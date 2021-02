Elsevier provides COVID-19 online learning for nurses in California

John Danaher, MD, President, Clinical Solutions, Elsevier, said: "We are honored to work with the State of California Emergency Medical Services Authority and AACN to deliver this important COVID-19 online training for nurses. Every day, we are working to support our healthcare workers in addressing this public health crisis by providing the clinical tools and trusted information they need to care for patients."

In the Fall of 2020, Elsevier launched its COVID-19 Healthcare Hub, which provides free access to toolkits, expert insights, research resources and COVID-19 guidelines. The Hub's resources include evidence-based clinical overviews, drug monographs, care plans, order sets, and procedure videos for clinicians delivering care and information to patients. Clinicians will also find the latest information and guidelines from government health agencies, medical societies and public health organizations for diagnosis, testing and treatment of COVID-19 patients.

