Elope123- A New Year's Elopement Package On The Connecticut Shoreline For Ceremonies To Be Held 12/31/23

Westbrook Inn Bed & Breakfast Announces Their New Year's Eve Elopement Experience- Planning Your Vows Is As Easy as 1 . 2 . 3.

WESTBROOK, Conn., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Westbrook Inn Bed & Breakfast, well known for its intimate micro weddings and elopements, announces ELOPE123. This elopement package celebrates the highly anticipated date of 12/31/23 (123123). Couples seeking a unique date to exchange vows have the opportunity to experience a destination elopement less than two hours from major cities such as Boston or New York, and minutes from the maritime towns of Old Saybrook and Mystic, CT.

The elopement package includes everything desired for an intimate exchange of vows on a special date.

Elope 12/31/23

An officiated wedding ceremony with up to 6 guests

Wedding flowers

Photography

Violin music

An intimate dinner for two

Champagne toast

Wedding cake

Two-night accommodations at the romantic Westbrook Inn

Breakfast-in-Bed Basket on New Year's Day

Couples looking to say "I do" on New Year's Eve can share in the numerology concepts of the once-in-a-lifetime calendar date:

#1 - The number one represents new beginnings. 1 also represents 1+1=1. Together, you are united as 1, creating a life together.

#2 - The number two represents balance, peace, and partnership.

#3 - This number promises laughter and joy.

The numbers combined as a whole of 123 carry a special meaning of union and confidence in your direction, creating the perfect alignment of your love + vows on 12/31/23.

Elope123 is offered at an all-inclusive rate of $2023.00. To book, visit WestbrookInn.com or call at 860-399-4777.

About Westbrook Inn Bed and Breakfast:

This Quintessential New England Inn, on the Connecticut shoreline, offers vintage charm with modern amenities for today's travelers. A timeless bed and breakfast known for its hospitality, charm, and culinary delights, the Inn is perfect for romantic escapes, girls ' getaways, and elopements. For more information, visit westbrookinn.com

The Westbrook Inn

976 Boston Post Rd.

Westbrook, CT

860-399-4777

SOURCE Westbrook Inn