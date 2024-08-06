ELTA North America Successful in Pentagon's Highly Selective Drone Defense Swarm Demo

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ELTA North America (ELTA NA), a United States company headquartered in Maryland, is a defense industry leader in integrated Counter UAS solutions, fixed and mobile radars, ground vehicle protection systems, airborne sensors, and cutting-edge solutions for National Security across multiple domains. ELTA NA performs on both classified and unclassified US based contracts. Expertise includes production and assembly of the Iron Dome radar among other design, production, assembly, integration, test and repair efforts.

ELTA North America On-The-Move CUAS System. ELTA North America Modular Air Defense System Kit.

ELTA NA's participation in the Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft System Office (JCO) demo consisted of two integrated systems that were enhanced beyond the prior operational capability. Both the Modular Air Defense System Kit and the On-the-Move System were demonstrated, primarily highlighting the improved radar capabilities that provide autonomous Detect, Track, Identification and Classification prior to alerting an operator and recommending a defeat solution.

Reported by Sydney J. Freedberg Jr. in the Breaking Defense July 24, 2024 "Swarm Wars" article, COL Michael Parent, Chief of Acquisitions & Resources at the Army-led JCO stated, "Demo Five really was our most challenging JCO demonstration to date." COL Parent further stated that the systems attending this event all showed a "greater level of maturity" and offered "much better solutions" to the threat compared to those at previous demos. ELTA NA was one of 8 selected from a group of 60 applicants mature enough to handle this task. "This was an incredibly difficult field demonstration," said ELTA NA CEO Joe Adams. "There were up to 50 unmanned aircraft of different types converging on a single target at one time. Our radars are cutting edge, there's a reason why they were used by others in this JCO Demo." Mr. Adams also stated, "Although ELTA NA has the ability to provide a fully integrated solution, we believe it's important to work across industry as partners for effective layered solutions to counter this dynamic threat environment."

ELTA NA is a United States Company, Headquartered in Maryland. Affiliated with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), ELTA NA is capable of classified and unclassified work under the status of a US Government mitigated Foreign Ownership, Control or Influence (FOCI).

