MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elo, a leading global provider of Android-powered interactive devices, today announced a major addition to their mobile computer lineup – the Elo M60 Pay handheld computer. The new device brings payment centerstage to empower retail, hospitality, and entertainment businesses to accept payments in store or on the go – wherever customers are located.

Elo Introduces M60 Pay Android-Powered Mobile Computer With Built-in Payment Capabilities

"We designed the M60 Pay mobile computer to allow businesses to interact efficiently with their customers, and the reaction from our partner community has been amazing," said Craig Witsoe, CEO, Elo. "From line-busting and ticketing to tableside and in-seat payment, the M60 Pay makes decentralizing the checkout process and taking payments at the table, at the seat, around the store or at the counter easy."

Built to accept today's popular payment and loyalty cards, the new M60 Pay has a built-in EMV, magnetic stripe reader and NFC for cards with chips, stripes and digital contactless payments. The M60 Pay features a large 6-inch HD touch display, a fast Qualcomm 660 octa-core processor and Android 10 OS with Google Mobile Services. The M60 Pay device is designed to last a full shift with its 12-hour battery life,* and its rugged design is purpose-built to endure commercial use.

From Mobile to Fixed POS

The M60 Pay computer can transform from a mobile to a fixed POS solution. The optional docking station, expansion module and touchscreen monitor allow your M60 Pay computer to become a fixed counter-based point-of-sale terminal.

Payment Processing

For L1 and L2 certified applications, the Elo Payment SDK makes it easy to integrate the M60 Pay computer into the payment process flow. Elo's own L3 certification via Elo Pay, a SaaS-based payment gateway solution, will allow businesses to set up the M60 Pay to accept payments without any coding or certification.

Elo EssentialEdge™ Simplifies Android for the Enterprise

With Elo EssentialEdge for Android , developers, IT managers and business leaders can leverage a uniform and continually growing suite of tools across a broad range of applications. Everything from managing connected peripherals like scanners and payment devices to security settings and OS is supported from an enterprise perspective. Among the powerful new features of the platform are Google zero-touch enrollment and OEMConfig capability for easy device configuration and enrollment in conjunction with any mobile device management software. Elo's Android stack is packed with the tools enterprises need, from peripheral support to custom OS updates and security features.

The new M60 Pay computer is EloView® ready. EloView is a SaaS platform and toolset for automated device enrollment, content management and remote device management. Available in three versions, EloView offers a free "Core" version for automated device provisioning and OS updates; "Connect," which enables device provisioning and management with a familiar Android desktop interface and "Control," which provides additional security for customer-facing and unattended devices. The cloud-based platform simplifies and automates device deployment, OS updates and configuration. From managing content to monitoring battery statistics, EloView can reduce operating costs and boost employee productivity. Through EloView, businesses can install Elo Home on the device to create a customized, locked-down interface for business-specific apps.

And with OS 360 , Elo offers security updates, the latest Android OS upgrades and device enhancements to help ensure Elo Android-based devices are secure and performing optimally throughout their lifecycle. OS 360 seamlessly integrates with EloView allowing users to pre-schedule updates and manage OS versions across their fleet of devices.

Whether deploying throughout a stadium or across a 10,000-location restaurant chain, EloView makes device management easy at scale.

Accessories Built for Convenience

The M60 Pay computer supports multiple accessories to extend functionality, including a docking station, expansion module and multi-bay device charger.

Four variations of the M60 Pay computer will be released, including an optional 2D barcode scanner to read 1D/2D barcodes even if scratched, folded or stained and models offering built-in 4G LTE connectivity. All models will be available for order beginning this month. Elo Pay will be released this spring.

To learn more, visit EloTouch.com.

About Elo

As a leading global supplier of interactive solutions, #EloIsEverywhere. Elo invented the touchscreen 50 years ago and has since deployed more than 25 million interactive installations in over 80 countries. Built on a unified architecture, Elo's broad portfolio allows our customers to easily Choose, Configure and Connect & Control to create a unique experience. Choose from all-in-one systems, open-frame monitors and touchscreen monitors ranging from 10 to 65 inches. Configure with our unique Elo Edge Connect peripherals that allow use-specific solutions. Connect & Control with EloView, a secure cloud-based platform for Android-powered devices. EloView enables secure deployment and management of a large network of interactive systems designed to reduce operating costs while increasing up-time and security.

Consumers can find Elo touchscreen solutions in self-service kiosks, point-of-sale terminals, interactive signage, gaming machines, hospitality systems, point-of-care displays and transportation applications—to name a few. Learn more at EloTouch.com.

*Exact battery life depends on use

Elo, the Elo logo, EssentialEdge and EloView are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Elo Touch Solutions, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Forrest McCall

4085978000

https://EloTouch.com

SOURCE Elo