Fully integrated contactless payment with a 22-inch Android touchscreen and Stripe's Tap to Pay on Android solution enables seamless transactions and enhanced checkout customization.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched on August 1st, the all-new Elo Pay 22" touchscreen is a powerful self-service kiosk that allows a wide array of merchants to accept contactless payments with ease. Now, Elo is excited to announce that the touchscreen is compatible with Stripe's Tap to Pay on Android solution and can be set up on each kiosk in minutes for users who have enabled Tap to Pay with Stripe.

Elo Pay 22″ Tap to Pay Expands Compatibility for Self-Service Kiosks

The innovative 22" touchscreen has been created to maximize user experience, allowing customers to quickly and easily interact with the self-service kiosk, creating an engaging and efficient encounter with every transaction. Designed to be highly versatile, the all-in-one payment system caters to a wide range of needs, from ordering and ticketing to check-in, making it ideal for use across a broad range of industries.

Now, Elo is taking the innovative touchscreen further with compatibility with Stripe's Tap to Pay on Android solution This will allow merchants to accept contactless payments to be accepted in-person via American Express, Mastercard, and Visa contactless cards as well as NFC-based mobile wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and more.

This compatibility will allow merchants to create a unified commerce experience across their online and in-person customer interactions. Merchants will also not need to buy, set up, or manage any additional hardware, such as dedicated card readers, to start accepting payments through the Elo Pay 22" touchscreen. Setup takes only a few moments per kiosk, ensuring businesses can benefit from the partnership almost immediately.

"With contactless payments now the norm for many consumers, we are really pleased to be working with Stripe to ensure our new Elo Pay 22" touchscreen allows merchants to accept a wide range of payments with ease," said Neeraj Pendse, vice president of Product Management at Elo. "Our mission has always been to create a smooth experience for merchants and customers, and now brands can have greater control to customize their in-store checkout to reflect their brand and customer experience with on screen 'Tap to Pay'."

For more information on the all-new Elo Pay 22" 'Tap to Pay' device or to learn more about Elo, visit EloTouch.com.

About Elo

As a leading global supplier of interactive solutions, #EloIsEverywhere. With over 30 million installations in more than 80 countries, Elo has established a significant global footprint. In fact, a new Elo touchscreen is installed somewhere in the world every 21 seconds. Built on a unified architecture, Elo's broad portfolio allows its customers to easily Choose, Configure and Connect & Control to create a unique experience. Choose from all-in-one systems, open-frame monitors and touchscreen monitors ranging from handheld to 65 inches. Configure with Elo's unique Elo Edge Connect® peripherals that allow use-specific solutions. Connect & Control with EloView®, a secure cloud-based platform for Android-powered devices. EloView enables secure deployment and management of a large network of interactive systems designed to reduce operating costs while increasing up-time and security.

Consumers can find Elo touchscreen solutions in self-service kiosks, point-of-sale terminals, interactive signage, hospitality systems, point-of-care displays, and transportation applications—to name a few. Learn more at EloTouch.com.

Elo, the Elo logo, EloView, and Elo Edge Connect are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Elo Touch Solutions, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Roseanna Catania

+1 (408) 597-8000

http://www.EloTouch.com

SOURCE Elo