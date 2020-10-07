Elsevier launches Transition to Practice in the US, a virtual learning and support platform for new nurses

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, a global research publishing and information analytics provider, today announced the US launch of Transition to Practice, an immersive online learning platform that empowers new nurses to build skills and confidence as they transition from academia to professional clinical practice. With the COVID-19 crisis still in effect, Transition to Practice is launching at a time when clinical environments are even more demanding than before.

Aligning with the American Nurses Association (ANA) Standards of Professional Practice, Transition to Practice presents an evidence-based curriculum with cutting-edge eLearning modules – such as virtual simulation and interactive games – to accelerate competence and sharpen decision-making skills for new nurses. To promote a culture of support, the platform also features communication tools that allow new nurses to self-reflect on levels of confidence and share the support they experienced during recent shifts with their leaders.

John Danaher, MD, President, Global Clinical Solutions, Elsevier said: "A product like Transition to Practice provides new nurses with the support they need as they transition into the workforce and face a surge of critically ill patients from the pandemic, high patient-to-nurse ratios, complex hospital environments and an increasing nurse burnout rate.

"A successful transition from the academic setting to the clinical setting requires continued education to build on skills learned while in undergraduate programs. Transition to Practice is an excellent addition to Elsevier's portfolio of tools that facilitates the kind of life-long learning that leads to advanced performance."

Transition to Practice offers nurse leaders timely insights and feedback at the individual and cohort level. Using data that measures new nurses' professional competency, confidence levels and satisfaction rates, nurse leaders can identify where new nurses are struggling and create a tailored approach to address their needs. With a learner-centered onboarding approach, nurse leaders can improve the overall satisfaction levels of new nurses, help reduce stress, miscommunication and potential risks, to ultimately enable better patient outcomes.

"Transition to Practice builds on the foundation of new nurses' undergraduate education to solidify their confidence in becoming a stronger interprofessional collaborator," said Lya Stroupe, DNP, APRN, CPNP, NEA-BC, NPD-BC, Director of the Transition to Practice Program at West Virginia University Medicine, the largest health system in West Virginia, with 14 hospitals throughout the state, of which the flagship hospital participated in the pilot program for Transition to Practice and is using it now. "The tool builds new nurses' knowledge and the skills necessary to overcome the challenging transition into nursing, leading to better communication with healthcare team members and putting the patient at the center of the care."

To learn more about the value Elsevier's Transition to Practice tool brings to new nurses and nurse leaders, please visit the website.

