New products expand Elo's front-of-house portfolio, helping retail, grocery, and hospitality businesses create intelligent operations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elo – now part of Zebra Technologies – today announced it will introduce three new products at NRF 2026, Jan. 11–13, in booth #5803 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. The new self-checkout, edge computing, payment, and data entry solutions elevate experiences and improve efficiency across retail, hospitality, and grocery workflows.

Zebra and Elo: Better Together

Elo, Now Part of Zebra Technologies, to Debut New Retail Solutions at NRF 2026

Together, Elo and Zebra create the industry's first truly end-to-end technology ecosystem that connects enterprise workflows, data intelligence, and customer interactions through a unified vision. Zebra delivers unmatched operational performance across the supply chain, store operations, analytics, and workforce tools, while Elo is a leader in interactive experiences including POS, self-service, endless aisle, payments and digital engagement.

Their combined portfolio gives customers a single provider capable of powering intelligent operations across industries, from manufacturing to logistics, retail and beyond. The Elo portfolio will be integrated with some demos in the Zebra NRF booth #3303.

As the first major product introductions from Elo as a part of Zebra, this launch reinforces their joint commitment to providing customers with a broad portfolio of solutions to digitize and automate workflows and create in-person experiences as smart and connected as the online world.

Addressing the Demands of High-Volume Self-Checkout

At NRF 2026, Elo will preview the Wallaby® SCO, a forward-looking self-checkout platform that builds on Elo's leadership in POS and self-service solutions. Purpose-built with a lightweight, modular, and highly serviceable design along with enterprise-grade durability, Wallaby SCO is designed to support real-time interaction, operational continuity, and scalable automation in high-volume retail, grocery, and convenience store environments.

Designed on Elo's industry-leading POS computer platforms, Wallaby SCO enables retailers to provide consistent self-checkout experiences across locations and maintain uptime in the most demanding front-of-house operations. The system reflects Elo's vision for the future of checkout: flexible by design, resilient in operation, and built to evolve as customer and operational needs change.

"We're bringing our most powerful and expansive lineup to NRF this year – modular solutions designed for every touchpoint in retail," said Craig Witsoe, CEO of Elo. "From the backroom to checkout, we're giving customers the performance, flexibility, and simplicity they need today with the scalability to evolve for tomorrow. Together with Zebra, we're strengthening an ecosystem that helps businesses optimize workflows and deliver better experiences across the entire retail journey."

Creating New Ways of Working

In addition to the Wallaby SCO preview, these new Elo products give organizations new ways to build and scale their interactive solutions:

Elo Pay Z30 Tap to Pay : Expanding the Elo Pay Z30 family of point-of-sale solutions, this secure, Android-based terminal introduces built-in tap-to-pay functionality while preserving the sleek, integrated design that has made the Z30 one of Elo's most successful POS platforms. Featuring a 15.6-inch merchant-facing display, a 10.1-inch customer-facing screen, and powered by the Qualcomm 6490 processor, the Z30 Tap to Pay delivers fast, secure contactless payments and seamless system integration. Like all Elo Android-based devices, it is EloView®-ready for centralized deployment, provisioning, and device management.

Elo Backpack® with Intel® : A compact, enterprise-grade compute device that transforms Elo touchscreens – from 7 to 65 inches – into fully powered interactive systems. Designed to scale Elo's commercial Intel platform across sizes and form factors, it supports a wide range of applications including digital signage, retail media networks, self-service kiosks, POS, kitchen display systems (KDS), and automation controls. With powerful Intel processing for Windows and Linux users, integrated AI acceleration, robust connectivity, and flexible mounting options, the solution enables organizations to standardize on a single platform, adaptable to the specific needs of retail, QSR, hospitality, healthcare, industrial, and other environments. EloCare® service options, including advance unit replacement, extended warranty coverage, and professional services, are available to support deployment, uptime, and long-term lifecycle management.

Elo Edge Connect® 10-Key Keypad : The Elo Edge Connect 10-Key Keypad turns compatible Elo touchscreen monitors and touch computers into keypad-equipped checkout stations designed to streamline frontline POS workflows. Using the 10-key attached to an Elo system, retailers can configure ergonomic POS stations that improve speed and accuracy for tasks such as price entry, produce lookup, and routine adjustments while maintaining a clean, integrated design consistent with Elo's broader grocery solution set.

"This expanded portfolio shows how our unified architecture continues to scale across retail, grocery, and payment workflows." added Witsoe.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Elo, recently acquired by Zebra Technologies, will introduce new solutions to enhance point-of-sale and interactive customer experiences at NRF 2026 in booth #5803.

The Elo Wallaby Self-Checkout, Elo Pay Z30, Elo Backpack with Intel, and Elo Edge Connect 10-Key Keypad give businesses in the retail, hospitality, and grocery industries flexible tools to optimize workflows.

The new products represent a key step in combining Elo's expertise in interactive solutions with Zebra's vision for digitized, automated, and intelligent frontline operations.

About Elo

Elo, now part of Zebra Technologies, is a global leader in interactive solutions that power digital experiences at the point of engagement. With more than 35 million installations across over 80 countries, Elo helps organizations connect with customers and employees through reliable, purpose-built touch technology. Built on a unified architecture, Elo's portfolio spans touchscreen computers, monitors, open-frame displays, payment devices, peripherals, and cloud-based device management, supporting applications from point-of-sale and self-service to digital signage and healthcare. In fact, a new Elo touchscreen is installed somewhere in the world every 21 seconds. Learn more at EloTouch.com .

WHO IS ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES?

Zebra provides the foundation for intelligent operations with an award-winning portfolio of connected frontline, asset visibility and automation solutions powered by AI. Organizations globally across retail, manufacturing, transportation, logistics, healthcare, and other industries rely on us to deliver outcomes today while driving innovation for what's next. Together with our partners, we create new ways of working that improve productivity and empower organizations to be better every day. Learn more at zebra.com

