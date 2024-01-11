Elo Launches Sleek New I-Series 3 Slate with Intel

Fresh from announcing the powerful I-Series 3 with Intel, Elo is excited to the launch the new compact Slate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the I-Series 3 with Intel, the new Slate from Elo offers customers even more versatility with its thinnest, commercial-grade Intel-based touchscreen computer to date. Packed with many of the features of the powerful I-Series 3 devices, the Slate interactive display can be combined with the Z30 POS stand to create a stunning EloPOS Z30 point-of-sale solution.

The I-Series 3 Slate with Intel offers a new way for merchants to engage with consumers through an ultrathin, sleek, and stylish new interactive device. The Slate features Intel's 11th-generation processors, Trusted Platform Modules (TPM), and compatibility with Windows, Linux (SuSE, Ubuntu, and Red Hat), and ChromeOS Flex operating systems.

Offering fantastic performance and versatility, the Slate is Elo's thinnest Intel-based commercial-grade touchscreen to date, measuring just 14.8mm. With a brilliant 15.6" 1080p IPS display and responsive 10-touch, TouchPro® PCAP touchscreen, the device is easy to clean and maintain thanks to its edge-to-edge glass screen and fanless and ventless design.

Additionally, I-Series 3 Slate with Intel offers a built-in VESA mount, making it easy to install into a variety of settings, including point-of-sale, digital signage, self-service, healthcare, manufacturing, warehouse, and automation controls.

To help provide a seamless experience for both businesses and consumers alike, the Elo I-Series 3 Slate with Intel is equipped with a USB-C connector. Additionally, an I/O hub provides four USB-A 3.0 ports, an RJ45 Ethernet LAN port, and a DC input connector.

Designed for modularity, the I-Series 3 Slate can be transformed into the stylish and compact EloPOS Z30 point-of-sale system. The connectivity-rich POS terminal offers 4x USB-A 3.0 connections, a cash drawer port, a 24V powered USB, Ethernet, and a USB-C, which will be used for stands with an integrated customer-facing display or available for stands without.

In addition to its razor-thin design, the I-Series 3 Slate also features a powerful customer-facing 8 MP camera. This unique addition adds another layer of performance for businesses, allowing them to utilize the camera as part of their customer service interaction and analytics. When combined with additional third-party software, the camera can play an essential role as a security feature and even a scanner.

Alongside robust performance and security, Elo has designed the Slate to be energy-efficient, reducing power usage by up to 55% vs prior platform generations.

The sleek and stylish Slate will be making its public debut later this month at the National Retail Federation Expo 2024 – retail's biggest show. Held in New York, the conference will see Elo showcasing its entire range of retail solutions throughout the three days at booth #5803.

"The I-Series 3 Slate with Intel is an exciting addition to our product range," said Craig Witsoe, CEO at Elo. "The stylish design is our thinnest device to date and combines a stunning design with exceptional performance, allowing our customers to create a durable and versatile POS system that improves customer engagement and elevates their brand."

For more information on the new I-Series 3 Slate with Intel, visit EloTouch.com. To book an appointment with the team at NRF 2024, visit EloTouch.com/NRF.

About Elo

As a leading global supplier of interactive solutions, #EloIsEverywhere. With over 30 million installations in more than 80 countries, Elo has established a significant global footprint. In fact, a new Elo touchscreen is installed somewhere in the world every 21 seconds. Built on a unified architecture, Elo's broad portfolio allows its customers to easily Choose, Configure and Connect & Control to create a unique experience. Choose from all-in-one systems, open-frame monitors and touchscreen monitors ranging from handheld to 65 inches. Configure with Elo's unique Elo Edge Connect® peripherals that allow use-specific solutions. Connect & Control with EloView®, a secure cloud-based platform for Android-powered devices. EloView enables secure deployment and management of a large network of interactive systems designed to reduce operating costs while increasing up-time and security.

Consumers can find Elo touchscreen solutions in self-service kiosks, point-of-sale terminals, interactive signage, hospitality systems, point-of-care displays, and transportation applications—to name a few. Learn more at EloTouch.com.

