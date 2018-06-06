Elo to Showcase Interactive Video Wall, Self-Service and Collaboration Solutions With Innovative Touchscreen Computing at InfoComm in Las Vegas

Elo will share the innovative ways companies, educational institutions and retailers are implementing interactive platforms and expanded functionality using touchscreen signage. Elo makes this transformation easy with compatible accessories and peripherals, including EMV payment, 2D scanners and biometric readers.

Booth highlights and demos include:

Award-winning EloView ® software, a SaaS platform designed to simplify and automate deployment of devices and content for interactive displays and streamline device maintenance with OS management, including remote and silent updates, kiosk lock-down, automatic provisioning and device management.

software, a SaaS platform designed to simplify and automate deployment of devices and content for interactive displays and streamline device maintenance with OS management, including remote and silent updates, kiosk lock-down, automatic provisioning and device management. Additional new products including Elo's Android-powered compute engine, the Elo Backpack ™ , versatile I-Series 2.0 touchscreens and a touch-through glass PCAP demo.

, versatile I-Series 2.0 touchscreens and a touch-through glass PCAP demo. New bundled solutions for interactive learning and business collaboration that combine Elo touchscreens with software from DisplayNote Montage and Qwizdom to enable turnkey interactive solutions for enterprise and education.

A new commercial-grade Elo Computer Module (ECMG3) featuring Intel ® Core ™ 6th-generation i7 makes field installation easy by sliding into the back of the touchscreen display, delivering one of the industry's thinnest commercial grade all-in-one large format touchcomputers.

Core 6th-generation i7 makes field installation easy by sliding into the back of the touchscreen display, delivering one of the industry's thinnest commercial grade all-in-one large format touchcomputers. The award-winning PanoScape™ experience, a state-of-the-art multi-functional video wall software created by DesignCentrix and utilizing Elo's commercial-grade large format 55-inch HD touchscreens. This demo replicates the PanoScape™ installation at Tulane University's AB Freeman School of Business.

To learn more about Elo and how they can help improve your interactive signage experiences, visit Elo at InfoComm booth C1800 or online at: EloTouch.com

About Elo

Elo is a global leader in touchscreen solutions, including mPOS self-service, POS systems and interactive signage displays from 10 to 70 inches. The inventor of the touchscreen, Elo now has 20+ million retail and hospitality installations in 80+ countries, with products designed in California and built to last, with a three-year standard warranty. The Elo touchscreen experience has consistently stood for quality, reliability and innovation. Elo intellectual property is protected by global patent, trademark and design registrations. Learn more about Elo at EloTouch.com, and follow on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

