Elo Launches Groundbreaking Elo Pay M100 Mobile POS Tablet

Ideal for retail and hospitality businesses, the sleek new tablet offers exceptional performance, integrated payments. and rugged durability.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elo, a world leader in Android-powered interactive devices for business use, has today announced the latest product to join its expansive range: the powerful Elo Pay M100 POS tablet with integrated payment. Created for merchants and restaurants, the new device delivers a comprehensive mobile point-of-sale solution in a sleek and stylish design.

The exciting new Elo Pay M100 POS tablet is the perfect solution for businesses looking for a secure, fast, and mobile device for processing transactions. The tablet features a 10.1-inch scratch-resistant touch display and high-durability casing to withstand the day-to-day use of even the busiest environments. A flexible Android 12 operating system and Qualcomm SD660 processor provide powerful performance and an engaging customer interface.

Payment capabilities of the Elo Pay M100 include an EMV Reader with PCI/PTS 6.0, pin-on-glass technology and Near Field Communication for contactless payments. An optional magnetic stripe reader for gift cards, loyalty cards and employee login cards integrates seamlessly with the device is available separately. The M100 tablet also has integrated front and rear cameras for capturing barcodes to create a smooth and rapid sale process.

The all-new M100 tablet also features a powerful and long-lasting battery, designed to provide up to 12 hours of continuous use. Capable of lasting an entire shift, depending on use, businesses may no longer need multiple devices in constant rotation. Each tablet can also be fully recharged in just a few hours and can be bulk charged in the optional multi-bay charger.

Customizable to meet every merchant's needs, the Elo Pay M100 features a wide array of optional accessories, including a magnetic stripe reader for non-payment cards, a fingerprint reader, and flexible strap options to help staff carry the tablet comfortably and securely. For businesses seeking a dockable solution, the tablet can be placed into a POS dock capable of swivelling from merchant to customer facing with ease.

Elo Pay offers comprehensive payment services and security with its tablets, allowing software developers easy integration and merchants to process transactions with confidence. This includes end-to-end encryption, secure tokenization, robust terminal management, and easy-to-use APIs for quick integration. Elo Pay Link and Elo Pay Link+ are semi-integrated applications that support connection between merchants and their chosen card network processors.

This device delivers performance and capabilities that meet Google Mobile Services (GMS) certification and is also Android Enterprise Recommended (AER). Additionally, Elo Care OS360 offers customers optional long-term security updates. Seamlessly integrating with the award-winning EloView software, merchants can deploy and securely manage their entire network of Android-powered Elo devices from anywhere in the world in seconds.

For customers seeking enterprise-level support, Elo offers EssentialEdge. This world-class life cycle management and security program includes monthly security updates, seamless provisioning, and access to Elo's proprietary APIs on your preferred Android MDM platform. Further support comes with EloCare, which provides advance unit replacement, accidental damage protection, and extended warranty options.

"We are excited to announce the Elo Pay M100, the latest addition to our payment solutions," said Craig Witsoe, CEO at Elo. "Many applications require not only secure mobile payment capabilities but also the convenience of a tablet-sized screen. The Elo Pay M100, with its 10-inch display, meets these needs perfectly and is built with the renowned Elo quality and durability. It complements our existing offerings, including the popular Elo Pay M60 handheld mobile and the new Elo Pay 7-inch fixed terminal, creating a robust payment-POS platform with a common architecture for easy integration.

For more on Elo Pay and the exciting new M100 POS tablet, visit EloTouch.com .

About Elo

As a leading global supplier of interactive solutions, #EloIsEverywhere. With over 30 million installations in more than 80 countries, Elo has established a significant global footprint. In fact, a new Elo touchscreen is installed somewhere in the world every 21 seconds. Built on a unified architecture , Elo's broad portfolio allows its customers to easily Choose, Configure and Connect & Control to create a unique experience. Choose from all-in-one systems, open-frame monitors and touchscreen monitors ranging from handheld to 65 inches. Configure with Elo's unique Elo Edge Connect ® peripherals that allow use-specific solutions. Connect & Control with EloView ®, a secure cloud-based platform for Android -powered devices. EloView enables secure deployment and management of a large network of interactive systems designed to reduce operating costs while increasing up-time and security.

Consumers can find Elo touchscreen solutions in self-service kiosks , point-of-sale terminals, interactive signage , hospitality systems, point-of-care displays, and transportation applications—to name a few. Learn more at EloTouch.com .

Elo, the Elo logo, EloView, and Elo Edge Connect are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Elo Touch Solutions, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

