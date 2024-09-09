Elo Rolls Out M51 Rugged Mobile Computer

Compact, Durable, and Android-Powered, the M51 Brings Elo Quality and Performance to Retail, Hospitality, and Warehouse Mobile Applications.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elo, a global leader in Android-powered interactive devices, has unveiled its latest offering, the powerful M51 Rugged Mobile Computer. This compact handheld computer features a 6-inch, full HD touchscreen, and Android 14 OS, transforming all automated processes from inventory management to ticketing.

The M51 Rugged Mobile Computer, the latest addition to Elo's ever-growing range of Android-powered products, offers Elo's renowned reliability and performance in a durable, handheld design.

The 6-inch, high-definition touch display offers excellent visibility indoors and outdoors, allowing the device to be utilized across a range of service industries. The chemically strengthened glass ensures maximum durability, contributing to its MIL-STD-810G rating. Powered by the reliable Qualcomm 6490 octa-core processor, the Android 14 operating system further enhances overall performance.

The all-new device comes with integrated NFC and an optional 2D barcode scanner to maximize functionality, ensuring it can be used for everything from inventory management and BOPIS to table service and ticketing. Suitable for use throughout the day, the device features up to 12 hours of battery life with a swappable 4,520 mAh battery to ensure around-the-clock performance. The M51 Rugged Mobile Computer includes an integrated 13 MP auto-focus rear camera and an 8 MP fixed-focal-length front camera, and is compatible with WiFi 6E, 5G LTE, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Elo's unified architecture simplifies IT integration for organizations using both fixed and mobile Android hardware by providing a consistent, reliable foundation across all devices—from handhelds to 65-inch interactive displays. By leveraging a common set of device drivers and APIs, this architecture enables seamless deployment and management, reducing complexity and ensuring a more efficient and streamlining technology integration across the enterprise.

As with all of Elo's touchscreen devices, the M51 offers a host of compatible accessories, allowing businesses to tailor the device to their needs. Available options include a four-unit battery charger, four-unit device charger, single unit dock, rubber boot, hip-clip holster, hand strap, lanyard connector, trigger-equipped scan handle, and PTT USB-C headset.

Thanks to EloView, customers will also be able to manage their devices easily. Businesses can access up-to-date battery statistics across their fleet and provision devices in seconds thanks to the seamless out-of-the-box experience. EloView is fully remote, ensuring businesses can deploy and securely manage their devices anywhere in the world.

"The M51 mobile computer is built to thrive in challenging environments, whether managing inventory in a warehouse or scanning tickets at a bustling event.," said Craig Witsoe, CEO at Elo. "With its durable design, powerful performance, and seamless integration with EloView, the M51 empowers businesses to operate more efficiently."

For more information on the all-new M51 Rugged Mobile Computer, visit EloTouch.com .

About Elo

As a leading global supplier of interactive solutions, #EloIsEverywhere. With over 30 million installations in more than 80 countries, Elo has established a significant global footprint. In fact, a new Elo touchscreen is installed somewhere in the world every 21 seconds. Built on a unified architecture , Elo's broad portfolio allows its customers to easily Choose, Configure and Connect & Control to create a unique experience. Choose from all-in-one systems, open-frame monitors and touchscreen monitors ranging from handheld to 65 inches. Configure with Elo's unique Elo Edge Connect ® peripherals that allow use-specific solutions. Connect & Control with EloView ®, a secure cloud-based platform for Android -powered devices. EloView enables secure deployment and management of a large network of interactive systems designed to reduce operating costs while increasing up-time and security.

Consumers can find Elo touchscreen solutions in self-service kiosks , point-of-sale terminals, interactive signage , hospitality systems, point-of-care displays, and transportation applications—to name a few. Learn more at EloTouch.com .

Elo, the Elo logo, EloView, and Elo Edge Connect are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Elo Touch Solutions, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

