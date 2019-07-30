Elsevier to Acquire Parity Computing Inc.

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, a global information analytics business specializing in science and health, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Parity Computing Inc. ("Parity"), a California-based business that employs artificial intelligence to provide high-accuracy entity resolution, profiling and recommendations for STM content and applications in the world of research.

Parity provides disambiguation technology for Elsevier's abstract and indexing databases that help researchers, universities, national bodies and other stakeholders improve decision-making and answer critical questions. Resolving ambiguities in entities and relationships that appear in publications – such as author and institution names, and citations and attributions for articles, grants, and patents – lays the foundation for the analytics and decision support capabilities of Scopus.

Parity and Elsevier will work together to build on Parity's existing capabilities, deepen their integration and extend them more broadly across Elsevier's research platform.

"Parity's team brings deep academic and research experience in addition to technical expertise," said Dr. Ramamohan Paturi, Founder and Chairman of Parity. "We are excited to join Elsevier, and together we'll be able to better serve researchers, universities and R&D organizations."

Parity's success is derived from the talent of its technical staff, including data scientists, software developers and content specialists. Parity employs a core team of computer science PhDs with extensive experience in machine learning, natural language processing and semantic technologies; they will join Elsevier's research product team, which supports Scopus, SciVal, Aries, Pure, SSRN, bepress and Science-Metrix.

"By working more closely with Parity, we can deliver even better insights to help researchers, universities, governments and funding agencies make better decisions by enabling them to find emerging trends, increase the visibility of their research, build collaborative networks, bolster funding applications and articulate the value of research," said Olivier Dumon, Managing Director, Research Products at Elsevier.

Parity is headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices in Bengaluru and New Delhi, India.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 30,000 people of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalisation is approximately £38.1bn, €42.3bn, $47bn. www.relx.com

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps scientists and clinicians to find new answers, reshape human knowledge, and tackle the most urgent human crises. For 140 years, we have partnered with the research world to curate and verify scientific knowledge. Today, we're committed to bringing that rigor to a new generation of platforms. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 39,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com

