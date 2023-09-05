Elo Introduces Its First Open Frame Touchscreen for Outdoor Environments

New 2799L Open Frame Touchscreen Is Designed to Withstand the Elements and Elevate the Outdoor Viewing Experience

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elo, a leading global supplier of interactive touchscreen solutions, announces the 2799L open frame display, a 27-inch touchscreen monitor designed for outdoor use and built to withstand the elements. This kiosk-ready open frame will enable kiosk manufacturers and integrators to design custom outdoor or industrial solutions that require durability in temperature and humidity and 24/7 availability.

The 2799L open frame touch display is sunlight-readable with a 1500 nit (NIT) brightness rating, making it an ideal solution for a variety of outdoor applications including payment and ticketing, charging stations, drive-through ordering, order pickup, vending, and wayfinding and interactive signage. Built to perform outdoors, the 2799L offers IP66 ingress protection and National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) 4X protections when integrated into an enclosure, as well as IK10 impact protection.

"Our partners are eager for an open frame display they can seamlessly integrate into kiosks and installations for outdoor use, and we're excited to introduce the first model in this line today," said Craig Witsoe, CEO of Elo. "The 2799L signifies a new era, extending the quality, durability, and ruggedness customers have come to expect from Elo's indoor displays to a product specifically designed for outdoor use. It also includes new features such as built-in ambient light control, IK10 protection, and integrated cooling."

The optically bonded TouchPro® Projected Capacitive (PCAP) display with edge-to-edge glass supports up to 10 simultaneous touches for an enhanced, tablet-like experience. The 2799L features Elo's standard array of connectivity options, including General Purpose Input/Output (GPIO), HDMI, VGA, DisplayPort, and USB connections, making it easy to integrate with common computing systems and peripherals typically found in kiosk applications.

When paired with an Elo Backpack® and an internet connection, kiosks can be easily deployed and managed with EloViewⓇ — a scalable, single-architecture media platform. EloView simplifies content delivery with remote-management capabilities — critical for kiosk deployment in multi-location chains. Fully armed with auto-provisioning and single-button deployment, you decide when to update your kiosks, reducing downtime for you and your customers.

The 2799L Open Frame Touch Display may be mounted in landscape, portrait, and face-up orientations, providing optimal flexibility for mounting in any table, kiosk, or cabinet design. Whether end users are viewing up close or from a distance, with or without polarized sunglasses, this open-frame solution offers optimal clarity and the viewing experience you want to deliver outdoors.

About Elo

As a leading global supplier of interactive solutions, #EloIsEverywhere. With over 30 million installations in more than 80 countries, Elo has established a significant global footprint. In fact, a new Elo touchscreen is installed somewhere in the world every 21 seconds. Built on a unified architecture, Elo's broad portfolio allows its customers to easily Choose, Configure and Connect & Control to create a unique experience. Choose from all-in-one systems, open-frame monitors and touchscreen monitors ranging from handheld to 65 inches. Configure with Elo's unique Elo Edge Connect® peripherals that allow use-specific solutions. Connect & Control with EloView®, a secure cloud-based platform for Android-powered devices. EloView enables secure deployment and management of a large network of interactive systems designed to reduce operating costs while increasing up-time and security.

Consumers can find Elo touchscreen solutions in self-service kioskspoint-of-sale terminals, interactive signagesports betting, hospitality systems, point-of-care displays, and transportation applications—to name a few. Learn more at EloTouch.com.

