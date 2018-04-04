Elsevier Launches Mendeley Data to Manage Entire Lifecycle of Research Data

The volume, complexity and fragmentation of research data has historically made it difficult for researchers and universities to have a clear, single overview of their data, its quality, and how it is being used. However, there is increasing pressure on institutions to improve their data management and comply with funding bodies' mandates to share funded research data alongside publications.

Wouter Haak, Elsevier Vice President of Product Strategy, said: "Research data is incredibly valuable, but much of its value is currently locked away or lost, and this slows down the pace of scientific advancement. We developed Mendeley Data to provide researchers and universities with an end-to-end solution for data management, from the lab bench all the way to the vice chancellor's office."

Research data management is technically challenging on many levels, particularly because the data is often sensitive (for example, involving patient medical records) or housed in separate silos. Some research data is still typically recorded in paper notebooks, necessitating expensive and time-consuming re-work if notes are lost. Many researchers and institutions also lack the ability to securely and easily share their data with collaborators around the world, which limits their exposure.

Mendeley Data offers a flexible solution and services to help meet the needs of institutions and their researchers. The platform provides researchers with an easy way to collect and keep track of their data without the need for any extra admin work. Data collection ensures their work complies with funding body requirements and increases data reuse, which in turn improves the scientific impact of their work. Institutions can use the same platform to help them demonstrate research impact, comply with funder mandates to share research data, and enhance intra- and inter-institutional collaboration.

Mendeley Data is an open system that uses a modular approach, enabling institutions to easily integrate through open application programming interfaces (APIs), across multiple workflows and other solutions, including homegrown tools and open data repositories. The data is sharable yet still owned by the institution.

Mendeley Data is a new solution in Elsevier's Research Intelligence portfolio, which also includes Scopus, SciVal, Pure, and bepress. These solutions serve to answer the most pressing challenges researchers, librarians and university administrators face. Combined, they help improve an institution's and individual's ability to establish, execute and evaluate their research strategy and performance. More than 4,000 leading universities, research institutes, funders and policymakers use Elsevier's Research Intelligence solutions.

Elsevier will host a webinar to launch and share more details of our solution on April 5, 2018 at 16:00 CET; registration is open all, and in particular to librarians and research administrators, who are responsible for research data management at their institutions.

Register at: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/13819/308109

About Elsevier and Open Science

The launch of Mendeley Data is an example of Elsevier's work to support open science, specifically to enable a more open, collaborative and transparent world of research. Elsevier believes open science can benefit society and drive research performance, and, together with the research community, we are supporting open science through our approach to open access, open data, research integrity, metrics and more. Find out more at www.elsevier.com/about/open-science.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support and professional education, including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 38,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries. www.elsevier.com

Media contact

David Tucker, Global Communications

Elsevier

+44-7920-536-160

d.tucker@elsevier.com

SOURCE Elsevier