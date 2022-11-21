Elucidata Joins the Tetra Partner Network to Fuel Machine Learning Initiatives in Life Sciences

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience , the Scientific Data Cloud company, announced today that Elucidata , whose data-centric platform Polly powers biological discovery with ML-ready biomedical data, has joined the Tetra Partner Network to accelerate the use of Machine Learning (ML) in life sciences R&D, with the Tetra Scientific Data Cloud™.

"Where machine learning has encountered large-scale, organized scientific data sets, fundamental breakthroughs have been derived," said Alan Millar, Ph.D., V.P., Tetra Partner Network. "By combining over 1.5 million ML-ready datasets curated by Polly with contextualized experimental data from the Tetra Scientific Data Cloud, our partnership accelerates data-driven discoveries.

Our partnership accelerates the use of ML in life sciences R&D, with the Tetra Scientific Data Cloud™ Tweet this

Successful ML initiatives are built on high-quality data. Elucidata's Polly provides access to clean and curated biomedical datasets fit for any tool, pipeline, or ML model. Used on over 1.5 million datasets from various public sources, Polly leverages unique Bio-Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology to rapidly curate biomedical data with human-levels of accuracy. Elucidata's customers have leveraged these datasets to fast-track the drug target identification process critical for developing a therapy from 1-2 years to mere months, thus accelerating time to patient.

While many biopharmaceutical companies recognize the potential offered by ML, most still lack the prerequisite data engineering to make scientific data liquid and actionable. The Tetra Scientific Data Cloud centralizes and harmonizes scientific data to a vendor-neutral format - Tetra Data - making it available for advanced analytics.

"R&D teams typically have to spend 80% of their time sourcing and preparing data before they can even run an algorithm," said Abhishek Jha, Co-Founder and CEO, Elucidata. "By partnering with Tetrascience we can combine data engineering with Bio-NLP to scale efficiency and de-risk ML initiatives with high quality datasets"

"The Tetra Scientific Data Cloud uniquely produces Tetra Data which efficiently and expeditiously moves biopharmaceutical customers up the data journey to their ultimate goal of utilizing ML," said Patrick Grady, Chairman and CEO, TetraScience. "We are pleased to partner with forward-looking partners such as Elucidata who are delivering powerful solutions based on open movement of engineered scientific data."

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the Scientific Data Cloud company with a mission to accelerate scientific discovery and improve and extend human life. The Tetra Scientific Data Cloud™ is the only open, cloud-native platform purpose-built for science that connects lab instruments, informatics software, and data apps across the biopharma value chain and delivers the foundation of harmonized, actionable scientific data necessary to transform raw data into accelerated and improved scientific outcomes. Through the Tetra Partner Network, market-leading vendors access the power of our cloud to help customers maximize the value of their data. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com .

About Elucidata

Elucidata's data-centric platform Polly operates on unique Bio-NLP technology that cleans and links a variety of biomolecular data types, and caters to companies in various stages of their drug discovery process. The platform helps data science teams scale by providing them with 1.5 million ML-Ready biomedical datasets from ~30 public, proprietary, and licensed sources. Today, 3 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies use Polly to significantly shorten their drug discovery cycles. For more information, visit https://www.elucidata.io/

Media Contacts

Joann Calve

Sr. Director Marketing, Tetra Partner Network

[email protected]

SOURCE TetraScience