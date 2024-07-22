ELS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Continued Strong Performance; Increases 2024 Earnings Guidance

CHICAGO, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) (referred to herein as "we," "us," and "our") today announced results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024. All per share results are reported on a fully diluted basis unless otherwise noted.

















FINANCIAL RESULTS













($ in millions, except per share data) Quarter Ended June 30,

2024

2023

$ Change

% Change (1) Net Income per Common Share $ 0.42

$ 0.34

$ 0.08

24.3 % Funds from Operations ("FFO") per Common Share and OP Unit $ 0.69

$ 0.61

$ 0.08

13.5 % Normalized Funds from Operations ("Normalized FFO") per Common Share and OP Unit $ 0.66

$ 0.64

$ 0.02

2.9 %





Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

$ Change

% Change (1) Net Income per Common Share $ 1.01

$ 0.78

$ 0.23

29.4 % FFO per Common Share and OP Unit $ 1.55

$ 1.33

$ 0.22

16.6 % Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit $ 1.44

$ 1.36

$ 0.08

5.9 %





1. Calculations prepared using actual results without rounding.

Operations Update

Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $0.66, representing a 2.9% increase compared to the same period in 2023, outperforming the midpoint of our guidance range of $0.64. Normalized FFO for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $1.44 per Common Share and OP Unit, representing a 5.9% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Core property operating revenues increased 4.6% and Core income from property operations, excluding property management increased 5.5% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, Core property operating revenues increased 5.2% and Core income from property operations, excluding property management increased 6.4% compared to the same period in 2023.

MH

Core MH base rental income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 increased 6.2% compared to the same period in 2023, which reflects 6.0% growth from rate increases and 0.2% from occupancy gains. Core MH homeowners increased by 171, and we sold 255 new homes during the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The new homes sold had an average sales price of approximately $89,000. Core MH base rental income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased 6.3% compared to the same period in 2023, which reflects 6.1% growth from rate increases and 0.2% from occupancy gains.

RV and Marina

Core RV and marina base rental income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 increased 2.0% compared to the same period in 2023. Core RV and marina annual base rental income increased 6.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. Core RV and marina base rental income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased 4.0% compared to the same period in 2023. Core RV and marina annual base rental income increased 7.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.

Property Operating Expenses

Core property operating expenses, excluding property management for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 increased 3.4% compared to the same period in 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, Core property operating expenses, excluding property management increased 3.7% compared to same period in 2023.

Balance Sheet Activity

On July 18, 2024, we closed on a modification of our $500 million unsecured line of credit to extend the maturity date to July 18, 2028 and add an option to extend the maturity date on our $300 million senior unsecured term loan to April 16, 2027. All other material terms, including interest rate terms, will remain the same.

Guidance Update (1)

($ in millions, except per share data)







2024









Third quarter

Full Year Net Income per Common Share







$0.42 to $0.48

$1.89 to $1.99 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit







$0.69 to $0.75

$2.96 to $3.06 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit







$0.69 to $0.75

$2.86 to $2.96

















2023 Actual

2024 Growth Rates Core Portfolio: Third quarter

Full Year

Third quarter

Full Year MH base rental income $ 167.8

$ 668.5

5.7% to 6.3%

5.6% to 6.6% RV and marina base rental income (2) $ 109.5

$ 413.5

2.4% to 3.0%

3.5% to 4.5% Property operating revenues $ 332.8

$ 1,297.7

4.1% to 4.7%

4.5% to 5.5% Property operating expenses, excluding property management $ 149.9

$ 562.3

4.1% to 4.7%

3.3% to 4.3% Income from property operations, excluding property management $ 182.9

$ 735.4

4.2% to 4.8%

5.4% to 6.4%















Non-Core Portfolio:







2024 Full Year Income from property operations, excluding property management







$14.0 to $18.0















Other Guidance Assumptions:







2024 Full Year Property management and general administrative







$113.2 to $119.2 Debt assumptions:













Weighted average debt outstanding







$3,400 to $3,600 Interest and related amortization







$140.6 to $146.6











1. Third quarter and full year 2024 guidance represent management's estimate of a range of possible outcomes. The midpoint of the ranges reflect management's estimate of the most likely outcome based on our current view of existing market conditions and assumptions. Actual results could vary materially from management's estimates presented above if any of our assumptions, including occupancy and rate changes, our ability to manage expenses in an inflationary environment, our ability to integrate and operate recent acquisitions and costs to restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events, are incorrect. See Forward-Looking Statements in this press release for additional factors impacting our 2024 guidance assumptions. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the supplemental financial information for definitions of FFO and Normalized FFO and a reconciliation of Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted to FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted and Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted. 2. Core RV and marina annual revenue represents approximately 67.4% and 69.9% of third quarter 2024 and full year 2024 RV and marina base rental income guidance, respectively. Core RV and marina annual revenue third quarter 2024 growth rate range is 6.3% to 6.9% and the full year 2024 growth rate range is 6.5% to 7.5%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 22, 2024, we own or have an interest in 452 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,866 sites.

For additional information, please contact our Investor Relations Department at (800) 247-5279 or at [email protected].

Conference Call

A live audio webcast of our conference call discussing these results will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Please visit the Investor Relations section at www.equitylifestyleproperties.com for the link. A replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks at this site.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used, words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "project," "estimate," "guidance," "intend," "may be" and "will be" and similar words or phrases, or the negative thereof, unless the context requires otherwise, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and may include, without limitation, information regarding our expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future, and the expected effect of our acquisitions. Forward-looking statements, including our guidance concerning Net Income, FFO and Normalized FFO per share data, and certain growth rates, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in a forward-looking statement due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to the following: (i) the mix of site usage within the portfolio; (ii) yield management on our short-term resort and marina sites; (iii) scheduled or implemented rate increases on community, resort and marina sites; (iv) scheduled or implemented rate increases in annual payments under membership subscriptions; (v) occupancy changes; (vi) our ability to attract and retain membership customers; (vii) change in customer demand regarding travel and outdoor vacation destinations; (viii) our ability to manage expenses in an inflationary environment; (ix) changes in debt service and interest rates; (x) our ability to integrate and operate recent acquisitions in accordance with our estimates; (xi) our ability to execute expansion/development opportunities in the face of supply chain delays/shortages; (xii) completion of pending transactions in their entirety and on assumed schedule; (xiii) our ability to attract and retain property employees, particularly seasonal employees; (xiv) ongoing legal matters and related fees; (xv) costs to restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events; and (xvi) the potential impact of, and our ability to remediate, material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting. For further information on these and other factors that could impact us and the statements contained herein, refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements are based on management's present expectations and beliefs about future events. As with any projection or forecast, these statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of such changes, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Supplemental Financial Information

Financial Highlights (1)(2)

(In millions, except Common Shares and OP Units outstanding and per share data, unaudited)



As of and for the Quarters Ended

June 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Operating Information









Total revenues $ 380.0 $ 386.6 $ 360.6 $ 388.8 $ 370.0 Consolidated net income $ 82.1 $ 115.3 $ 96.4 $ 80.7 $ 66.0 Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 78.3 $ 109.9 $ 91.9 $ 77.0 $ 62.9 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 164.3 $ 186.3 $ 171.1 $ 167.0 $ 157.7 FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders $ 134.7 $ 167.4 $ 148.5 $ 133.8 $ 118.6 Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders $ 128.5 $ 152.7 $ 138.2 $ 133.9 $ 124.9 Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") for Common Stock and OP Unit holders $ 108.3 $ 136.9 $ 109.2 $ 107.8 $ 98.3











Common Shares and OP Units Outstanding (In thousands) and Per Share Data









Common Shares and OP Units, end of the period 195,621 195,598 195,531 195,525 195,514 Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Fully Diluted 195,465 195,545 195,475 195,440 195,430 Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted (3) $ 0.42 $ 0.59 $ 0.49 $ 0.41 $ 0.34 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.86 $ 0.76 $ 0.68 $ 0.61 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.78 $ 0.71 $ 0.68 $ 0.64 Dividends per Common Share $ 0.4775 $ 0.4775 $ 0.4475 $ 0.4475 $ 0.4475











Balance Sheet









Total assets $ 5,645 $ 5,630 $ 5,614 $ 5,626 $ 5,586 Total liabilities $ 4,135 $ 4,110 $ 4,115 $ 4,129 $ 4,083











Market Capitalization









Total debt (4) $ 3,499 $ 3,507 $ 3,548 $ 3,533 $ 3,479 Total market capitalization (5) $ 16,240 $ 16,104 $ 17,341 $ 15,990 $ 16,557











Ratios









Total debt / total market capitalization 21.5 % 21.8 % 20.5 % 22.1 % 21.0 % Total debt / Adjusted EBITDAre (6) 5.1 5.1 5.3 5.4 5.4 Interest coverage (7) 5.1 5.2 5.2 5.3 5.4 Fixed charges (8) 5.1 5.1 5.1 5.1 5.2











1. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the supplemental financial information for definitions of Adjusted EBITDAre, FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD and a reconciliation of Consolidated net income to Adjusted EBITDAre. 2. See page 6 for a reconciliation of Net income available for Common Stockholders to Non-GAAP financial measures FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders, Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders and FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders. 3. Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted is calculated before Income allocated to non-controlling interest - Common OP Units. 4. Excludes deferred financing costs of approximately $27.8 million as of June 30, 2024. 5. See page 14 for the calculation of market capitalization as of June 30, 2024. 6. Calculated using trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre. 7. Calculated by dividing trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre by the interest expense incurred during the same period. 8. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the supplemental financial information for a definition of fixed charges. This ratio is calculated by dividing trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre by the sum of fixed charges and preferred stock dividends, if any, during the same period.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

(unaudited)



Assets





Investment in real estate:





Land $ 2,088,682

$ 2,088,657 Land improvements 4,490,978

4,380,649 Buildings and other depreciable property 1,225,474

1,236,985

7,805,134

7,706,291 Accumulated depreciation (2,544,276)

(2,448,876) Net investment in real estate 5,260,858

5,257,415 Cash and restricted cash 35,658

29,937 Notes receivable, net 51,504

49,937 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 86,439

85,304 Deferred commission expense 54,882

53,641 Other assets, net 156,134

137,499 Total Assets $ 5,645,475

$ 5,613,733







Liabilities and Equity





Liabilities:





Mortgage notes payable, net $ 2,959,443

$ 2,989,959 Term loans, net 498,007

497,648 Unsecured line of credit 14,000

31,000 Accounts payable and other liabilities 177,819

151,567 Deferred membership revenue 228,099

218,337 Accrued interest payable 11,978

12,657 Rents and other customer payments received in advance and security deposits 152,433

126,451 Distributions payable 93,402

87,493 Total Liabilities 4,135,181

4,115,112 Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; none issued and outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 186,516,405 and 186,426,281 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1,917

1,917 Paid-in capital 1,646,160

1,644,319 Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (213,486)

(223,576) Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,292

6,061 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,439,883

1,428,721 Non-controlling interests – Common OP Units 70,411

69,900 Total Equity 1,510,294

1,498,621 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 5,645,475

$ 5,613,733

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, unaudited)



Quarters Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues:













Rental income $ 300,788

$ 288,655

$ 617,386

$ 585,106 Annual membership subscriptions 16,369

16,189

32,584

32,159 Membership upgrade sales (1) 4,050

3,614

7,997

7,119 Other income 16,197

17,911

31,746

35,625 Gross revenues from home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services 37,565

38,913

67,618

71,046 Interest income 2,420

2,259

4,588

4,347 Income from other investments, net 2,630

2,473

4,668

4,564 Total revenues 380,019

370,014

766,587

739,966















Expenses:













Property operating and maintenance 126,105

122,214

240,888

234,697 Real estate taxes 20,099

18,832

40,886

37,148 Membership sales and marketing (2) 6,126

5,521

11,423

10,359 Property management 19,436

19,359

39,146

38,823 Depreciation and amortization 51,344

51,464

102,452

101,966 Cost of home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services 27,650

29,268

49,617

52,409 Home selling expenses and ancillary operating expenses 7,472

7,170

13,619

14,094 General and administrative 8,985

16,607

20,974

28,268 Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net (3) (6,170)

—

(21,013)

— Other expenses 1,387

1,381

2,718

2,849 Interest and related amortization 36,037

33,122

69,580

65,710 Total expenses 298,471

304,938

570,290

586,323 Income before income taxes and other items 81,548

65,076

196,297

153,643 Gain/(Loss) on sale of real estate and impairment, net —

—

—

(2,632) Income tax benefit —

—

239

— Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures 579

973

862

1,497 Consolidated net income 82,127

66,049

197,398

152,508















Income allocated to non-controlling interests – Common OP Units (3,822)

(3,121)

(9,188)

(7,209) Redeemable perpetual preferred stock dividends (8)

(8)

(8)

(8) Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 78,297

$ 62,920

$ 188,202

$ 145,291











1. Membership upgrade sales revenue is net of deferrals of $4.7 million and $5.7 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. See page 13 for details of membership sales activity. 2. Membership sales and marketing expense is net of sales commission deferrals of $0.9 million for both quarters ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023. See page 13 for details of membership sales activity. 3. Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 includes debris removal and cleanup costs related to Hurricane Ian of $0.7 million and insurance recovery revenue of $6.9 million including $6.2 million for reimbursement of capital expenditures related to Hurricane Ian. Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net for the six months ended June 30, 2024 includes debris removal and cleanup costs related to Hurricane Ian of $1.2 million and insurance recovery revenue of $22.3 million including $21.0 million for reimbursement of capital expenditures related to Hurricane Ian.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains certain Non-GAAP measures used by management that we believe are helpful to understand our business. We believe investors should review these Non-GAAP measures along with GAAP net income and cash flows from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, when evaluating an equity REIT's operating performance. Our definitions and calculations of these Non-GAAP financial and operating measures and other terms may differ from the definitions and methodologies used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable. These Non-GAAP financial and operating measures do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor do they represent cash available to pay distributions and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, as an indication of our financial performance, or to cash flows from operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, as a measure of our liquidity, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions. For definitions and reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures to our financial statements as prepared under GAAP, refer to both Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 6 and Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations on pages 16-19.

Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1)

(In millions, except per share data, unaudited)



Quarter Ended

June 30, 2024 Income from property operations, excluding property management - Core (2) $ 181.8 Income from property operations, excluding property management - Non-Core (2) 3.3 Property management and general and administrative (28.4) Other income and expenses 7.8 Interest and related amortization (36.0) Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (3) $ 128.5 Insurance proceeds due to catastrophic weather event (4) 6.2 FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders $ 134.7



FFO per Common Share and OP Unit $ 0.69 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit $ 0.66



Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders $ 128.5 Non-revenue producing improvements to real estate (20.2) FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders $ 108.3



Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units - Fully Diluted 195.5











1. See page 6 for a reconciliation of Net income available for Common Stockholders to FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders, Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders and FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders. 2. See pages 8-9 for details of the Core Income from Property Operations, excluding property management. See page 10 for details of the Non-Core Income from Property Operations, excluding property management. 3. Amounts may not foot due to rounding. 4. Represents insurance recovery revenue for reimbursement of capital expenditures related to Hurricane Ian.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)



Quarters Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 78,297

$ 62,920

$ 188,202

$ 145,291 Income allocated to non-controlling interests – Common OP Units 3,822

3,121

9,188

7,209 Depreciation and amortization 51,344

51,464

102,452

101,966 Depreciation on unconsolidated joint ventures 1,200

1,081

2,251

2,216 (Gain)/Loss on unconsolidated joint ventures —

—

—

(416) (Gain)/Loss on sale of real estate and impairment, net —

—

—

2,632 FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders 134,663

118,586

302,093

258,898 Deferred income tax benefit —

—

(239)

— Accelerated vesting of stock-based compensation expense —

6,320

—

6,320 Transaction/pursuit costs and other (1) —

—

383

207 Insurance proceeds due to catastrophic weather event (2) (6,170)

—

(21,013)

— Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders 128,493

124,906

281,224

265,425 Non-revenue producing improvements to real estate (20,220)

(26,573)

(36,042)

(44,685) FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders $ 108,273

$ 98,333

$ 245,182

$ 220,740















Net income per Common Share - Basic $ 0.42

$ 0.34

$ 1.01

$ 0.78 Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted (3) $ 0.42

$ 0.34

$ 1.01

$ 0.78















FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic $ 0.69

$ 0.61

$ 1.55

$ 1.33 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.69

$ 0.61

$ 1.55

$ 1.33















Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic $ 0.66

$ 0.64

$ 1.44

$ 1.36 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.66

$ 0.64

$ 1.44

$ 1.36















Weighted average Common Shares outstanding - Basic 186,318

186,023

186,303

185,962 Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Basic 195,423

195,263

195,408

195,213 Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Fully Diluted 195,465

195,430

195,505

195,388













1. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. 2. Represents insurance recovery revenue for reimbursement of capital expenditures related to Hurricane Ian. 3. Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted is calculated before Income allocated to non-controlling interest - Common OP Units.

Consolidated Income from Property Operations (1)

(In millions, except home site and occupancy figures, unaudited)



Quarters Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 MH base rental income(2) $ 176.7

$ 166.4

$ 351.8

$ 331.0 Rental home income (2) 3.4

3.7

6.9

7.6 RV and marina base rental income (2) 103.4

101.9

223.5

213.5 Annual membership subscriptions 16.4

16.2

32.6

32.1 Membership upgrade sales (3) 4.1

3.6

8.0

7.1 Utility and other income (2)(4) 34.6

35.9

69.5

71.2 Property operating revenues 338.6

327.7

692.3

662.5















Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes (2) 147.4

142.4

284.4

274.3 Membership sales and marketing (3) 6.1

5.5

11.4

10.4 Property operating expenses, excluding property management (1) 153.5

147.9

295.8

284.7 Income from property operations, excluding property management (1) $ 185.1

$ 179.8

$ 396.5

$ 377.8















































Manufactured home site figures and occupancy averages:













Total sites (5) 73,006

72,729

73,007

72,723 Occupied sites 68,928

68,792

68,922

68,820 Occupancy % 94.4 %

94.6 %

94.4 %

94.6 % Monthly base rent per site $ 854

$ 806

$ 851

$ 802















RV and marina base rental income:













Annual $ 76.6

$ 72.7

$ 152.0

$ 142.1 Seasonal 8.0

9.5

37.5

37.4 Transient 18.8

19.7

34.0

34.0 Total RV and marina base rental income $ 103.4

$ 101.9

$ 223.5

$ 213.5















1. Excludes property management expenses. 2. MH base rental income, Rental home income, RV and marina base rental income and Utility income, net of bad debt expense, are presented in Rental income in the Consolidated Statements of Income on page 3. Bad debt expense is presented in Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes in this table. 3. See page 13 for details of membership sales activity. 4. Includes approximately $1.9 million and $4.0 million of business interruption income from Hurricane Ian during the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively and $3.8 million and $8.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. 5. For June 30, 2024, includes 293 MH expansion sites added during the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Core Income from Property Operations (1)

(In millions, except occupancy figures, unaudited)



Quarters Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

Change (2)

2024

2023

Change (2) MH base rental income $ 176.5

$ 166.3

6.2 %

$ 351.5

$ 330.7

6.3 % Rental home income 3.4

3.7

(8.7) %

6.9

7.5

(9.0) % RV and marina base rental income 100.6

98.6

2.0 %

216.2

208.0

4.0 % Annual membership subscriptions 16.3

16.1

1.3 %

32.6

31.9

2.0 % Membership upgrade sales (3) 4.0

3.6

12.0 %

8.0

7.1

12.9 % Utility and other income 31.4

29.4

6.6 %

62.5

58.9

6.1 % Property operating revenues 332.2

317.7

4.6 %

677.7

644.1

5.2 %























Utility expense 38.0

36.5

4.2 %

76.7

74.9

2.4 % Payroll 30.9

31.1

(0.6) %

58.6

59.2

(1.0) % Repair & maintenance 26.6

26.4

0.6 %

47.4

48.3

(1.7) % Insurance and other (4) 29.1

27.5

5.9 %

55.5

50.5

9.9 % Real estate taxes 19.7

18.4

6.8 %

40.1

36.3

10.5 % Membership sales and marketing (3) 6.1

5.5

10.8 %

11.4

10.3

10.4 % Property operating expenses, excluding property management (1) 150.4

145.4

3.4 %

289.7

279.5

3.7 % Income from property operations, excluding property management (1) $ 181.8

$ 172.3

5.5 %

$ 388.0

$ 364.7

6.4 %























Occupied sites (5) 68,933

68,778

























1. Excludes property management expenses. 2. Calculations prepared using actual results without rounding. 3. See page 13 for details of membership sales activity. 4. Includes bad debt expense for the periods presented. 5. Occupied sites are presented as of the end of the period.

Core Income from Property Operations (continued)

(In millions, except home site and occupancy figures, unaudited)



Quarters Ended June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30,





2024

2023





2024

2023



Core manufactured home site figures and occupancy averages:





















Total sites 72,592

72,468





72,593

72,462



Occupied sites 68,870

68,734





68,864

68,762



Occupancy % 94.9 %

94.8 %





94.9 %

94.9 %



Monthly base rent per site $ 854

$ 806





$ 850

$ 801













































































Quarters Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

Change (1)

2024

2023

Change (1) Core RV and marina base rental income:





















Annual (2) $ 74.4

$ 69.7

6.6 %

$ 147.3

$ 137.3

7.3 % Seasonal 7.7

9.3

(16.7) %

36.1

36.9

(2.4) % Transient 18.5

19.6

(5.6) %

32.8

33.8

(2.7) % Total Seasonal and Transient $ 26.2

$ 28.9

(9.2) %

$ 68.9

$ 70.7

(2.5) % Total RV and marina base rental income $ 100.6

$ 98.6

2.0 %

$ 216.2

$ 208.0

4.0 %









































































Quarters Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

Change (1)

2024

2023

Change (1) Core utility information:





















Income $ 17.6

$ 16.4

7.2 %

$ 35.6

$ 34.0

4.7 % Expense 38.0

36.5

4.2 %

76.7

74.9

2.4 % Expense, net $ 20.4

$ 20.1

1.5 %

$ 41.1

$ 40.9

0.5 %























Utility recovery rate (3) 46.3 %

44.9 %





46.4 %

45.4 %















1. Calculations prepared using actual results without rounding. 2. Core Annual marina base rental income represents approximately 99.2% of the total Core marina base rental income for all periods presented. 3. Calculated by dividing the utility income by utility expense.

Non-Core Income from Property Operations (1)







(In millions, unaudited)















Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2024 MH base rental income $ 0.2

$ 0.3 RV and marina base rental income 2.8

7.3 Utility and other income 3.4

7.0 Property operating revenues 6.4

14.6







Property operating expenses, excluding property management (1)(2) 3.1

6.1 Income from property operations, excluding property management (1) $ 3.3

$ 8.5















1. Excludes property management expenses. 2. Includes bad debt expense for the periods presented.

Home Sales and Rental Home Operations

(In thousands, except home sale volumes and occupied rentals, unaudited)



Home Sales - Select Data Quarters Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Total new home sales volume 255

226

446

402 New home sales gross revenues $ 22,706

$ 23,038

$ 40,406

$ 41,352















Total used home sales volume 59

66

113

168 Used home sales gross revenues $ 1,240

$ 1,034

$ 2,078

$ 2,209















Brokered home resales volume 152

201

261

335 Brokered home resales gross revenues $ 649

$ 876

$ 1,221

$ 1,551

Rental Homes - Select Data Quarters Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Rental operations revenues (1) $ 8,597

$ 9,827

$ 17,655

$ 20,085 Rental home operations expense (2) 1,557

1,158

2,926

2,117 Depreciation on rental homes (3) 2,492

2,802

5,060

5,549















Occupied rentals: (4)













New 1,790

2,236







Used 226

292







Total occupied rental sites 2,016

2,528











As of June 30, 2024

As of June 30, 2023 Cost basis in rental homes: (5) Gross

Net of

Depreciation

Gross

Net of

Depreciation New $ 227,569

$ 187,382

$ 257,978

$ 226,759 Used 11,521

7,124

13,491

9,616 Total rental homes $ 239,090

$ 194,506

$ 271,469

$ 236,375









1. For the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, approximately $5.2 million and $6.1 million, respectively, of the rental operations revenue is included in the MH base rental income in the Core Income from Property Operations on pages 8-9. The remainder of the rental operations revenue for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 is included in Rental home income in the Core Income from Property Operations on pages 8-9. 2. Rental home operations expense is included in Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes in the Consolidated Income from Property Operations on page 7. Rental home operations expense is included in Insurance and other in the Core Income from Property Operations on pages 8-9. 3. Depreciation on rental homes in our Core portfolio is presented in Depreciation and amortization in the Consolidated Statements of Income on page 3. 4. Includes occupied rental sites as of the end of the period in our Core portfolio. 5. Includes both occupied and unoccupied rental homes in our Core portfolio.





Total Sites

(Unaudited)

Summary of Total Sites as of June 30, 2024



Sites (1) MH sites 73,000 RV sites:

Annual 34,500 Seasonal 11,800 Transient 16,900 Marina slips 6,900 Membership (2) 26,000 Joint Ventures (3) 3,800 Total 172,900









1. MH sites are generally leased on an annual basis to residents who own or lease factory-built homes, including manufactured homes. Annual RV and marina sites are leased on an annual basis to customers who generally have an RV, factory-built cottage, boat or other unit placed on the site, including those Northern properties that are open for the summer season. Seasonal RV and marina sites are leased to customers generally for one to six months. Transient RV and marina sites are leased to customers on a short-term basis. 2. Sites primarily utilized by approximately 117,100 members. Includes approximately 5,900 sites rented on an annual basis. 3. Joint ventures have approximately 2,000 annual sites and 1,800 transient sites.

Membership Campgrounds - Select Data





Years Ended December 31,

Six Months

Ended June 30, Campground and Membership Revenue ($ in thousands, unaudited) 2020

2021

2022

2023

2024 Annual membership subscriptions $ 53,085

$ 58,251

$ 63,215

$ 65,379

$ 32,584 Annual RV base rental income $ 20,761

$ 23,127

$ 25,945

$ 27,842

$ 14,336 Seasonal/Transient RV base rental income $ 18,126

$ 25,562

$ 24,316

$ 20,996

$ 8,893 Membership upgrade sales $ 9,677

$ 11,191

$ 12,958

$ 14,719

$ 7,997 Utility and other income $ 2,426

$ 2,735

$ 2,626

$ 2,544

$ 993



















Membership Count

















Total Memberships (1) 116,169

125,149

128,439

121,002

117,115 Paid Membership Origination 20,587

23,923

23,237

20,758

10,524 Promotional Membership Origination 23,542

26,600

28,178

25,232

12,283 Membership Upgrade Sales Volume (2) 3,373

4,863

4,068

3,858

1,776



















Campground Metrics

















Membership Campground Count 81

81

82

82

82 Membership Campground RV Site Count 24,800

25,100

25,800

26,000

26,000 Annual Site Count (3) 5,986

6,320

6,390

6,154

5,891

Membership Sales Activity ($ in thousands, unaudited) Quarters Ended June 30,

2024

2023







Membership upgrade sales current period, gross $ 8,785

$ 9,278 Membership upgrade sales upfront payments, deferred, net (4,735)

(5,664) Membership upgrade sales $ 4,050

$ 3,614







Membership sales and marketing, gross $ (6,979)

$ (6,392) Membership sales commissions, deferred, net 853

871 Membership sales and marketing $ (6,126)

$ (5,521)









1. Members who have entered into annual subscriptions with us that entitle them to use certain properties on a continuous basis for up to 21 days. 2. Existing members who have upgraded memberships are eligible for enhanced benefits, including but not limited to longer stays, the ability to make earlier reservations, potential discounts on rental units, and potential access to additional properties. Upgrades require a non-refundable upfront payment. 3. Sites that have been rented by members for an entire year.

Market Capitalization

















(In millions, except share and OP Unit data, unaudited)

































Capital Structure as of June 30, 2024





































Total

Common

Shares/Units

% of Total

Common

Shares/Units

Total

% of Total

% of Total

Market

Capitalization



















Secured Debt







$ 2,985

85.3 %



Unsecured Debt







514

14.7 %



Total Debt (1)







$ 3,499

100.0 %

21.5 %



















Common Shares 186,516,405

95.3 %











OP Units 9,104,654

4.7 %











Total Common Shares and OP Units 195,621,059

100.0 %











Common Stock price at June 30, 2024 $ 65.13















Fair Value of Common Shares and OP Units







$ 12,741

100.0 %



Total Equity







$ 12,741

100.0 %

78.5 %



















Total Market Capitalization







$ 16,240





100.0 %







1. Excludes deferred financing costs of approximately $27.8 million.

Debt Maturity Schedule

Debt Maturity Schedule as of June 30, 2024

(In thousands, unaudited)

Year Outstanding

Debt

Weighted

Average

Interest Rate

% of Total

Debt

Weighted

Average

Years to

Maturity















Secured Debt













2024 $ —

— %

— %

— 2025 89,056

3.45 %

2.55 %

0.77 2026 —

— %

— %

— 2027 —

— %

— %

— 2028 199,098

4.19 %

5.69 %

4.20 2029 272,049

4.92 %

7.77 %

5.18 2030 275,385

2.69 %

7.87 %

5.75 2031 246,576

2.46 %

7.05 %

6.89 2032 202,000

2.47 %

5.77 %

8.21 2033 345,019

4.83 %

9.86 %

9.31 Thereafter 1,356,053

3.88 %

38.75 %

13.43 Total $ 2,985,236

3.77 %

85.31 %

9.59















Unsecured Term Loans













2024 $ —

— %

— %

— 2025 —

— %

— %

— 2026 300,000

6.05 %

8.57 %

1.82 2027 200,000

4.88 %

5.72 %

2.60 2028 —

— %

— %

— Thereafter —

— %

— %

— Total $ 500,000

5.58 %

14.29 %

2.13















Total Secured and Unsecured $ 3,485,236

4.03 %

99.60 %

8.50















Line of Credit Borrowing (1) 14,000

6.65 %

0.40 %

—















Note Premiums and Unamortized loan costs (27,786)



























Total Debt, Net $ 3,471,449

4.21% (2)

100 %





























1. The floating interest rate on the line of credit is SOFR plus 0.10% plus 1.25% to 1.65%. During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the effective interest rate on the line of credit borrowings was 6.65%. 2. Reflects effective interest rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, including interest associated with the line of credit and amortization of deferred financing costs.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations

The following Non-GAAP financial measures definitions have been revised and do not include adjustments in respect to membership upgrade sales: (i) FFO; (ii) Normalized FFO; (iii) EBITDAre; (iv) Adjusted EBITDAre; (v) Property operating revenues; (vi) Property operating expenses, excluding property management; and (vii) Income from property operations, excluding property management. For comparability, prior periods' non-GAAP financial measures have also been updated.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO). We define FFO as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of properties, depreciation and amortization related to real estate, impairment charges and adjustments to reflect our share of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures. Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures are calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis. We compute FFO in accordance with our interpretation of standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do.

We believe FFO, as defined by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, is generally a measure of performance for an equity REIT. While FFO is a relevant and widely used measure of operating performance for equity REITs, it does not represent cash flow from operations or net income as defined by GAAP, and it should not be considered as an alternative to these indicators in evaluating liquidity or operating performance.

NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (NORMALIZED FFO). We define Normalized FFO as FFO excluding non-operating income and expense items, such as gains and losses from early debt extinguishment, including prepayment penalties, defeasance costs, transaction/pursuit costs and other, and other miscellaneous non-comparable items. Normalized FFO presented herein is not necessarily comparable to Normalized FFO presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same methodology for computing this amount.

FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION (FAD). We define FAD as Normalized FFO less non-revenue producing capital expenditures.

We believe that FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD are helpful to investors as supplemental measures of the performance of an equity REIT. We believe that by excluding the effect of gains or losses from sales of properties, depreciation and amortization related to real estate and impairment charges, which are based on historical costs and may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance, FFO can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and among other equity REITs. We further believe that Normalized FFO provides useful information to investors, analysts and our management because it allows them to compare our operating performance to the operating performance of other real estate companies and between periods on a consistent basis without having to account for differences not related to our normal operations. For example, we believe that excluding the early extinguishment of debt and other miscellaneous non-comparable items from FFO allows investors, analysts and our management to assess the sustainability of operating performance in future periods because these costs do not affect the future operations of the properties. In some cases, we provide information about identified non-cash components of FFO and Normalized FFO because it allows investors, analysts and our management to assess the impact of those items.

INCOME FROM PROPERTY OPERATIONS, EXCLUDING PROPERTY MANAGEMENT. We define Income from property operations, excluding property management as rental income, membership subscriptions and upgrade sales, utility and other income less property and rental home operating and maintenance expenses, real estate taxes, membership sales and marketing expenses, excluding property management expenses. Property management represents the expenses associated with indirect costs such as off-site payroll and certain administrative and professional expenses. We believe exclusion of property management expenses is helpful to investors and analysts as a measure of the operating results of our properties, excluding items that are not directly related to the operation of the properties. For comparative purposes, we present bad debt expense within Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes in the current and prior periods. We believe that this Non-GAAP financial measure is helpful to investors and analysts as a measure of the operating results of our properties.

The following table reconciles Net income available for Common Stockholders to Income from property operations:



Quarters Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (amounts in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 78,297

$ 62,920

$ 188,202

$ 145,291 Redeemable perpetual preferred stock dividends 8

8

8

8 Income allocated to non-controlling interests – Common OP Units 3,822

3,121

9,188

7,209 Consolidated net income 82,127

66,049

197,398

152,508 Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures (579)

(973)

(862)

(1,497) Income tax benefit —

—

(239)

— (Gain)/Loss on sale of real estate and impairment, net —

—

—

2,632 Gross revenues from home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services (37,565)

(38,913)

(67,618)

(71,046) Interest income (2,420)

(2,259)

(4,588)

(4,347) Income from other investments, net (2,630)

(2,473)

(4,668)

(4,564) Property management 19,436

19,359

39,146

38,823 Depreciation and amortization 51,344

51,464

102,452

101,966 Cost of home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services 27,650

29,268

49,617

52,409 Home selling expenses and ancillary operating expenses 7,472

7,170

13,619

14,094 General and administrative 8,985

16,607

20,974

28,268 Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net (1) (6,170)

—

(21,013)

— Other expenses 1,387

1,381

2,718

2,849 Interest and related amortization 36,037

33,122

69,580

65,710 Income from property operations, excluding property management 185,074

179,802

396,516

377,805 Property management (19,436)

(19,359)

(39,146)

(38,823) Income from property operations $ 165,638

$ 160,443

$ 357,370

$ 338,982

EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre. We define EBITDAre as net income or loss excluding interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses from sales of properties, impairments charges, and adjustments to reflect our share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures. We compute EBITDAre in accordance with our interpretation of the standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do.

We define Adjusted EBITDAre as EBITDAre excluding non-operating income and expense items, such as gains and losses from early debt extinguishment, including prepayment penalties and defeasance costs, transaction/pursuit costs and other, and other miscellaneous non-comparable items.

We believe that EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre may be useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity because the measures are widely used to measure the operating performance of an equity REIT.











1. Represents insurance recovery revenue for reimbursement of capital expenditures related to Hurricane Ian.

The following table reconciles Consolidated net income to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre:



Quarters Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (amounts in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Consolidated net income $ 82,127

$ 66,049

$ 197,398

$ 152,508 Interest income (2,420)

(2,259)

(4,588)

(4,347) Real estate depreciation and amortization 51,344

51,464

102,452

101,966 Other depreciation and amortization 1,387

1,339

2,705

2,690 Interest and related amortization 36,037

33,122

69,580

65,710 Income tax benefit —

—

(239)

— Loss on sale of real estate and impairment, net —

—

—

2,632 Adjustments to our share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures 2,027

1,268

3,907

2,991 EBITDAre 170,502

150,983

371,215

324,150 Stock-based compensation expense —

6,320

—

6,320 Transaction/pursuit costs and other (1) —

—

383

207 Insurance proceeds due to catastrophic weather event (2) (6,170)

—

(21,013)

— Adjusted EBITDAre $ 164,332

$ 157,303

$ 350,585

$ 330,677

CORE. The Core properties include properties we owned and operated during all of 2023 and 2024. We believe Core is a measure that is useful to investors for annual comparison as it removes the fluctuations associated with acquisitions, dispositions and significant transactions or unique situations.

NON-CORE. The Non-Core properties in 2024 include properties that were not owned and operated during all of 2023 and 2024, including six properties in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian and two properties in California that were impacted by storm and flooding events. The 2024 guidance reflects Non-Core properties in 2024, which includes properties not owned and operated during all of 2023 and 2024.

NON-REVENUE PRODUCING IMPROVEMENTS. Represents capital expenditures that do not directly result in increased revenue or expense savings and are primarily comprised of common area improvements, furniture and mechanical improvements.

FIXED CHARGES. Fixed charges consist of interest expense, amortization of note premiums and debt issuance costs.









1. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. 2. Represents insurance recovery revenue for reimbursement of capital expenditures related to Hurricane Ian.

FORWARD-LOOKING NON-GAAP MEASURES. The following table reconciles Net Income per Common Share - Fully Diluted guidance to FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted guidance and Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully diluted guidance:

(Unaudited) Third Quarter 2024

Full Year 2024 Net income per Common Share $0.42 to $0.48

$1.89 to $1.99 Depreciation and amortization 0.27

1.07 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $0.69 to $0.75

$2.96 to $3.06 Other $—

$(0.11) Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $0.69 to $0.75

$2.86 to $2.96

This press release includes certain forward-looking information, including Core and Non-Core Income from property operations, excluding property management, that is not presented in accordance with GAAP. In reliance on the exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, we do not provide a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, where we are unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This includes, for example, (i) scheduled or implemented rate increases on community, resort and marina sites; (ii) scheduled or implemented rate increases in annual payments under membership subscriptions; (iii) occupancy changes; (iv) costs to restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events; and (v) other nonrecurring/unplanned income or expense items, which may not be within our control, may vary between periods and cannot be reasonably predicted. These unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact our future financial results.

SOURCE Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc.