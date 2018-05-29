Elton John To Deliver Landmark Lecture On HIV In Remembrance Of Princess Diana

The lecture was launched by United Kingdom's National AIDS Trust (NAT) in 1999 as a living tribute to Princess Diana (who was a patron of NAT until her tragic death in 1997). This lecture is being delivered in partnership with Elton John AIDS Foundation (EJAF) and is supported by Gucci. Sir Elton follows in the footsteps of Kofi Annan and Bill Clinton who delivered previous NAT lectures in Diana's memory in 1999 and 2001, respectively.

During the lecture, Elton will set out a vision for an AIDS free future. He will call on governments and the private sector to show leadership and accountability in order to reach the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal to end AIDS by 2030. He will also reflect on his close friendship with Princess Diana and their shared commitment to ending HIV.

Elton said, "I am delighted to be able to deliver this lecture and to remember the enormous contribution Diana, Princess of Wales made to this cause. In the quarter century since the Elton John AIDS Foundation was established, the global AIDS fight has changed beyond recognition. Yet tolerance and courage has never been more important in the fight to create an AIDS-free generation and make the world a more accepting place for those living with HIV."

Deborah Gold, Chief Executive of NAT said, "It's an honor to have Sir Elton John deliver our Diana, Princess of Wales Lecture on HIV. In our 30th year, it is particularly timely to focus on the challenges ahead in the fight against HIV, as well as paying tribute to the lasting impact of Princess Diana's work.





"2018 is a critical time in the global HIV epidemic. We have all the tools we need to beat HIV, yet we lack the level of investment or political priority necessary to use them fully. We are delighted that Sir Elton John, who has enormous credibility in this battle, will be speaking on this subject."





Anne Aslett, Executive Director of EJAF UK said, "The Elton John AIDS Foundation has been a supporter of the National AIDS Trust from its inception. We share a commitment to ending AIDS in the UK and around the world. Today, we are at a critical inflection point where we can commit to consigning this disease to history, or we will blight another generation with death and loss."

Notes to editor:





The event is called The Diana, Princess of Wales Lecture on HIV. It will take place at 3pm, in London on June 8th, 2018.

About the Elton John AIDS Foundation

At the Elton John AIDS Foundation (EJAF), we believe AIDS can be beaten. We act on that belief by raising funds for evidence-based programs and policies and also by speaking out with honesty and compassion about the realities of people's lives. Sir Elton John created EJAF 25 years ago, first in the United States in 1992 and then in the United Kingdom in 1993. Through the generous support of far-sighted individuals, foundations, and corporations, the two foundations together have raised more than $400 million over the past quarter century to challenge discrimination against people affected by the epidemic, prevent infections, provide treatment and services, and motivate governments to end AIDS. The U.S. foundation focuses its efforts on programs in the United States, the Americas, and the Caribbean, while the U.K. foundation funds HIV-related work in Europe, Asia, and Africa. Join us in speaking out, taking action, and contributing to our efforts to achieve a world without AIDS.



For more information please visit www.ejaf.org.

American Airlines is the official sponsoring airline of the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

About the National AIDS Trust

The National AIDS Trust (NAT) is the United Kingdom's leading charity dedicated to transforming society's response to HIV. We provide fresh thinking, expertise and practical resources. We champion the rights of people living with HIV and campaign for change.

Shaping attitudes. Challenging injustice. Changing lives.

www.nat.org.uk

