ELOQUII Says Hello To Miami!

ELOQUII will bring runway-inspired selections to Miami locals, with prices ranging from $19 to $225. Centrally located inside South Florida's iconic Dadeland Mall – owned by Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations – the sleek store, with pops of gold throughout, has a luxe, indulgent appeal that shoppers are sure to enjoy.

"We are excited to have some fun in Miami and bring our customer the best in fashion, quality, and fit in our signature ELOQUII in-store experience," said Mariah Chase, CEO.

A hallmark of ELOQUII's store experience is its complimentary personal styling program, which is also available at their Miami location. ELOQUII has elevated the in-store experience by providing shoppers with expert onsite stylists who advise on trends through one-on-one appointments, group styling sessions or festive styling parties – all complete with champagne.

For ELOQUII the difference between like and love is the perfect fit. The brand works hard to get its fit just right. In addition to shopping the latest on trend looks, shoppers can also take advantage of early access to new collections, exclusive in-store events and free shipping on all online orders placed in the store.

Known for collaborating with well-known designers and brands including Reese Witherspoon's lifestyle brand Draper James and the much-anticipated JASON WU x ELOQUII Fall 2018 collection, ELOQUII debuts trend-leading collections in-store each month. Sparking a fashion revolution that is changing the way women shop – and the fashion industry at large ELOQUII is excited to bring its fashion-forward experience to Miami. Because like you, they know fashion doesn't stop at size 12.

ELOQUII is located inside Dadeland Mall, near the Food Court, at 7535 N. Kendall Drive. ELOQUII will be open Monday through Saturday from 10AM to 9:30PM and Sunday from 12PM to 7PM. For more information email dadeland@eloquii.com or call (305) 665-6227. For details on store opening events and promotions follow @ELOQUII on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and join the ELOQUII community by sharing your #XOQ looks on Instagram.

ELOQUII Design Inc., based in New York and Columbus, Ohio, is a private company that is transforming the way women sizes 14+ dress and participate in fashion. The pioneering e- commerce destination for fashion in sizes 14 to 28, ELOQUII offers trend-driven style at accessible price points. The Company – in merchandise categories including apparel, swim, wide width footwear and accessories – debuts new and exciting trend-leading collections each month. ELOQUII also offers customers access to unique content through its Style & Substance platform, an editorial catalogue, and has created an online community through its #XOQ hashtag, which allows customers to tag themselves to the Company's site via Instagram. The brand is currently sold at their Washington D.C. Pentagon City store, The Shops at North Bridge in Chicago, Easton Center in Columbus, Twelve Oaks Mall in Detroit, MI and through www.ELOQUII.com. Follow @ELOQUII on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for additional details on store opening events and promotions.

