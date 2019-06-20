Elsevier Makes the Latest Climate Change Research Freely Available via Mendeley

LONDON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, the global information analytics business specializing in science and health, is making over 5,000 subscription articles on climate change freely available from across its world-leading scientific, technical and medical journals. As of today, the articles will be available to download and read for a test period on Mendeley, the reference manager and academic social network that serves over 6 million researchers worldwide.

The articles will be available to download until the end of this year (December 31, 2019). Researchers will have permanent access to the articles once they have been downloaded. The articles are free to existing and new Mendeley users to download and read. It is free to setup a Mendeley account.

"We're seeing more researchers reading, discussing and citing climate change research on Mendeley," said Gaby Appleton, Managing Director of Research Products at Elsevier. "We are also seeing lots of collaboration on climate change between researchers from different academic disciplines.

"We hope that by making this latest research freely available, on our flagship platform for academic and scholarly collaboration, we can support researchers to carry out their important work. This is also a test-and-learn exercise for us; to understand how we can provide seamless access to articles and support collaboration on Mendeley, and to see how popular providing content in this way proves to be."

All Elsevier's proprietary journals, excluding its Society titles, were included in the search for articles on 'Climate Change'. In total, 412 Elsevier journals have contributed 5,332 articles, all articles were published in 2019 or 2018.

The articles were published in widespread journal classifications, demonstrating the inter-disciplinary nature of climate change research: 54 percent of the articles were published in Elsevier's Physical Sciences journals; 22 percent in its Life Sciences journals; 19 percent in its Social Sciences journals; and 4 percent in its Health Sciences journals.

A dedicated homepage has been created to help people easily access the articles, provide feedback and answer questions they may have. Please visit www.mendeley.com/campaign/climate-change.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps scientists and clinicians to find new answers, reshape human knowledge, and tackle the most urgent human crises. For 140 years, we have partnered with the research world to curate and verify scientific knowledge. Today, we're committed to bringing that rigor to a new generation of platforms. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect , Scopus , SciVal , ClinicalKey and Sherpath . Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell , 39,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy . Elsevier is part of RELX , a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com

Media contact:

David Tucker, Global Communications

Elsevier

+44-7920-536-160

d.tucker@elsevier.com

SOURCE Elsevier