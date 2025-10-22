ELS Reports Third Quarter Results

Continued Strong Performance



Preliminary 2026 Rent Rate Growth Assumptions

FINANCIAL RESULTS













($ in millions, except per share data) Quarters Ended September 30,

2025

2024

$ Change

% Change (1) Net Income per Common Share $ 0.50

$ 0.44

$ 0.06

12.9 % Funds from Operations ("FFO") per Common Share and OP Unit $ 0.77

$ 0.72

$ 0.05

6.8 % Normalized Funds from Operations ("Normalized FFO") per Common Share and OP Unit $ 0.75

$ 0.72

$ 0.03

4.6 %

















Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

$ Change

% Change (1) Net Income per Common Share $ 1.49

$ 1.45

$ 0.04

2.5 % FFO per Common Share and OP Unit $ 2.29

$ 2.27

$ 0.02

1.2 % Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit $ 2.27

$ 2.16

$ 0.11

5.4 %

_____________________ 1. Calculations prepared using actual results without rounding.

Operations Update

Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $0.75, representing a 4.6% increase compared to the same period in 2024, performing at the midpoint of our previous guidance range of $0.72 to $0.78. Normalized FFO for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $2.27 per Common Share and OP Unit, representing a 5.4% increase compared to the same period in 2024, performing at the midpoint of our previous guidance for each of the three quarterly periods ended this year. Core property operating revenues increased 3.1%, Core property operating expenses, excluding property management, increased 0.5% and Core income from property operations, excluding property management, increased 5.3% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, each as compared to the same period in 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, Core property operating revenues increased 3.2%, Core property operating expenses, excluding property management, increased 0.6% and Core income from property operations, excluding property management, increased 5.1%, each as compared to the same period in 2024.

MH

Core MH base rental income for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025 increased 5.5% compared to the same periods in 2024. We sold 114 new homes during the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and 347 new homes during the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

RV and Marina

Core RV and marina base rental income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 decreased 0.4% compared to the same period in 2024. Core RV and marina annual base rental income increased 3.9% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. During the third quarter 2025, we filled approximately 475 annual sites. Core RV and marina base rental income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 increased 0.2% compared to the same period in 2024. Core RV and marina annual base rental income increased 3.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

Property Operating Expenses

Core property operating expenses, excluding property management, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 increased 0.5% compared to the same period in 2024 and were lower compared to the previous guidance. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, Core property operating expenses, excluding property management, increased 0.6% compared to the same period in 2024.

Balance Sheet Activity

As previously disclosed, in July 2025, we drew the remaining $90.0 million from the $240.0 million unsecured term loan agreement entered into during the second quarter of 2025 and used the proceeds to repay amounts outstanding on our line of credit.

Guidance Update (1)

($ in millions, except per share data)







2025









Fourth Quarter

Full Year Net Income per Common Share







$0.49 to $0.55

$1.96 to $2.06 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit







$0.75 to $0.81

$3.03 to $3.13 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit







$0.75 to $0.81

$3.01 to $3.11

















2024 Actual

2025 Growth Rates Core Portfolio: Fourth Quarter

Full Year

Fourth Quarter

Full Year MH base rental income $ 179.9

$ 709.4

5.2% to 5.8%

5.0% to 6.0% RV and marina base rental income (2) $ 98.9

$ 426.9

0.3% to 0.9%

-0.2% to 0.8% Property operating revenues $ 335.8

$ 1,361.8

3.0% to 3.6%

2.7% to 3.7% Property operating expenses, excluding property management $ 133.4

$ 577.6

1.3% to 1.9%

0.4% to 1.4% Income from property operations, excluding property management $ 202.4

$ 784.2

4.1% to 4.7%

4.4% to 5.4%















Non-Core Portfolio:







2025 Full Year Income from property operations, excluding property management







$7.2 to $11.2















Other Guidance Assumptions:







2025 Full Year Property management and general administrative







$115.1 to $121.1 Other income and expenses







$26.2 to $32.2 Debt assumptions:













Weighted average debt outstanding







$3,170 to $3,370 Interest and related amortization







$128.5 to $134.5

Preliminary 2026 Rent Rate Growth Assumptions (1)

By October month-end, we anticipate sending 2026 rent increase notices to approximately 50% of our MH residents. The average expected rate increase of these notices is approximately 5.1%.





We have set RV annual rates for more than 95% of our annual sites. The average rate increase for these annual sites is 5.1%. These increases will take effect at the start of the 2025/26 winter season or the start of the 2026 summer season, as applicable.

______________________ 1. Fourth quarter and full year 2025 guidance represent management's estimate of a range of possible outcomes. The midpoint of the ranges and the preliminary 2026 annual rent growth assumptions reflect management's estimate of the most likely outcome based on our current view of existing market conditions and assumptions. Actual results could vary materially from management's estimate if any of our assumptions are incorrect. See Forward-Looking Statements in this press release for factors impacting our 2025 and 2026 guidance assumptions. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the supplemental financial information for definitions of FFO and Normalized FFO and a reconciliation of Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted to each of FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted and Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted. 2. Core RV and marina annual revenue represents approximately 80.6% and 73.0% of fourth quarter 2025 and full year 2025 RV and marina base rental income guidance, respectively. Core RV and marina annual revenue fourth quarter 2025 growth rate range is 4.3% to 4.9% and the full year 2025 growth rate range is 3.6% to 4.6%. Fourth quarter 2025 Core RV and marina seasonal and transient revenue assumptions were developed using our current, approximate reservation pacing. Core RV and marina seasonal and transient revenue fourth quarter 2025 growth rate range is -12.8% to -13.8% and the full year 2025 growth rate range is -8.3% to -9.3%. Our July 2025 guidance factored in a Core RV and marina seasonal and transient fourth quarter growth rate range of -1.0% to -2.0%. The change in seasonal and transient revenue guidance in the fourth quarter is primarily attributed to seasonal reservation pace from Canadian customers, which is currently -40%.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used, words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "project," "estimate," "guidance," "intend," "may be" and "will be" and similar words or phrases, or the negative thereof, unless the context requires otherwise, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and may include, without limitation, information regarding our expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future, and the expected effect of our acquisitions. Forward-looking statements, including our guidance concerning Net Income, FFO and Normalized FFO per share data, and certain growth rates, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in a forward-looking statement due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to the following: (i) the mix of site usage within the portfolio; (ii) yield management on our short-term resort and marina sites; (iii) scheduled or implemented rate increases on community, resort and marina sites; (iv) scheduled or implemented rate increases in annual payments under membership subscriptions; (v) occupancy changes; (vi) our ability to attract and retain membership customers; (vii) change in customer demand regarding travel and outdoor vacation destinations; (viii) our ability to manage expenses in an inflationary environment, including the impact of changes in tariffs, as well as costs associated with supply chain disruptions; (ix) changes in debt service and interest rates; (x) our ability to integrate and operate recent acquisitions in accordance with our estimates; (xi) our ability to execute expansion/development opportunities in the face of changes impacting the supply chain or labor markets; (xii) completion of pending transactions in their entirety and on assumed schedule; (xiii) our ability to attract and retain property employees, particularly seasonal employees; (xiv) ongoing legal matters and related fees; (xv) costs to clean up and restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events; and (xvi) the potential impact of material weaknesses, if any, in our internal control over financial reporting. For further information on these and other factors that could impact us and the statements contained herein, refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements are based on management's present expectations and beliefs about future events. As with any projection or forecast, these statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of such changes, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Supplemental Financial Information

Financial Highlights (1)(2) (In millions, except Common Shares and OP Units outstanding and per share and ratio data, unaudited)



As of and for the Quarters Ended

Sep 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Operating Information









Total revenues $ 393.3 $ 376.9 $ 387.3 $ 372.3 $ 387.3 Consolidated net income $ 100.4 $ 83.5 $ 114.4 $ 100.6 $ 86.9 Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 97.1 $ 79.7 $ 109.2 $ 96.0 $ 82.8 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 183.3 $ 170.0 $ 197.6 $ 182.8 $ 176.8 FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders $ 154.1 $ 138.3 $ 166.7 $ 153.0 $ 140.9 Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders $ 150.5 $ 137.7 $ 166.7 $ 151.2 $ 140.5 Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") for Common Stock and OP Unit holders $ 124.2 $ 115.2 $ 150.5 $ 122.6 $ 120.7











Common Shares and OP Units Outstanding (In thousands) and Per Share Data









Common Shares and OP Units, end of the period 200,278 200,272 200,248 200,160 195,617 Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Fully Diluted 200,126 200,095 200,074 200,021 195,510 Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted (3) $ 0.50 $ 0.42 $ 0.57 $ 0.50 $ 0.44 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.77 $ 0.69 $ 0.83 $ 0.76 $ 0.72 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.75 $ 0.69 $ 0.83 $ 0.76 $ 0.72 Dividends per Common Share $ 0.5150 $ 0.5150 $ 0.5150 $ 0.4775 $ 0.4775











Balance Sheet









Total assets $ 5,747 $ 5,721 $ 5,642 $ 5,646 $ 5,644 Total liabilities $ 3,935 $ 3,908 $ 3,809 $ 3,822 $ 4,149











Market Capitalization









Total debt (4) $ 3,302 $ 3,273 $ 3,199 $ 3,230 $ 3,502 Total market capitalization (5) $ 15,459 $ 15,624 $ 16,556 $ 16,561 $ 17,457











Ratios









Total debt / total market capitalization 21.4 % 20.9 % 19.3 % 19.5 % 20.1 % Total debt / Adjusted EBITDAre (6) 4.5 4.5 4.4 4.5 5.0 Interest coverage (7) 5.8 5.6 5.4 5.2 5.1 Fixed charges (8) 5.7 5.5 5.3 5.2 5.0

____________________ 1. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the supplemental financial information for definitions of fixed charges, FFO, Normalized FFO, FAD, Income from property operations excluding property management, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and a reconciliation of Consolidated net income to Income from property operations. 2. See page 6 for a reconciliation of Net income available for Common Stockholders to Non-GAAP financial measures FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders, Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders and FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders. 3. Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted is calculated before Income allocated to non-controlling interest - Common OP Units. 4. Excludes deferred financing costs, net of approximately $25.1 million as of September 30, 2025. 5. See page 14 for the calculation of market capitalization as of September 30, 2025. 6. Calculated using trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre. 7. Calculated by dividing trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre by the interest expense incurred during the same period. 8. Calculated by dividing trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre by the sum of fixed charges and preferred stock dividends, if any, during the same period.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data)



September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

(unaudited)



Assets





Investment in real estate:





Land $ 2,088,463

$ 2,088,682 Land improvements 4,739,532

4,582,815 Buildings and other depreciable property 1,280,579

1,244,193

8,108,574

7,915,690 Accumulated depreciation (2,787,438)

(2,639,538) Net investment in real estate 5,321,136

5,276,152 Cash and restricted cash 39,291

24,576 Notes receivable, net 96,846

50,726 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 87,011

83,772 Deferred commission expense 58,530

56,516 Other assets, net 144,367

153,910 Total Assets $ 5,747,181

$ 5,645,652







Liabilities and Equity





Liabilities:





Mortgage notes payable, net $ 2,794,804

$ 2,928,292 Term loans, net 437,250

199,344 Unsecured line of credit 45,000

77,000 Accounts payable and other liabilities 196,958

159,225 Deferred membership revenue 224,877

229,301 Accrued interest payable 10,926

10,679 Rents and other customer payments received in advance and security deposits 122,470

122,448 Distributions payable 103,143

95,577 Total Liabilities $ 3,935,428

$ 3,821,866 Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; none issued and outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 193,825,482 and 191,056,527 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1,988

1,962 Paid-in capital 1,979,547

1,951,430 Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (225,682)

(214,979) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (2,594)

2,303 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,753,259

1,740,716 Non-controlling interests – Common OP Units 58,494

83,070 Total Equity 1,811,753

1,823,786 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 5,747,181

$ 5,645,652

Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, unaudited)



Quarters Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues:













Rental income $ 327,437

$ 314,468

$ 967,930

$ 931,854 Annual membership subscriptions 17,868

16,714

51,112

49,298 Membership upgrade revenue 3,120

4,173

9,292

12,170 Other income 15,220

16,440

47,248

48,186 Gross revenues from home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services 24,927

30,839

68,648

98,457 Interest income 2,770

2,430

7,210

7,018 Income from other investments, net 1,972

2,192

6,074

6,860 Total revenues 393,314

387,256

1,157,514

1,153,843















Expenses:













Property operating and maintenance 133,243

129,010

379,654

369,898 Real estate taxes 20,585

20,731

64,073

61,617 Membership sales and marketing 4,199

6,448

12,192

17,871 Property management 20,277

20,165

61,430

59,311 Depreciation and amortization 52,313

50,934

155,904

153,386 Cost of home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services 17,474

22,051

47,642

71,668 Home selling expenses and ancillary operating expenses 7,186

7,336

20,342

20,955 General and administrative 8,791

9,274

28,485

30,248 Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net (1) (3,748)

591

(4,072)

(20,422) Other expenses (2) 711

1,402

2,530

3,881 Early debt retirement —

30

—

30 Interest and related amortization 33,659

36,497

96,995

106,077 Total expenses 294,690

304,469

865,175

874,520 Income before other items 98,624

82,787

292,339

279,323 Gain/(Loss) on sale of real estate and impairment, net 31

(1,798)

(652)

(1,798) Equity in income/(loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures 1,708

5,874

6,562

6,736 Consolidated net income 100,363

86,863

298,249

284,261















Income allocated to non-controlling interests – Common OP Units (3,233)

(4,042)

(12,211)

(13,230) Redeemable perpetual preferred stock dividends —

—

(8)

(8) Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 97,130

$ 82,821

$ 286,030

$ 271,023

_____________________ 1. Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 includes $3.7 million for reimbursement of capital expenditures. Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 includes debris removal and cleanup costs related to hurricane events of $1.0 million and insurance recovery revenue of $5.1 million, including $4.3 million for reimbursement of capital expenditures. 2. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains certain Non-GAAP measures used by management that we believe are helpful to understand our business. We believe investors should review these Non-GAAP measures along with GAAP net income and cash flows from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, when evaluating an equity REIT's operating performance. Our definitions and calculations of these Non-GAAP financial and operating measures and other terms may differ from the definitions and methodologies used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable. These Non-GAAP financial and operating measures do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor do they represent cash available to pay distributions and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, as an indication of our financial performance, or to cash flows from operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, as a measure of our liquidity, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions. For definitions and reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures to our financial statements as prepared under GAAP, refer to both Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 6 and Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations on pages 16-19.

Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1) (In millions, except per share data, unaudited)



Quarter Ended

September 30, 2025 Income from property operations, excluding property management - Core (2) $ 203.8 Income from property operations, excluding property management - Non-Core (2) 1.8 Property management and general and administrative (29.1) Other income and expenses 7.6 Interest and related amortization (33.7) Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (3) $ 150.5 Insurance proceeds due to catastrophic weather events, net 3.6 FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (3) $ 154.1



FFO per Common Share and OP Unit $ 0.77 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit $ 0.75



Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders $ 150.5 Non-revenue producing improvements to real estate (26.2) FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (3) $ 124.2



Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units - Fully Diluted 200.1

______________________ 1. See page 6 for a reconciliation of Net income available for Common Stockholders to FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders, Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders and FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders. 2. See pages 8-9 for details of the Core Income from Property Operations, excluding property management. See page 10 for details of the Non-Core Income from Property Operations, excluding property management. 3. Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)



Quarters Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 97,130

$ 82,821

$ 286,030

$ 271,023 Income allocated to non-controlling interests – Common OP Units 3,233

4,042

12,211

13,230 Depreciation and amortization 52,313

50,934

155,904

153,386 Depreciation on unconsolidated joint ventures 1,453

1,309

4,250

3,560 (Gain)/Loss on sale of real estate and impairment, net (31)

1,798

652

1,798 FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders 154,098

140,904

459,047

442,997 Deferred income tax benefit —

—

—

(239) Early debt retirement —

30

—

30 Transaction/pursuit costs and other —

—

—

383 Insurance proceeds due to catastrophic weather events, net (3,632)

(451)

(4,225)

(21,464) Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders 150,466

140,483

454,822

421,707 Non-revenue producing improvements to real estate (26,231)

(19,771)

(64,828)

(55,814) FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders $ 124,235

$ 120,712

$ 389,994

$ 365,893















Net income per Common Share - Basic $ 0.50

$ 0.44

$ 1.49

$ 1.45 Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted (1) $ 0.50

$ 0.44

$ 1.49

$ 1.45















FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic $ 0.77

$ 0.72

$ 2.29

$ 2.27 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.77

$ 0.72

$ 2.29

$ 2.27















Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic $ 0.75

$ 0.72

$ 2.27

$ 2.16 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.75

$ 0.72

$ 2.27

$ 2.16















Weighted average Common Shares outstanding - Basic 193,004

186,327

191,640

186,311 Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Basic 200,069

195,432

200,052

195,416 Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Fully Diluted 200,126

195,510

200,098

195,507

____________________ 1. Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted is calculated before Income allocated to non-controlling interest - Common OP Units.

Consolidated Income from Property Operations (1) (In millions, except home site and occupancy figures, unaudited)



Quarters Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,





2025

2024

2025

2024 MH base rental income (2) $ 188.2

$ 178.3

$ 559.2

$ 530.1 Rental home income (2) 3.6

3.4

10.5

10.3 RV and marina base rental income (2) 115.4

113.4

343.1

336.9 Annual membership subscriptions 17.9

16.7

51.1

49.3 Membership upgrade revenue 3.1

4.2

9.3

12.2 Utility and other income (2)(3) 36.9

36.9

107.0

106.4 Property operating revenues 365.1

352.9

1,080.2

1,045.2















Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes (2) 155.3

150.8

448.4

435.2 Membership sales and marketing 4.2

6.4

12.2

17.9 Property operating expenses, excluding property management (1) 159.5

157.2

460.6

453.1 Income from property operations, excluding property management (1) $ 205.6

$ 195.7

$ 619.6

$ 592.1















































Manufactured home site figures and occupancy averages:













Total sites 73,219

73,002

73,220

73,006 Occupied sites 68,734

69,037

68,767

68,960 Occupancy % 93.9 %

94.6 %

93.9 %

94.5 % Monthly base rent per site $ 912

$ 861

$ 904

$ 854















RV and marina base rental income:













Annual $ 81.3

$ 77.5

$ 239.4

$ 229.6 Seasonal 6.4

7.4

42.8

44.9 Transient 27.7

28.5

60.9

62.4 Total RV and marina base rental income $ 115.4

$ 113.4

$ 343.1

$ 336.9

______________________ 1. Excludes property management expenses. 2. MH base rental income, Rental home income, RV and marina base rental income and Utility income, net of bad debt expense, are presented in Rental income in the Consolidated Statements of Income on page 3. Bad debt expense is presented in Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes in this table. 3. Includes approximately $0.9 million and $2.1 million of business interruption income from Hurricane Ian during the quarters ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively, and $4.9 million and $5.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

Core Income from Property Operations (1) (In millions, except occupancy figures, unaudited)



Quarters Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

Change (2)

2025

2024

Change (2) MH base rental income $ 188.0

$ 178.1

5.5 %

$ 558.7

$ 529.6

5.5 % Rental home income 3.6

3.4

6.3 %

10.5

10.3

2.4 % RV and marina base rental income 110.8

111.2

(0.4) %

328.5

327.9

0.2 % Annual membership subscriptions 17.7

16.6

6.3 %

50.6

49.2

2.9 % Membership upgrade revenue 3.1

4.2

(25.3) %

9.2

12.2

(24.1) % Utility and other income 35.6

34.4

3.8 %

101.0

96.9

4.2 % Property operating revenues 358.8

347.9

3.1 %

1,058.5

1,026.1

3.2 %























Utility expense 44.8

42.5

5.4 %

122.4

119.2

2.7 % Payroll 31.5

31.6

(0.2) %

89.9

90.2

(0.4) % Repair & maintenance 25.9

25.5

1.8 %

76.8

73.0

5.2 % Insurance and other (3) 28.4

27.9

2.0 %

83.5

83.4

0.1 % Real estate taxes 20.2

20.4

(1.2) %

62.4

60.6

3.0 % Membership sales and marketing 4.2

6.4

(34.8) %

12.1

17.8

(32.1) % Property operating expenses, excluding property management (1) 155.0

154.3

0.5 %

447.1

444.2

0.6 % Income from property operations, excluding property management (1) $ 203.8

$ 193.6

5.3 %

$ 611.4

$ 581.9

5.1 %























Occupied sites (4) 68,716

69,040

















_____________________ 1. Excludes property management expenses. 2. Calculations prepared using actual results without rounding. 3. Includes bad debt expense for the periods presented. 4. Occupied sites are presented as of the end of the period.

Core Income from Property Operations (continued) (In millions, except home site and occupancy figures, unaudited)



Quarters Ended September 30,





Nine Months Ended September 30,

















2025

2024





2025

2024



Core manufactured home site figures and occupancy averages:





















Total sites 72,804

72,590





72,805

72,592



Occupied sites 68,668

68,977





68,703

68,902



Occupancy % 94.3 %

95.0 %





94.4 %

94.9 %



Monthly base rent per site $ 912

$ 861





$ 904

$ 854













































































Quarters Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

Change (1)

2025

2024

Change (1) Core RV and marina base rental income:





















Annual (2) $ 78.6

$ 75.7

3.9 %

$ 232.3

$ 223.6

3.9 % Seasonal 6.2

7.2

(14.5) %

40.1

43.2

(7.1) % Transient 26.0

28.3

(8.1) %

56.1

61.1

(8.4) % Total Seasonal and Transient $ 32.2

$ 35.5

(9.4) %

$ 96.2

$ 104.3

(7.8) % Total RV and marina base rental income $ 110.8

$ 111.2

(0.4) %

$ 328.5

$ 327.9

0.2 %









































































Quarters Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

Change (1)

2025

2024

Change (1) Core utility information:





















Income $ 21.5

$ 20.0

7.4 %

$ 58.9

$ 55.6

5.9 % Expense 44.8

42.5

5.4 %

122.4

119.2

2.7 % Expense, net $ 23.3

$ 22.5

3.6 %

$ 63.5

$ 63.6

(0.2) %























Utility recovery rate (3) 48.0 %

47.1 %





48.1 %

46.6 %





_____________________ 1. Calculations prepared using actual results without rounding. 2. Core Annual marina base rental income represents approximately 99% of the total Core marina base rental income for all periods presented. 3. Calculated by dividing the utility income by utility expense.

Non-Core Income from Property Operations (1) (In millions, unaudited)



Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025



MH base rental income $ 0.2

$ 0.6 RV and marina base rental income 4.6

14.6 Annual membership subscriptions 0.2

0.5 Utility and other income 1.3

5.9 Membership upgrade revenue —

0.1 Property operating revenues 6.3

21.7







Property operating expenses, excluding property management (1)(2) 4.5

13.4 Income from property operations, excluding property management (1) $ 1.8

$ 8.3

















______________________ 1. Excludes property management expenses. 2. Includes bad debt expense for the periods presented.

Home Sales and Rental Home Operations (In thousands, except home sale volumes and occupied rentals, unaudited)

Home Sales - Select Data Quarters Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Total new home sales volume 119

174

353

620 New home sales gross revenues $ 9,864

$ 15,500

$ 28,737

$ 55,906















Total used home sales volume 129

60

271

173 Used home sales gross revenues $ 1,334

$ 883

$ 2,869

$ 2,961















Brokered home resales volume 113

135

337

396 Brokered home resales gross revenues $ 424

$ 551

$ 1,274

$ 1,772

Rental Homes - Select Data Quarters Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024















Rental operations revenues (1) $ 9,091

$ 8,515

$ 26,234

$ 26,170 Rental home operations expense (2) 1,353

1,387

3,799

4,313 Depreciation on rental homes (3) 2,428

2,390

7,551

7,450















Occupied rentals: (4)













New 1,905

1,795







Used 186

217







Total occupied rental sites 2,091

2,012











As of September 30, 2025

As of September 30, 2024 Cost basis in rental homes: (5) Gross

Net of

Depreciation

Gross

Net of

Depreciation New $ 239,937

$ 200,330

$ 220,134

$ 180,787 Used 13,622

10,441

11,197

6,972 Total rental homes $ 253,559

$ 210,771

$ 231,331

$ 187,759

______________________ 1. For the quarters ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, approximately $5.5 million and $5.1 million, respectively, of the rental operations revenue is included in the MH base rental income in the Core Income from Property Operations on pages 8-9. The remainder of the rental operations revenue for the quarters ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 is included in Rental home income in the Core Income from Property Operations on pages 8-9. 2. Rental home operations expense is included in Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes in the Consolidated Income from Property Operations on page 7. Rental home operations expense is included in Insurance and other in the Core Income from Property Operations on pages 8-9. 3. Depreciation on rental homes in our Core portfolio is presented in Depreciation and amortization in the Consolidated Statements of Income on page 3. 4. Includes occupied rental sites as of the end of the period in our Core portfolio. 5. Includes both occupied and unoccupied rental homes in our Core portfolio.

Total Sites (Unaudited)

Summary of Total Sites as of September 30, 2025



Sites (1) MH sites 73,200 RV sites:

Annual 34,400 Seasonal 11,200 Transient 17,800 Marina slips 6,900 Membership (2) 26,000 Joint Ventures (3) 3,900 Total (4) 173,300

______________________ 1. MH sites are generally leased on an annual basis to residents who own or lease factory-built homes, including manufactured homes. Annual RV and marina sites are leased on an annual basis to customers who generally have an RV, factory-built cottage, boat or other unit placed on the site, including those Northern properties that are open for the summer season. Seasonal RV and marina sites are leased to customers generally for one to six months. Transient RV and marina sites are leased to customers on a short-term basis. 2. Sites primarily utilized by approximately 111,900 members. Includes approximately 6,000 sites rented on an annual basis. 3. Joint ventures have approximately 2,100 MH and RV annual sites and 1,800 transient sites. 4. Total does not foot due to rounding.

Membership Campgrounds - Select Data





Years Ended December 31,

Nine Months

Ended

September 30, Campground and Membership Revenue (1) ($ in thousands, unaudited)

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025 Annual membership subscriptions

$ 58,251

$ 63,215

$ 65,379

$ 65,883

$ 51,112 Annual RV base rental income

$ 23,127

$ 25,945

$ 27,842

$ 29,282

$ 22,607 Seasonal/Transient RV base rental income

$ 25,562

$ 24,316

$ 20,996

$ 21,338

$ 16,821 Membership upgrade revenue

$ 11,191

$ 12,958

$ 14,719

$ 16,433

$ 9,292 Utility and other income

$ 2,735

$ 2,626

$ 2,544

$ 2,360

$ 1,833





















Membership Count



















Total Memberships (2)

125,149

128,439

121,002

113,553

111,878 Paid Membership Origination

23,923

23,237

20,758

19,539

14,325 Promotional Membership Origination

26,600

28,178

25,232

23,552

18,760 Membership Upgrade Volume (3)

4,863

4,068

3,858

4,086

4,704





















Campground Metrics



















Membership Campground Count

81

82

82

82

82 Membership Campground RV Site Count

25,100

25,800

26,000

26,000

26,000 Annual Site Count (4)

6,320

6,390

6,154

5,902

5,961

______________________ 1. Beginning in 2025, membership upgrade product offerings include two- to four-year term subscription products with increased annual dues. The revenue associated with these subscription products is recognized as Annual membership subscriptions. 2. Members who have entered into annual subscriptions with us that entitle them to use certain properties on a continuous basis for up to 21 days. 3. Upgraded memberships provide enhanced benefits, including but not limited to longer stays, the ability to make earlier reservations, potential discounts on rental units, and potential access to additional properties. 4. Sites that have been rented by members for an entire year.

Market Capitalization (In millions, except share and OP Unit data, unaudited)

Capital Structure as of September 30, 2025





































Total

Common

Shares/Units

% of Total

Common

Shares/Units

Total

% of Total

% of Total

Market

Capitalization



















Secured Debt







$ 2,817

85.3 %



Unsecured Debt







485

14.7 %



Total Debt (1)







$ 3,302

100.0 %

21.4 %



















Common Shares 193,825,482

96.8 %











OP Units 6,452,705

3.2 %











Total Common Shares and OP Units 200,278,187

100.0 %











Common Stock price at September 30, 2025 $ 60.70















Fair Value of Common Shares and OP Units







$ 12,157

100.0 %



Total Equity







$ 12,157

100.0 %

78.6 %



















Total Market Capitalization







$ 15,459





100.0 %

______________________ 1. Excludes deferred financing costs, net of approximately $25.1 million.

Debt Maturity Schedule Debt Maturity Schedule as of September 30, 2025 (In thousands, unaudited)

Year Outstanding

Debt

Weighted

Average

Interest Rate

% of Total

Debt

Weighted

Average

Years to

Maturity















Secured Debt













2025 —

— %

— %

— 2026 —

— %

— %

— 2027 —

— %

— %

— 2028 192,021

4.19 %

5.81 %

2.9 2029 270,928

4.92 %

8.20 %

3.9 2030 275,385

2.69 %

8.34 %

4.5 2031 235,466

2.45 %

7.13 %

5.7 2032 202,000

2.47 %

6.12 %

6.9 2033 341,767

4.83 %

10.35 %

8.0 2034 203,395

3.45 %

6.16 %

8.7 Thereafter 1,096,213

3.95 %

33.20 %

12.8 Total $ 2,817,175

3.77 %

85.31 %

8.5















Unsecured Term Loans













2025 —

— %

— %

— 2026 —

— %

— %

— 2027 200,000

4.88 %

6.06 %

1.3 2028 —

— %

— %

— 2029 —

— %

— %

— 2030 240,000

4.74 %

7.27 %

4.7 Thereafter —

— %

— %

— Total $ 440,000

4.81 %

13.33 %

3.2















Total Secured and Unsecured $ 3,257,175

3.91 %

98.64 %

7.8















Line of Credit Borrowing (1) 45,000

5.69 %

1.36 %

—















Deferred financing costs, net (25,121)



























Total Debt, Net $ 3,277,054

4.10% (2)

100.00 %





















_____________________ 1. The floating interest rate on the line of credit is SOFR plus 0.10% plus 1.25% to 1.65%. During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the effective interest rate on the line of credit borrowings was 5.69%. 2. Reflects effective interest rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, including interest associated with the line of credit and amortization of deferred financing costs.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations

The following Non-GAAP financial measures definitions do not include adjustments in respect to membership upgrade revenue: (i) FFO; (ii) Normalized FFO; (iii) EBITDAre; (iv) Adjusted EBITDAre; (v) Property operating revenues; (vi) Property operating expenses, excluding property management; and (vii) Income from property operations, excluding property management.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO). We define FFO as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of properties, depreciation and amortization related to real estate, impairment charges and adjustments to reflect our share of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures. Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures are calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis. We compute FFO in accordance with our interpretation of standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do.

We believe FFO, as defined by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, is generally a measure of performance for an equity REIT. While FFO is a relevant and widely used measure of operating performance for equity REITs, it does not represent cash flow from operations or net income as defined by GAAP, and it should not be considered as an alternative to these indicators in evaluating liquidity or operating performance.

NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (NORMALIZED FFO). We define Normalized FFO as FFO excluding non-operating income and expense items, such as gains and losses from early debt extinguishment, including prepayment penalties, defeasance costs, transaction/pursuit costs and other, and other miscellaneous non-comparable items. Normalized FFO presented herein is not necessarily comparable to Normalized FFO presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same methodology for computing this amount.

FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION (FAD). We define FAD as Normalized FFO less non-revenue producing capital expenditures.

We believe that FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD are helpful to investors as supplemental measures of the performance of an equity REIT. We believe that by excluding the effect of gains or losses from sales of properties, depreciation and amortization related to real estate and impairment charges, which are based on historical costs and may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance, FFO can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and among other equity REITs. We further believe that Normalized FFO provides useful information to investors, analysts and our management because it allows them to compare our operating performance to the operating performance of other real estate companies and between periods on a consistent basis without having to account for differences not related to our normal operations. For example, we believe that excluding the early extinguishment of debt and other miscellaneous non-comparable items from FFO allows investors, analysts and our management to assess the sustainability of operating performance in future periods because these costs do not affect the future operations of the properties. In some cases, we provide information about identified non-cash components of FFO and Normalized FFO because it allows investors, analysts and our management to assess the impact of those items.

INCOME FROM PROPERTY OPERATIONS, EXCLUDING PROPERTY MANAGEMENT. We define Income from property operations, excluding property management as rental income, membership subscriptions and upgrade sales, utility and other income less property and rental home operating and maintenance expenses, real estate taxes, membership sales and marketing expenses, excluding property management expenses. Property management represents the expenses associated with indirect costs such as off-site payroll and certain administrative and professional expenses. We believe exclusion of property management expenses is helpful to investors and analysts as a measure of the operating results of our properties, excluding items that are not directly related to the operation of the properties. For comparative purposes, we present bad debt expense within Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes in the current and prior periods. We believe that this Non-GAAP financial measure is helpful to investors and analysts as a measure of the operating results of our properties.

The following table reconciles Net income available for Common Stockholders to Income from property operations:



Quarters Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, (amounts in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 97,130

$ 82,821

$ 286,030

$ 271,023 Redeemable perpetual preferred stock dividends —

—

8

8 Income allocated to non-controlling interests – Common OP Units 3,233

4,042

12,211

13,230 Consolidated net income 100,363

86,863

298,249

284,261 Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures (1,708)

(5,874)

(6,562)

(6,736) (Gain)/Loss on sale of real estate and impairment, net (31)

1,798

652

1,798 Gross revenues from home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services (24,927)

(30,839)

(68,648)

(98,457) Interest income (2,770)

(2,430)

(7,210)

(7,018) Income from other investments, net (1,972)

(2,192)

(6,074)

(6,860) Property management 20,277

20,165

61,430

59,311 Depreciation and amortization 52,313

50,934

155,904

153,386 Cost of home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services 17,474

22,051

47,642

71,668 Home selling expenses and ancillary operating expenses 7,186

7,336

20,342

20,955 General and administrative 8,791

9,274

28,485

30,248 Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net (1) (3,748)

591

(4,072)

(20,422) Other expenses (2) 711

1,402

2,530

3,881 Early debt retirement —

30

—

30 Interest and related amortization 33,659

36,497

96,995

106,077 Income from property operations, excluding property management 205,618

195,606

619,663

592,122 Property management (20,277)

(20,165)

(61,430)

(59,311) Income from property operations $ 185,341

$ 175,441

$ 558,233

$ 532,811

EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre. We define EBITDAre as net income or loss excluding interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses from sales of properties, impairments charges, and adjustments to reflect our share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures. We compute EBITDAre in accordance with our interpretation of the standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do.

We define Adjusted EBITDAre as EBITDAre excluding non-operating income and expense items, such as gains and losses from early debt extinguishment, including prepayment penalties and defeasance costs, transaction/pursuit costs and other, and other miscellaneous non-comparable items.

We believe that EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre may be useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity because the measures are widely used to measure the operating performance of an equity REIT.

____________________ 1. Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 includes $3.7 million for reimbursement of capital expenditures. Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 includes debris removal and cleanup costs related to hurricane events of $1.0 million and insurance recovery revenue of $5.1 million, including $4.3 million for reimbursement of capital expenditures. 2. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

The following table reconciles Consolidated net income to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre:



Quarters Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



(amounts in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Consolidated net income $ 100,363

$ 86,863

$ 298,249

$ 284,261 Interest income (2,770)

(2,430)

(7,210)

(7,018) Real estate depreciation and amortization 52,313

50,934

155,904

153,386 Other depreciation and amortization 1,204

1,402

3,658

4,107 Interest and related amortization 33,659

36,497

96,995

106,077 Income tax benefit (518)

—

(1,144)

(239) (Gain)/Loss on sale of real estate and impairment, net (31)

1,798

652

1,798 Adjustments to our share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures 2,677

2,113

7,285

6,020 EBITDAre 186,897

177,177

554,389

548,392 Early debt retirement —

30

—

30 Transaction/pursuit costs and other —

—

—

383 Insurance proceeds due to catastrophic weather events, net (3,632)

(451)

(4,225)

(21,464) Adjusted EBITDAre $ 183,265

$ 176,756

$ 550,164

$ 527,341

CORE. The Core properties include properties we owned and operated during all of 2024 and 2025. We believe Core is a measure that is useful to investors for annual comparison as it removes the fluctuations associated with acquisitions, dispositions and significant transactions or unique situations.

NON-CORE. The Non-Core properties in 2025 include properties that were not owned and operated during all of 2024 and 2025, including six properties in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian and two properties in California that were impacted by storm and flooding events. The 2025 guidance reflects Non-Core properties in 2025, which includes properties not owned and operated during all of 2024 and 2025.

NON-REVENUE PRODUCING IMPROVEMENTS. Represents capital expenditures that do not directly result in increased revenue or expense savings and are primarily comprised of common area improvements, furniture and mechanical improvements.

FIXED CHARGES. Fixed charges consist of interest expense, amortization of note premiums and debt issuance costs.

FORWARD-LOOKING NON-GAAP MEASURES. The following table reconciles Net Income per Common Share - Fully Diluted guidance to FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted guidance and Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully diluted guidance:

(Unaudited) Fourth Quarter 2025

Full Year 2025 Net income per Common Share $0.49 to $0.55

$1.96 to $2.06 Depreciation and amortization 0.27

1.07 Gain on sale of real estate and impairment, net 0.01

— FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $0.75 to $0.81

$3.03 to $3.13 Other —

(0.02) Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $0.75 to $0.81

$3.01 to $3.11

This press release includes certain forward-looking information, including Core and Non-Core Income from property operations, excluding property management, that is not presented in accordance with GAAP. In reliance on the exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, we do not provide a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, where we are unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This includes, for example, (i) scheduled or implemented rate increases on community, resort and marina sites; (ii) scheduled or implemented rate increases in annual payments under membership subscriptions; (iii) occupancy changes; (iv) costs to restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events; and (v) other nonrecurring/unplanned income or expense items, which may not be within our control, may vary between periods and cannot be reasonably predicted. These unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact our future financial results.

SOURCE Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc.