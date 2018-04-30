Eltek Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results

Mr. Yitzhak Nissan, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Our revenues in the full year of 2017 decreased to $32.8 million from $33.2 million in 2016, excluding Kubatronik. Our revenues increased in the fourth quarter of 2017 to $9.1 million compared to revenues of $7.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, excluding Kubatronik. We continue the implementation of the improvements we made in our manufacturing procedures, in order to supply our increased backlog of orders.

We see an increased demand for our products and our backlog of orders has grown significantly. I believe that the adjustments made to our manufacturing and marketing operations will assist the Company to reach its goals quickly and efficiently. I am determined to bring the Company back to profitability in the near future.

In March 2018, Nistec Ltd., the Company's controlling shareholder, extended the Company a bridge financing of NIS 4 million (approximately $1.1 million) for working capital. In addition, in April 2018, Nistec provided the Company a letter of commitment to provide additional financing in the amount of up to $2.5 million, valid for one year following the date of the approval of its 2017 financial statements. These supports, along with the financial support provided by Nistec in 2017, reflect my confidence in the Company and my belief that Eltek has the potential to overcome the manufacturing challenges and return to profitability.

The results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2017, do not include the operations of Kubatronik Leiterplatten GmbH, which were included in Eltek's results for the comparable periods in 2016. Therefore, we have provided selected financial information on a proforma basis, excluding Kubatronik's results for 2016," Mr. Nissan concluded.

Highlights of the Full Year of 2017 compared to the Full Year of 2016

Revenues for the full year of 2017 amounted to $32.8 million compared to revenues of $37.1 million in 2016 ( $33.2 million excluding Kubatronik).

Highlights of the Fourth Quarter of 2017 compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2016

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $9.1 million compared to revenues of $8.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 ( $7.3 million excluding Kubatronik).

(Tables follow)

Eltek Ltd. Proforma (Non-GAAP) Statements of Operations (In thousands US$, except per share data) Excluding Kubatronik's operation in 2016









Solo

Solo





Three months ended

Year ended





Dec 31,

Dec 31,





2017

2016

2017

2016





















Revenues

9,091

7,347

32,754

33,161

Costs of revenues

(8,352)

(7,630)

(31,427)

(30,409)





















Gross profit

740

(283)

1,327

2,752





















Research and development income, net

(3)

(20)

(41)

(117)





















Selling, general and administrative expenses

(1,305)

(1,106)

(4,704)

(4,206)





















Operating profit (loss)

(568)

(1,408)

(3,418)

(1,570)





















Financial expenses, net

(77)

(93)

(298)

(253)





















Profit (loss) before other income, net

(645)

(1,501)

(3,716)

(1,823)





















Other income, net

0

(263)

15

(263)





















Profit (loss) before income tax expenses

(645)

(1,764)

(3,701)

(2,086)





















Income tax (expenses), net

(23)

(1,080)

(74)

(1,157)





















Net Profit (loss)

(669)

(2,844)

(3,775)

(3,244)









































Diluted net loss per ordinary share

(0.33)

(1.40)

(1.86)

(1.60)





















Weighted average number of ordinary shares

















used to compute diluted net loss per

















ordinary share (in thousands)

2,029

2,029

2,029

2,029



Eltek Ltd. Proforma (Non-GAAP) Balance Sheets (In thousands US$) Excluding Kubatronik's operation in 2016





Dec 31,



2017

2016 Assets

















Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

887

1,234 Receivables: Trade, net of provision for doubtful accounts

6,963

5,704 Other

1,527

205 Inventories

3,871

3,926 Prepaid expenses

254

251









Total current assets

13,502

11,320









Deferred taxes

0

0









Assets held for employees' severance benefits

57

50









Fixed assets, less accumulated depreciation

8,586

8,453









Intangible asset

0

322









Total assets

22,145

20,145







































Liabilities and Shareholder's equity

















Current liabilities







Short-term credit and current maturities of long-term debts

7,063

2,868 Short-term credit from related party

1,442

- Accounts payable: Trade

5,451

4,727 Other

4,111

3,818



















Total current liabilities

18,067

11,413









Long-term liabilities







Long term debt, excluding current maturities

388

1,954 Employee severance benefits

231

144









Total long-term liabilities

619

2,098









Equity







Ordinary shares, NIS 0.6 par value authorized 50,000,000 shares,

issued and outstanding 6,610,107 as of December 31, 2011.

1,985

1,985 Additional paid-in capital

17,270

17,270 Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments

2,415

1,815 Capital reserve

695

695 Accumulated deficit

(18,906)

(15,131) Shareholders' equity

3,459

6,634 Non controlling interest

0

0 Total equity

3,459

6,634 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

22,145

20,145

Eltek Ltd. Proforma Unaudited Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations (In thousands US$) Excluding Kubatronik's operation in 2016

Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations

Three months ended

Year ended



Dec 31,

Dec 31,

Dec 31,

Dec 31,



2017

2016

2017

2016

















GAAP net Income (loss)

(669)

(2,844)

(3,775)

(3,244) Add back items:

































Financial expenses (income), net

77

93

298

253 Income tax expense

23

1,080

74

1,157 Depreciation and amortization

438

438

2,058

1,710 Adjusted EBITDA

(131)

(1,233)

(1,345)

(124)

Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Statement of Cash flow (In thousands US$, except per share data) Excluding Kubatronik's operation in 2016





















Three months ended

Year months ended



Decmber 31,

Decmber 31,



2017

2016

2017

2016 Cash flows from operating activities:

































Net Income (loss)

(669)

(3,050)

(3,775)

(3,725)

















Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net















cash flows provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

438

443

1,722

1,856 Capital lose on disposal of fixed assets, net

-

(12)

(13)

(12) Amortization of Intangible asset

-





348



Revaluation of long term loans

13

-

(0)

1 Decrease (increase) in Deferred Tax

-

1,062

17

1,083 Equity loss (gain)

-

-

-







451

1,492

2,075

2,929

















Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

(975)

641

(597)

2,143 Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses (447)

17

(1,249)

(97) Decrease (increase) in inventories

541

504

471

289 Increase (decrease) in trade payables

69

(378)

(330)

(561) Increase (decrease) in other liabilities and accrued expenses 187

(409)

(107)

(664) Increase (decrease) in employee severance benefits, net

67

(148)

69

(150)



(558)

226

(1,743)

961

















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(775)

(1,331)

(3,444)

165

















Proceeds from sale of investments in previously consolidated subsidiaries:















The subsidiaries' assets and liabilities at date of sale:















Trade accounts receivable net





290





290 Inventories





298





298 Prepaid and other current assets





107





107 Assets held for employees' severance benefits





-





- Property, plant and equipment





537





537







-





- deferred Tax - Long Term





-





- Goodwill/intangible asset





(0)





(0) Short-term credit





-





- Trade





(604)





(604) Other





(185)





(185) Long-term debt, including current maturities





(112)





(112) Employee severance benefits





(276)





(276) Investment in company accounted for at equity





191





191







245





245 Cash flows from investing activities:















Owners investment















Purchase of fixed assets

(43)

(146)

(275)

(708) Purchase of Intangible asset

-





-



Purchase of Intangible asset

-

-

-

(43) Net cash used in investing activities

(43)

(146)

(275)

(750)

















Cash flows from financing activities:















Increase (decrease) in short- term credit

984

1,657

2,757

1,589 Increase (decrease) in short- term shareholder loan

-

-

1,430



Repayment of long-term loans from bank

(233)

(175)

(870)

(680) Proceeds from long-term loans

(36)

199

167

199 Repayment of credit from fixed asset payables

(32)

(83)

(241)

(635) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

683

1,598

3,244

473

















Effect of translation adjustments

20

25

128

64

















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(116)

392

(347)

196

















Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

1,003

842

1,234

1,038

















Cash and cash equivalents at period end

887

1,234

887

1,234



887

1,234

887

1,234

About Eltek

Eltek – "Innovation Across the Board", is a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), and is the Israeli leader in this industry. PCBs are the core circuitry of most electronic devices. Eltek specializes in the manufacture and supply of complex and high quality PCBs, HDI, multilayered and flex-rigid boards for the high-end market. Eltek has ITAR, AS-9100 and NADCAP Electronics permits and its customers include top of the line companies in the defense, aerospace and medical industries in Israel, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Eltek was founded in 1970. The Company's headquarters, and R&D, production and marketing center is located in Israel. Eltek operates also through its subsidiaries in North America and Europe, and by agents and distributors in Europe, India, South Africa and South America.

For more information, visit Eltek's web site at www.nisteceltek.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis. Reconciliation between the company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

Safe Harbor for Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S Federal securities laws, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited, to statements regarding expected results in future quarters, risks in product and technology development and rapid technological change, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance, the sales cycle, changing economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and in subsequent filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, Eltek is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

