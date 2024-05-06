EltaMD Continues to Move the Benchmark on Suncare, so Every Body Under the Sun Can Live Freely

Coinciding with Skin Cancer Awareness Month, the #1 dermatologist-recommended, trusted and personally used professional sun care brand unveils game changing, patent-pending innovation alongside Major League Pickleball sponsorship news and philanthropic endeavors.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the #1 dermatologist-recommended professional sunscreen brand EltaMD is committed to supporting skin cancer prevention 365 days a year. While sun safety education is embedded into the brand's DNA, EltaMD will amplify efforts during Skin Cancer Awareness Month through a myriad of brand activations with one goal in mind: advocating for daily healthy skin practices so every body under the sun can live freely.

To mark Melanoma Monday, the first Monday of Skin Cancer Awareness Month, EltaMD is proud to introduce the new Deep Tint iteration of their best-selling, award-winning UV Clear and UV Daily collections, designed for and tested on deeper skin tones. The formula features a patent-pending Invisible Blend Technology, which is a proprietary ratio of Iron Oxides, allowing the formula to be flexible, working across a range of skin tones, leaving a sheer, skin-enhancing finish on people of color without compromising on protection.

To emphasize the brand's dedication to offering sunscreen solutions for all, EltaMD will sponsor and participate in the inaugural Women's Health Health Lab by presenting a "Black, Brown & Beautifully Protected" panel on May 15th. The panel aims to provide education on the needs of melanin-rich skin through a thoughtful, yet extremely important discussion with industry experts: Cosmopolitan Beauty Editor-at-Large Julee Wilson will talk to EltaMD's Principal Scientist for Colgate-Palmolive, Deon Hines, PhD; NYC Board Certified dermatologist and host of the BeautyCurious Podcast, Dr. Elyse Love; and James Merrick, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer of the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF). Additionally, the brand will continue its longstanding partnership with the MRF by sponsoring their #GetNaked Melanoma Awareness Month campaign featuring NFL player Raheem Mostert, encouraging the public to get a skin check and wear daily sun protection.

"The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is pleased to collaborate with EltaMD as a sponsor of its award-winning annual #GetNaked prevention, awareness, and early detection Melanoma Awareness Month campaign," says James Merrick, MRF's Chief Communications and Marketing Officer. "EltaMD has sponsored the MRF's annual New York City Gala since 2019 and their support has evolved to include several mission-critical programs including our nationwide Miles for Melanoma 5k run/walk series, MRF programming at the American Academy of Dermatology's (AAD) annual meeting and prevention and awareness programs. EltaMD's partnership has enabled the MRF to extend our mission to help dedicate education to the deadliest and most common form of skin cancer with 90 percent of melanomas being considered preventable, and when caught early, most cases are very treatable and highly survivable ."

In addition to maximizing daily sunscreen use for all with Deep Tints, EltaMD will be the Official Sunscreen Partner of Major League Pickleball, the preeminent professional pickleball league featuring the world's best players in co-ed teams, to tap into an audience of both players and spectators that spend a significant amount of time outdoors. This collaboration will aim to bring sun safety education to the forefront of America's fastest growing sport. Through this partnership, EltaMD will reach a wide range of pickleball fans, underscoring the importance of daily sunscreen use. The exclusive sponsorship will feature brand activations on and off the pickleball court via social, digital, and experiential programming as well as providing free sunscreen at all MLP events, beginning with MLP Atlanta (May 9-12).

" More people are diagnosed with skin cancer every year than all other cancers combined in the U.S. and at least one in five Americans will receive a skin cancer diagnosis by the age of 70 . Knowing that annual skin checks paired with daily sunscreen use is the best method of prevention, EltaMD has a responsibility to provide wearable sunscreen options for all skin tones and amplify awareness around sun safety. Skin cancer does not discriminate. Sunscreen is needed on every body, every day and we believe we must encompass the same inclusivity in our efforts," says Echo Sandburg, Chief Brand Officer, CP Skin Health Group.

To amplify their presence in the pickleball space, EltaMD is partnering with Parris Todd, a pro athlete to further awareness of the importance of regular SPF application. Parris is currently top 15 in all three Pickleball World ranking divisions, holding two MLP titles, and is the 2023 triple crown winner at the US Open.

"I spend hours a day in the sun between practice and matches, so protecting my skin from sun damage is vital for me and my lifestyle. Whether I am on or off the court, I trust EltaMD to keep my skin safe," says Parris Todd.

For EltaMD, spreading sun safety education for all remains top-of-mind beyond Skin Cancer Awareness Month, which is why the brand supports this mission on an ongoing basis through various philanthropic efforts and partnerships via like-minded partners such as the Skin Cancer Foundation, Skin of Color Society and Colorado Melanoma Foundation, as well as spreading education through influencer campaigns, dermatologist partners, and marketing materials.

