ELTA North America Delivers Mobile Counter-sUAS Defense-in-Depth Capability to the U.S. DOD & DHS

ELTA North America, under contract with CTTSO, has developed and integrated a suite of fixed-site, transportable, and mobile C-UAS solutions, culminating with delivery of the OTM V4 capability. The OTM V4 integrates multiple capabilities to provide: Detection and Tracking through the use of a state-of-the-art fully phased-array, multi-mission 3D radar; Classification from fused sensor data; Identification through a high-performance multi-sensor EO/IR unit capable of tracking and identifying both ground and air targets; Communication through ATAK and a private, secure tactical 4G/LTE network for sharing data across dismounted personnel; Scalable Effects Mitigation to include non-kinetic electronic disruption and deterrence, precision RF drone takeover, a safe route/safe land capture system, and kinetic effects through highly accurate, computer-aided small arms fire.

"ELTA North America's advanced Mobile C-sUAS Defense-In-Depth capability provides a unique purpose-built Tactical Operator driven integrated solution that will be employed by small tactical teams for dual organic C-sUAS force protection and to enhance situational awareness by identifying and engaging air and ground threats both static and on the move. We look forward to performance feedback of these first systems delivered with training from our supported DoD SOF OCONUS & DHS CONUS Operational Evaluations in 2021," said Michael J. Trexler, ASD-SO/LIC CTTSO Tactical Operations Government Program Manager.

"We are proud to provide our C-UAS solutions to the U.S. DOD to assist in protecting troops and DHS security agents against the increasing threat of rogue drones," said ELTA North America CEO William Ostrowski. "The OTM V4 is one of several of our successful C-sUAS products, with hundreds of air defense and C-UAS solutions deployed worldwide. We are confident that this cooperation with CTTSO will provide the military forces with a robust, reliable C-sUAS solution."

To better understand our ASD SO/LIC CTTSO ELTA North America's Advanced C-sUAS Development and Training, visit www.cttso.gov/AdvancedC-sUAS.html

About ELTA North America: ELTA North America (ENA) is a U.S. Corporation that designs, develops and provides life-cycle support for innovative military electronics solutions such as: airborne and ground-based radars, electronic warfare and signals intelligence systems, robotic and autonomous systems, airborne and aerospace systems, and communications system. These technologies are applied to meet a broad spectrum of stand-alone and integrated requirements to support the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of Homeland Security. ENA is a subsidiary of Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI Ltd.). For more information, please visit www.eltanorthamerica.com

