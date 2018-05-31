Elsevier and the Egyptian Knowledge Bank Sign National License Agreement for Access to SciVal

"We are very pleased to expand our collaboration with Elsevier by signing a national license for our universities and research centers to access the excellent SciVal research management tool. This is expected to significantly increase Egypt's ability to advance and focus its research efforts," said Professor Tarek Shawki, Minister of Education and Technical Education.

SciVal is a ready-to-use solution with unparalleled power and flexibility, enabling research institutions and government leaders to visualize research performance, benchmark relative to peers, develop collaborative partnerships and analyse research trends. Elsevier's analytic solution runs primarily on data from Scopus, the largest abstract and citation database of research information globally, covering more than 70 million articles, books and conference papers, and draws its content from more than 5,000 publishers covering 23,000 journals.

The inclusion of SciVal to the existing full-text content license agreement with EKB will help the ongoing Egyptian efforts to raise the quality of the higher education and better improve its impact on the society and on the country's performance in different fields. Moreover, it will play an essential role in research strategy planning on the level of departments, institutions, and also on a country level. It was signed by Professor Shawki, and Felix Haest, Elsevier's Vice President Research Solutions on May 19, following an earlier visit in March by Elsevier Chairman, YS Chi.

"Elsevier is proud to provide Egypt's scientific community with data-based solutions like SciVal, which will help drive progress on national research priorities and increase visibility on the world stage," said YS Chi.

About Egyptian Knowledge Bank

Egyptian Knowledge Bank is a fortune of wealth of the e-contents, trainings, curriculums and courses which are available to all Egyptians. Generally, 25 global publishing house and specialized companies, the Egyptian Knowledge Bank managed to contract with to provide their contents & technologies. Egyptian Knowledge Bank, will grant all Egyptians from all ages access to the largest amount of knowledge, cultural and scientific contents whether it is basic, applied, technology, human or management science and even public cultural books, including books targeting children.

About Elsevier Research Intelligence

Elsevier Research Intelligence is a comprehensive research information management portfolio which improves the ability to establish, execute, and evaluate research strategies. The portfolio includes the new-generation SciVal tool, the Pure system, and our custom Analytical Services, as well as rich data assets like Scopus, and the reference management technology of Mendeley. Elsevier Research Intelligence enables research organizations, funders, policy-makers, and individual researchers to make better decisions, improve collaboration, attract investment, and optimize expenditure - all to enhance research strategy, execution, and performance.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support and professional education, including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 38,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries. www.elsevier.com

