Elon University announces plans for a full-time law program in Charlotte

Elon University's School of Law will launch an additional full-time program to serve the growing need for legal education in North Carolina's largest city.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elon University today announced plans to further expand its legal education presence in Charlotte and has applied to the American Bar Association for approval to launch an additional full-time law program, with classes planned to begin in Fall 2027.

Once the additional program is approved and launched, Elon Law will offer three North Carolina-based options for law students:

A full-time, 2.5-year Juris Doctor program in Charlotte.

A part-time, 4-year Elon Law Flex Program in Charlotte.

A full-time, 2.5-year Juris Doctor program in Greensboro.

"The need for graduate and professional programs in one of our nation's fastest-growing cities makes the launch of a full-time law program a natural next step for Elon Law," said Elon University President Connie Ledoux Book. "Elon University is deeply committed to serving the Charlotte community by introducing new and innovative programs that enhance educational offerings for professionals and address the expressed needs of the region."

The new full-time J.D. program in Charlotte will mirror Elon Law's existing, nationally recognized curriculum and successful approach to experiential learning. It also will expand the reach of the school's robust law alumni network in a metropolitan region where a significant number of Elon Law graduates live and practice.

With the launch of this additional program, Elon Law will have a full-time presence in two cities that are home to influential federal courts — the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina in Greensboro, and the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina in Charlotte — as well as the state court system; federal, state and municipal government agencies; and nonprofits that provide legal services to underserved communities.

The full-time Elon Law program plans to enroll a class of about 75 students, a size that allows Elon Law to strategically develop partnerships with Charlotte's legal community and provide options for future growth. Elon Law students in Charlotte will complete a full-time, course-connected residency-in-practice with a practicing attorney or judge during their second year.

"Elon Law's advantage is that our students learn the law by practicing it in the community," said Zak Kramer, dean of Elon University School of Law. "We've been part of Charlotte for years. This is about deepening those relationships, building new ones and doing more through the community-connected model we've developed in Greensboro."

Beginning in Fall 2027, Elon Law plans to operate both of its law programs from the Queens University of Charlotte campus, either upon completion of the planned merger of the two institutions or through a lease agreement.

Applications will be accepted starting in August 2026. Per ABA requirements, offers of admission will not be extended until formal permission is granted.

Visit www.elon.edu/law for more information and updates on Elon Law's offerings for aspiring attorneys.

What They're Saying

"I am delighted to learn that Elon Law is expanding its presence in Charlotte with the addition of a full-time program. As our city continues its remarkable growth, offering both part-time and full-time law school options will strengthen access to legal education and serve the needs of our community. Charlotte's dynamic business environment attracts law firms and companies from across the country, creating new opportunities for lawyers and increasing the demand for legal services. Elon's expansion ensures that Charlotte remains a hub for legal talent and innovation—a vision we all share and support. As president of the Mecklenburg Bar Association, I look forward to collaborating with Elon Law to provide networking and professional development opportunities that will enrich the experience of future lawyers and strengthen our legal community." - Sarah Motley Stone, partner, Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP, and 2025-26 president of the Mecklenburg Bar Association

"As a native of Charlotte and a practicing attorney in this community, I am excited about Elon Law's plans for a full-time J.D. program in Charlotte. As a major metropolitan region, Charlotte-Mecklenburg has a growing need for legal services across both the public and private sectors. Establishing a law school here creates a pathway for aspiring attorneys to earn their law degrees in Charlotte, benefit from mentorship and experiential opportunities within our region's legal profession and remain here to begin their legal careers. This will advance the legal profession and broader legal community," – Dena King, partner, Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLP, former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina

"Locales in our state and region with far less complexity than Charlotte have long been enriched by local institutions of legal education and training. That same need has persisted here for many years. A growth explosion in our community requires — now more than ever — an expanded pool of skilled and proficient attorneys to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law, particularly in public interest law. The safety and vitality of our community depend on preparing the next generation of prosecutors here in Charlotte, and Elon Law's experiential programs cultivate competent and credible practitioners, rooted in a community they can serve and support throughout their legal careers." – Spencer B. Merriweather III, Mecklenburg County District Attorney

About Elon University School of Law

Elon Law is the preeminent school for engaged and experiential learning in law. With a focus on learning by doing, it integrates traditional classroom instruction with a required residency-in-practice field placement for all full-time students during the winter or spring of their second year. The law school's distinctive full-time curriculum provides a logically sequenced program of professional preparation and is accomplished in 2.5 years, which offers exceptional value by lowering tuition and permitting graduates early entry into their careers. Elon Law is regularly featured in PreLaw Magazine's "Best Schools for Practical Training" rankings, maintaining an A+ rating and Top 10 placement annually since 2023. The Elon Law Flex Program, a part-time, in-person program of legal study, launched at Elon University's Charlotte campus in 2024. Tailored to students whose work or other obligations make Charlotte the ideal place to earn their law degree, the program is designed to be completed in four years and currently enrolls 77 students.

About Elon University

Elon University is a nationally recognized leader in engaged, experiential learning that prepares graduates to be creative, resilient, ambitious and ethical citizens of our global culture. At Elon, more than 7,000 students learn through hands-on experiences and close working relationships with faculty and staff. More than 70 undergraduate majors are complemented by professional and graduate programs in law, business administration, business analytics, accounting, education, higher education, physician assistant studies and physical therapy.

SOURCE Elon University