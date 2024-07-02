ELONEX AND RYFF ANNOUNCE IN-SCENE OUT-OF-HOME ADVERTISING PARTNERSHIP AT MAD//Fest

A combined media buy across both digital out-of-home and in-scene properties allows brands to achieve valuable repetition, contextual relevance, and deeper, more meaningful engagements with their target audience.

In addition, this powerful combination allows advertisers to:

Target specific audiences - place in-scene billboards into the TV shows and movies their ideal demographic is watching.

place in-scene billboards into the TV shows and movies their ideal demographic is watching. Increase visibility - scale DOOH campaigns into a wide range of video content, securing higher viewership.

- scale DOOH campaigns into a wide range of video content, securing higher viewership. Move fast - change ads or messaging in near real-time, with brand integrations completed in minutes across both DOOH and In-Scene placements.

Steve Cox, CEO of Ryff said, "Giving advertisers the ability to seamlessly extend digital out-of-home campaigns into the world of in-scene advertising is truly unparalleled. With Elonex's expansive billboard network, and Ryff's broad content inventory, we are set to ubiquitously deliver brand stories and high-impact campaigns to audiences across every screen, whether they're on the move, on their mobile devices, or at home."

Nick Smith, CEO of Elonex, added: "Ryff gives Elonex clients an exceptionally simple way to reach large audiences across multiple platforms - including digital out of home, linear or social channels. This partnership dramatically expands our inventory, enabling us to broaden our offering to clients, while helping them to extend their campaigns across physical and virtual screens."

Ryff's Scene Intelligence™ technology enables the discovery of complementary in-scene billboard placement opportunities that align with geographic, demographic, and messaging targets, among other factors. Campaigns created through this partnership are backed by robust data and performance analytics, ensuring effective, trackable, and measurable outcomes that optimize ad spending.

The innovative approach to advertising is being introduced in the UK and is poised for expansion into the US and other markets.

About Ryff

Based in Los Angeles, Ryff specializes in In-Scene Advertising. Its proprietary GPU-based visual computing, AI, and ML platform, Spheera™, can ingest, analyze, and deliver brand and product integrations, at scale, into sport, film, TV, and social media. Targeting a $190 billion digital video advertising and brand safety and compliance markets, its mission is to transform the way brands engage with audiences through authentic, context-aware product placement.

About Elonex

Elonex operate a unique DOOH Advertising Network, which stretches across multiple lifestyle environments to make it easy for brands of all sizes to reach, target and engage with the most clearly defined audiences. With a long and successful history of developing and advancing new technology, bringing new e-concepts to market and leading modern-day innovation, Elonex is committed to building brands, propelling brand messages and maximising brand engagement through the power of high impact digital visual communication.

