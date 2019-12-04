Elsevier and Society of Petroleum Engineers Collaboration will Empower Geoscientists to Make More Informed and Confident Decisions

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, a global information analytics business specializing in science and health, is collaborating with the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), which serves professionals in upstream oil and gas, to offer their content on the Geofacets platform. SPE content will be added in phases, beginning December 5, 2019.

Geofacets, Elsevier's information solution for exploration and development, empowers geoscientists to make more informed and confident decisions, enabling businesses in oil & gas and mining & metals to optimize resources, prioritize opportunities and mitigate risk. This collaboration with SPE represents Elsevier's ongoing dedication to providing Geofacets users with access to the very best in global geoscience information, data and tools.

"An integral part of SPE's mission is to provide opportunities for professionals to enhance their technical and professional competence," said Rebekah Stacha, Assistant Director of Technical Publications at the Society of Petroleum Engineers. "With this in mind, we are pleased to collaborate with Elsevier and Geofacets to ensure that professionals are finding relevant SPE content when they need it in a quick and efficient manner in an effort to minimize risk and maximize productivity.

"Of particular interest to us is having our content available via Geofacets plugins for PETREL™ and ArcGIS, which would integrate SPE content directly into the workflows and projects of professionals focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and gas resources across the globe."

An expected total of more than 400,000 maps, figures and tables from SPE ultimately will be added to Geofacets, further enhancing users' ability to uncover geologic information, analyze data, develop models and find analogs. Exploration teams will be able to utilize Geofacets' search capabilities to easily discover and integrate SPE maps and data right into their workflows.

"Since its inception nine years ago, Geofacets has maintained a unique edge in the market thanks to its unique combination of essential geoscience content, intuitive search and discovery, and workflow integration capabilities." said Gilad Hoshen, Senior Director of Product Management at Elsevier. "The integration of SPE content will further expand Geofacets' support for topics including Reservoir Characterization, Unconventional and Complex Reservoirs, Well & Reservoir Surveillance and Monitoring, Fluid Characterization, Reservoir Fluid Dynamics, Non-Traditional Resources and Storage Reservoir Engineering."

Geofacets is a geoscience solution that enables comprehensive, in-depth research of surface and subsurface geology, regardless of the individual specialties or information needs of geoscientists. Geofacets allows helping companies of all sizes to prioritize opportunities, optimize resources, and manage risk. Visual search lets oil and gas companies assess locations at a glance.

About the Society of Petroleum Engineers

The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) is a not-for-profit professional association whose members are engaged in energy resources development and production. SPE serves more than 156,000 members in 154 countries worldwide. SPE is a key resource for technical knowledge related to the oil and gas exploration and production industry and provides services through its publications, events, training courses, and online resources at www.spe.org.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps scientists and clinicians to find new answers, reshape human knowledge, and tackle the most urgent human crises. For 140 years, we have partnered with the research world to curate and verify scientific knowledge. Today, we're committed to bringing that rigor to a new generation of platforms. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 39,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com

