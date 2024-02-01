The bright display and weatherproof construction designed for 24/7 performance all year round.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elo, a global leader in interactive devices, is excited to announce the launch of its latest outdoor open frame touchscreen display. The 10-inch 1099L Outdoor Open Frame is packed with innovative features that help provide maximum performance regardless of temperature or weather conditions, making it perfect for use in payment systems, charging stations, vending machines, and more.

Elo Unveils Latest Outdoor Open Frame Touchscreen, the 1099L

After the launch of the popular 27-inch open frame touchscreen monitor in September 2023, Elo is excited to be expanding the range with a smaller solution. The virtually weatherproof 10-inch 1099L touchscreen has been built to perform outdoors, meeting IP66 and NEMA 4X standards when integrated into an enclosure. The all-new device also offers IK09 impact protection to keep it safe and secure from vandals, ensuring a long-lasting and durable solution.

Designed to be used in nearly any conditions, the 1099L's integrated cooling regulates display temperature to allowing incredible performance with extended operating temperatures ranging from -20 degrees Celsius up to 60 degrees Celsius. Elo has also ensured the users are able to easily engage with the device both day and night, in most weather conditions. The optically-bonded touchscreen display boasts 1000 NITs brightness and integrated ambient light sensors that automatically adjust the display as required, providing fantastic visuals in both direct sunlight and late at night. The auto adjustment also optimizes power consumption, helping to extend the lifespan of the display.

To make sure the new 1099L is as adaptable and usable for as many applications as possible, the monitor can be mounted in landscape, portrait, and upward facing orientations. This allows for optimal flexibility when integrating it into a counter, kiosk, or cabinet. Incorporating TouchPro® PCAP technology, the 1099L is also able to support touch-thru functionality, allowing it to be used in installations that require a front layer of glass up to 6mm thick or in outdoor touchscreen kiosks requiring adherence to specific IP/IK ratings. The touchscreen also features HDMI, VGA, DisplayPort, and USB connections, allowing for quick and simple integration with the most common computing systems and accessories. For added durability, the connections feature secure locking mechanisms to ensure a strong and stable connection, even in tough industrial situations.

All of these features found in the 1099L outdoor monitor make it a highly versatile solution that is well suited for a broad range of sectors. From EV charging stations and vending machines to payment and ticketing kiosks, human machine interfaces, and order pickup lockers, the latest addition to the Elo line brings performance and adaptability.

When paired with an Elo Backpack® and an internet connection, kiosks can be easily deployed and managed with EloViewⓇ — a scalable, single-architecture media platform. EloView simplifies content delivery with remote-management capabilities — critical for kiosk deployment in multi-location chains. Equipped with auto-provisioning and single-button deployment, you decide when to update your kiosks, reducing downtime for you and your customers.

"Outdoor kiosks are becoming an increasingly common part of the modern world, and our partners have been looking for 10-inch solutions from Elo," said Craig Witsoe, CEO at Elo, "the all-new 1099L offers fantastic performance and usability and is equally as durable and rugged, capable of withstanding the outdoor elements while providing the performance our customers expect from Elo."

For more information on the new Elo 1099L and to view the rest of the range, visit EloTouch.com .

About Elo

As a leading global supplier of interactive solutions, #EloIsEverywhere. With over 30 million installations in more than 80 countries, Elo has established a significant global footprint. In fact, a new Elo touchscreen is installed somewhere in the world every 21 seconds. Built on a unified architecture , Elo's broad portfolio allows its customers to easily Choose, Configure and Connect & Control to create a unique experience. Choose from all-in-one systems, open-frame monitors and touchscreen monitors ranging from handheld to 65 inches. Configure with Elo's unique Elo Edge Connect ® peripherals that allow use-specific solutions. Connect & Control with EloView ®, a secure cloud-based platform for Android -powered devices. EloView enables secure deployment and management of a large network of interactive systems designed to reduce operating costs while increasing up-time and security.

Consumers can find Elo touchscreen solutions in self-service kiosks , point-of-sale terminals, interactive signage , hospitality systems, point-of-care displays, and transportation applications—to name a few. Learn more at EloTouch.com .

Elo, the Elo logo, EloView, and Elo Edge Connect are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Elo Touch Solutions, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Michelle Williams

4085978000

https://www.elotouch.com

SOURCE Elo