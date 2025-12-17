ELTA North America Awarded $32 Million in Contracts to Provide Processors and Optical Sensors for Active Protection Systems

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ELTA North America, a U.S.-based defense company headquartered in Maryland, has been awarded $32 million in a series of contracts to co-produce next-generation Processors and Optical Sensors for Vehicle Protection Systems for armored vehicles. This contract represents a major step in advancing the production of cutting-edge vehicle survivability technologies.

As part of the contract, ELTA North America will deliver Next Generation Central Units and Othello Optical Sensors components of battle-proven Active Protection Systems (APS). These system elements integrate radar and optical sensors to detect, assess, and respond to incoming threats in real time, enhancing protection for combat vehicles and their crews.

"The need for advanced vehicle and crew survivability solutions has never been greater," said Joe Adams, President and CEO of ELTA North America. "We're proud to contribute to this mission by delivering precise, dependable components that strengthen the APS architecture."

ELTA North America is a recognized leader in the design, manufacturing, and support of advanced electronic systems, delivering innovative radar, communications, and intelligence solutions to the U.S. government and defense community.

Please contact Mr. Mike Hawn, [email protected], for any questions regarding US production, manufacturing, test and repair services for vehicle integrated protection systems, radars, or integrated EW sensors across all-domains.

ELTA NA is a United States Company, Headquartered in Maryland.  ELTA NA is capable of classified and unclassified work under the status of a US Government mitigated Foreign Ownership, Control, or Influence (FOCI).

