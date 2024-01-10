Elo Unveils All-New I-Series 3 with Intel

News provided by

Elo

10 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

The ground-up design combines modularity and durability with power and performance, elevating the popular I-Series range to the next level

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elo, a global leader in interactive devices, is excited to announce the launch of its completely redesigned I-Series 3 with Intel touchscreen computer. This powerful all-in-one platform will transform how Elo clients engage with consumers, providing a sleek, powerful, and performance-driven interactive system.

Unveiled ahead of its public debut at the National Retail Federation (NRF) Expo in New York (Jan 14-16), the innovative, completely revamped I-Series 3 with Intel is Elo's most advanced system to date. Complete with Intel's 12th-generation processors, Trusted Platform Modules (TPM), and Intel vPro™, as well as support for multiple OS options including Windows, Linux (SuSE, Ubuntu, Red Hat) and ChromeOS Flex, the new I-Series 3 provides exceptional performance and flexibility with robust security and dependability.

The all-new I-Series 3 offers a sleek, fanless design to maximize the user experience. Thanks to its 10-touch, TouchPro® PCAP touchscreen, full 1080p IPS display, and easy-to-clean, edge-to-edge glass, the I-Series 3 will transform how businesses engage with their consumers.

To ensure the device is suitable for a broad range of applications, Elo provides clients a range of sizing options, from 15" to 24" in square and wide aspect ratios, with and without stand options. The system also features a built-in universal VESA mount, ensuring it can be easily installed in a variety of settings, including point-of-sale, digital signage, self-service kiosks, healthcare, manufacturing, warehouse, and automation controls.

In addition to a completely new look, the I-Series 3 is equipped with the Elo Edge Connect technology, ensuring seamless integration with a wide range of peripherals such as payment solutions, RFID/NFC readers, barcode scanners, cameras, and the new speaker bar. Available on all four sides of the device, Elo Edge Connect offers superior modularity, allowing businesses to easily tailor solutions to their specific needs.

To boost compatibility and connectivity, the I-Series comes with multiple I/O options, including USB-C full-featured ports, 4x USB 3.0, gigabit LAN, powered RJ50 serial, WiFi & Bluetooth 5.2, and 4x micro-USB Edge Connect. This ensures the system can be quickly and seamlessly integrated with all essential accessories. The I-Series 3 models with stands offer additional connectivity via a 12V/24V cash drawer, a 24V-powered USB, and 2x 12V-powered USB ports.

As Elo's most durable and energy-efficient Intel-powered device yet, the all-new fanless and ventless I-Series 3 reduces power usage by up to 46% over prior generations, allowing businesses to significantly reduce their energy consumption and maintenance.

Customers will be able to see the exciting, new all-in-one I-Series 3 later this month at the NRF Expo 2024 in New York. Visitors will be able to find Elo at booth #5803.

"From the very beginning, our philosophy here at Elo has always been about creating a unified, modular design architecture, enabling customers to tailor our solutions to their unique needs," said Craig Witsoe, CEO at Elo. "The completely redesigned I-Series 3 with Intel is our most powerful and sleek solution yet, and embodies our philosophy, providing businesses with an incredible combination of performance, flexibility, and the latest in power efficiency."

For more information on the new I-Series 3 for Intel, visit EloTouch.com. To book an appointment with the team at NRF 2024, visit EloTouch.com/NRF.

About Elo

As a leading global supplier of interactive solutions, #EloIsEverywhere. With over 30 million installations in more than 80 countries, Elo has established a significant global footprint. In fact, a new Elo touchscreen is installed somewhere in the world every 21 seconds. Built on a unified architecture, Elo's broad portfolio allows its customers to easily Choose, Configure and Connect & Control to create a unique experience. Choose from all-in-one systems, open-frame monitors and touchscreen monitors ranging from handheld to 65 inches. Configure with Elo's unique Elo Edge Connect® peripherals that allow use-specific solutions. Connect & Control with EloView®, a secure cloud-based platform for Android-powered devices. EloView enables secure deployment and management of a large network of interactive systems designed to reduce operating costs while increasing up-time and security.

Consumers can find Elo touchscreen solutions in self-service kioskspoint-of-sale terminals, interactive signage, hospitality systems, point-of-care displays, and transportation applications—to name a few. Learn more at EloTouch.com.

Press Contact:

Michelle Williams
4085978000
https://www.elotouch.com

SOURCE Elo

