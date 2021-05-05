Elo Touch Solutions Opening New 87,000 sq. ft Knoxville Center Late Summer 2021

Fifty years ago, Elo invented the world's first touchscreen and established its roots in East Tennessee. Today, Elo is a worldwide leader in commercial touchscreen solutions, with Elo products deployed in over 80 countries. The Elo platform is used for kiosk ordering at many of the largest fast-food chains, point-of-sale checkout and self-checkout at top retailers, concessions at over 65% of US professional sports stadiums, and touchscreens on advanced healthcare systems such as MRIs, CT scanners, and respirators used for Covid-19 care.

"Expanding Elo's footprint in the Knoxville area, near where we invented the first touchscreen 50 years ago, is a point of pride and a testament to the American innovation story," said Craig Witsoe, Elo's CEO and Knoxville resident. "With the construction of our new facility in Hardin Valley well underway, Elo is deepening our roots in East Tennessee and reminding many that the Knoxville area is the birthplace of the touchscreen."

With the natural geographic advantage and robust transportation infrastructure, Elo's East Tennessee expansion will consolidate warehouse, repair, and product customization functions currently located in California and New York along with its existing supply chain, tech support, and sales functions already in Knoxville. This will reduce lead times and create efficiencies for many US customers and channel partners. The new center will also enable custom-configured assembly of Elo's market-leading Android, cloud-connected, device platform.

"Knox County is thrilled about the expansion of Elo. The company is a technology leader that is bringing job opportunities and income to our community," said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. "This expansion is just another example that Knox County is fast becoming a place where tech can grow."

"Elo might be a global company, but it's coming home to East Tennessee," Congressman Tim Burchett said. "I always say our best asset is our people, that's what attracts great companies to our region and state. This is an exciting development that will create economic opportunities for hard-working folks in our communities."

In 1971, just 25 units of the Model E-100 Elograph touchscreen tablets were built, manufacturing the product in Knox County employee basements. Today, with over 25 million Elo interactive touchscreen solutions deployed, a new Elo product is installed every 21 seconds somewhere in the world.

About Elo

As a leading global supplier of interactive solutions, #EloIsEverywhere. To date, we have deployed more than 25 million installations in over 80 countries. A new Elo touchscreen is installed every 21 seconds, on average, somewhere in the world. Built on a unified architecture, Elo's broad portfolio allows our customers to easily Choose, Configure and Connect & Control to create a unique experience. Choose from all-in-one systems, open-frame monitors and touchscreen monitors ranging from 10 to 70 inches. Configure with our unique Elo Edge Connect peripherals that allow use-specific solutions. Connect & Control with EloView®, a secure cloud-based platform for Android-powered devices. EloView enables secure deployment and management of a large network of interactive systems designed to reduce operating costs while increasing up-time and security.

Consumers can find Elo touchscreen solutions in self-service kiosks, point-of-sale terminals, interactive signage, gaming machines, hospitality systems, point-of-care displays and transportation applications—to name a few. Learn more at EloTouch.com.

