Elsevier Launches the Research Data Management Librarian Academy (RDMLA)

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, a global information analytics business specializing in science and health, today announced the launch of the Research Data Management Librarian Academy (RDMLA), an online program created by a team of expert librarians in the Northeastern United States.

The RDMLA is intended primarily for librarians but is also applicable for researchers. The program consists of eight units, which can be taken in sequence or at the user's choice separately. Each unit takes an average of an hour to complete and consists of videos, slides, demonstrations, reading resources and self-assessments. The program is geared for the practicing librarian who wants to learn about research data management (RDM) but may be time-crunched and not able to leave work to obtain formal training.

The information is practical and meant to be applied, with demonstrations of some of the key software and RDM platforms.

The eight units include:

Foundations of Research Data Management (RDM).

Navigating research data culture.

Advocating and marketing the value of RDM in libraries.

Launching data services in libraries.

Project management and assessment (as relates to RDM services).

Overview of data analysis and visualization tools.

Overview of coding tools.

Overview of platform tools (Open Science Framework, Mendeley Data, and others).

The faculty developing the RDMLA curriculum is a group of university research librarians co-led by Elaine Martin, MLS, DA, Director and Chief Administrative Officer, Countway Medical Library, Harvard Medical School; Rong Tang, PhD, Associate Professor, School of Library and Information Science, Simmons University; and Jean P. Shipman, MSLS, Vice President of Global Library Relations, Elsevier. The team includes librarians, library educators and an information analytics company—a unique partnership and collaboration. Elsevier funded the program.

"This Academy is a terrific way for individuals to acquire knowledge about data-related services librarians can offer to their researchers," said Jean P. Shipman. "Experiences of those who have implement data services are shared as well as key lessons learned. One can take the units at their own pace and earn a certificate to indicate to future employers their skill development in RDM."

The RDMLA content is based on an extensive needs assessment and inventory of existing RDM-related training. It is now available to English-speaking individuals at no cost and no registration required. The Simmons University School of Library and Information Science (SLIS) will start to offer continuing education credit for completing the entire program starting January 2020. There will be a small administrative fee charged for these credits.

The RDMLA and accompanying background information can be found here: https://rdmla.github.io/.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps scientists and clinicians to find new answers, reshape human knowledge, and tackle the most urgent human crises. For 140 years, we have partnered with the research world to curate and verify scientific knowledge. Today, we're committed to bringing that rigor to a new generation of platforms. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 39,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com

Media contact

Tom Reller

Vice President, Global Communications

Elsevier

t.reller@elsevier.com

SOURCE Elsevier