systems — all built on a unified payment architecture that helps customers simplify development, deployment and long-term scalability."

Built for Modern Payment Experiences

Retailers, restaurants and hospitality operators need more than a payment screen — they need devices that fit the workflow, scale across locations and remain manageable over time. The Elo Pay 15″ Tap to Pay is designed to support both associate-led and self-service experiences, giving businesses a consistent platform for checkout, ordering, check-in, endless aisle and other customer-facing applications.

As part of Elo's broader portfolio of payment-integrated devices, the Elo Pay 15″ Tap to Pay enables organizations to create more consistent experiences across mobile, fixed and self-service form factors while simplifying software development and deployment. Combined with Elo's unified architecture, businesses can more easily scale solutions across locations and workflows using a common Android platform and shared payment ecosystem.

Its slim commercial design gives businesses the flexibility to deploy the device where transactions happen — on a counter, on a wall, in a kiosk or as part of a custom installation. With support for Elo Edge Connect™ accessories, organizations can tailor the experience around the application while maintaining a clean, integrated footprint.

Enterprise Ready from Day One

Designed for enterprise deployment and long-term lifecycle management, the Elo Pay 15″ Tap to Pay combines Android 14, Google Mobile Services and built-in Android enterprise capabilities with EloView™ remote device management. Organizations can remotely provision devices, deploy applications and content, manage updates and maintain visibility across large-scale deployments.

EloCare℠ service options, including advance unit replacement, extended warranty coverage and professional services, are available to help customers reduce downtime, simplify rollouts and maximize uptime.

Zebra and Elo: Better Together

Together, Zebra and Elo create an end-to-end technology ecosystem that connects enterprise workflows, data intelligence and customer interactions through a unified vision. Zebra delivers operational performance across supply chain, store operations, analytics and workforce tools, while Elo powers interactive experiences including POS, self-service, payments and digital engagement. The combined portfolio enables organizations to digitize and automate workflows while creating intelligent operations across industries.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Elo introduces the Elo Pay 15″ Tap to Pay, a commercial-grade 15-inch Android payment touchscreen designed for POS and self-service applications.

The solution combines integrated NFC payment, enterprise Android performance and flexible deployment options in a modern commercial design.

Elo Pay 15″ Tap to Pay joins Elo's growing portfolio of payment-integrated devices built on a unified payment architecture.

Elo Pay 15″ Tap to Pay supports Elo Edge Connect™ accessories, EloView™ device management and EloCare℠ service options.

Together, Zebra and Elo continue expanding an end-to-end technology ecosystem designed to digitize and automate workflows and improve customer engagement across retail and hospitality environments.

About Elo

Elo, now part of Zebra Technologies, is a global leader in interactive solutions that power digital experiences at the point of engagement. With more than 35 million installations across over 80 countries, Elo helps organizations connect with customers and employees through reliable, purpose-built touch technology. Built on a unified architecture, Elo's portfolio spans touchscreen computers, monitors, open-frame displays, payment devices, peripherals, and cloud-based device management, supporting applications from point-of-sale and self-service to digital signage and healthcare. In fact, a new Elo touchscreen is installed somewhere in the world every 21 seconds. Learn more at EloTouch.com.

WHO IS ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES?

Zebra provides the foundation for intelligent operations with an award-winning portfolio of connected frontline, asset visibility and automation solutions which empower our customers to deploy AI on the frontline. Organizations globally across retail, manufacturing, transportation, logistics, healthcare and other industries rely on Zebra to deliver outcomes today while driving innovation for what's next. Together with partners, Zebra creates new ways of working that improve productivity and empower organizations to be better every day. Learn more at zebra.com

Elo, the Elo logo, Elo Edge Connect, EloView, and EloCare are trademarks or service marks of Elo Touch Solutions, Inc., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2026 Elo Touch Solutions, Inc. and/or its affiliates. You may quote this release with attribution.

Press Contact:

Roseanna Catania

+1 (408) 597-8000

http://www.elotouch.com/

SOURCE Elo