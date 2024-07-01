This latest generation offers remote management, a slimmer footprint, and integrated mounting options providing customers with a host of innovative new features.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchscreen digital signage is an essential part of modern business, and Elo, as a global leader in interactive devices, has been at the forefront of the technology for over 50 years. Today, the brand is excited to unveil its latest range, the revolutionary 04-Series.

Elo Launches Revolutionary 04- and 54-Series Touchscreen Digital Signage

The all-new Elo 04-Series offers businesses unique new interactive digital signage screens that will help to empower their operations. The new series includes a wide range of Elo touchscreen monitors, including the 32-inch 3204L, the 43-inch 4304L, the 50-inch 4K 5054L, and the 55-inch 4K 5554L with additional sizes launching at a later date.

One of the biggest advantages of the new 04-Series is the addition of an onboard chipset that supports IoT, enabling remote management of interactive displays through EloView, Crestron, or any preferred Mobile Device Management (MDM) software. This enhancement allows for incredible control over device settings, including switching digital signage screens on and off, adjusting brightness, increasing sound volume, and more, transforming them from mere monitors into smart, manageable devices.

Another major attraction of the new 04-Series is the ability to pass through power and easily mount the Elo backpack, BrightSign® digital signage player, or a compatible compute module of your choice. This feature creates a sleek and neat finish, reducing the clutter of wires, allowing businesses to create modern, professional-looking interactive solutions with minimal visible hardware. Additionally, each screen has the ability to be mounted behind glass or a mirror thanks to Elo's proven touch-through-glass technology.

The 04-Series also features Elo Edge Connect™ on all four sides, ensuring that organizations are able to customize their equipment to meet their specific needs. This includes cameras, scanners, status lights, Near Field Communication (NFC), and much more. Despite the addition of these innovative new features, Elo has reduced the thickness of the new screens, with the new 04-Series being up to 25% thinner in comparison to the prior series.

As with all of Elo's products, the 04-Series large-format interactive signage lives up to the brand's commitment of delivering commercial-grade products specifically designed for commercial environments. As such, each screen comes with a 3-year standard warranty with Advance Unit Replacement* and is tested for UL-60950 and IK-07 impact rating.

"We are excited to be launching the 04-Series line," said Craig Witsoe, CEO at Elo. "Extending EloView's device management functionality to our interactive signage customers will allow them cloud access to control device settings and provide an even greater level of service to their customers."

For more information on Elo and the all-new 04-Series range of touch screens, visit EloTouch.com .

* Advance Unit Replacement Included with 3-year standard warranty for US & EMEA regions only.

About Elo

As a leading global supplier of interactive solutions, #EloIsEverywhere. With over 30 million installations in more than 80 countries, Elo has established a significant global footprint. In fact, a new Elo touchscreen is installed somewhere in the world every 21 seconds. Built on a unified architecture , Elo's broad portfolio allows its customers to easily Choose, Configure and Connect & Control to create a unique experience. Choose from all-in-one systems, open-frame monitors and touchscreen monitors ranging from handheld to 65 inches. Configure with Elo's unique Elo Edge Connect ® peripherals that allow use-specific solutions. Connect & Control with EloView ®, a secure cloud-based platform for Android -powered devices. EloView enables secure deployment and management of a large network of interactive systems designed to reduce operating costs while increasing up-time and security.

Consumers can find Elo touchscreen solutions in self-service kiosks , point-of-sale terminals, interactive signage , hospitality systems, point-of-care displays, and transportation applications—to name a few. Learn more at EloTouch.com .

