Elsevier and Tencent Sign Strategic Agreement to Accelerate Dissemination of Global Health Information in China

BEIJING, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, a global information analytics business specializing in science and health, and Tencent are pleased to announce the signing of a strategic agreement to accelerate the dissemination of global health information in China.

The two organizations will leverage their respective expertise and resources to help Chinese physicians gain quick access to the world's leading and authoritative medical information and academic resources through digital platforms and services.

In encouraging the exchange of cutting-edge global health and medical information, the strategic collaboration aims to increase the body of clinical knowledge and global healthcare perspectives available to China's health professionals, thereby furthering their research and innovation efforts as well as boosting their career opportunities.

The quality of China's medical technology and healthcare has improved significantly from the continued development and investment over the past five years; the country still faces the challenges of an insufficient and unequal distribution of medical resources across its geography.

Building technology-related knowledge amongst professionals and increasing high-quality content in the healthcare sector are key to addressing the current lack in medical resources in some of China's rural areas. At the same time, with the immense growth in medical and life sciences information, hospitals and doctors must acquaint themselves with the latest technology to access quality clinical research, comply with current medical standards and engage in global collaboration.

The collaboration between Elsevier and Tencent will facilitate the flow of medical information exchange and deliver world-leading authoritative and evidence-based health information and clinical content to China's physicians, enhancing their clinical decision-making and care efficiency.

"It takes 17 years for only 14 percent of new scientific discoveries to find their way into daily practice and we want to change that," said Jan Herzhoff, Managing Director of Health Solutions, Asia Pacific, Elsevier. "We are pleased to collaborate with Tencent, leveraging our combined strengths in health science information and advanced digital technologies, to improve the professional knowledge of Chinese physicians. We look forward to a fruitful partnership that can better support China's physicians and the 'Healthy China' national objectives."

In recent years, Tencent has continuously increased its investment in life sciences and has cooperated with many top international scientific journals. Mr. Zhang Meng, Vice President, Tencent Life Science Practice, said: "'Tech for good' is an important part of Tencent's new mission and vision. Doctors are the guardians of people's health. Having uninterrupted access to the latest medical knowledge and keeping up with cutting-edge health advancement are the core needs of the doctor community.

"This collaboration will draw on the strengths of both parties – Elsevier's superior world-leading evidence-based healthcare resources and Tencent's technology expertise and platform resources – to provide doctors with high-quality health information services that cover each stage of their career. We use technology to advance the research and clinical skills of doctors, who will eventually contribute to the well-being of our society."

