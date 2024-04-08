eLuma, a Leeds Equity Partners portfolio company, Appoints Andy Myers as Chief Executive Officer

LEHI, Utah, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eLuma, a leading provider of online special education and mental health services to K-12 districts, schools and their students, announced today the appointment of Andy Myers as Chief Executive Officer.

Myers brings to eLuma deep domain expertise in scaling education and SaaS technology companies. Most recently, Myers was President and Chief Executive Officer of Waterford, a nonprofit that combines the science of learning, power of mentoring, and promise of technology to build family and community partnerships that deliver access to, and excellence and equity in, early education. Prior to that, he was the Chief Strategy Officer of Renaissance Learning, and also held leadership roles at Scientific Learning and Pearson.

Jeremy Glauser, eLuma's Founder and Chairman of the Board, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Andy to eLuma to help us expand our business both organically and inorganically, committed as always to our mission of providing school districts and students with easy access to affordable, high-quality therapy and multi-tiered system of support solutions."

"I'm honored to lead eLuma and build on its rich history of offering its partner school districts mission-critical solutions that not only streamline inefficient mental health management workflows, but also provide students with effective means of navigating their increasingly complex mental health needs," said Myers. "I look forward to partnering closely with Jeremy, the eLuma team, and Leeds Equity Partners as we seek to meet the essential needs of school districts and students across the country."

Scott VanHoy, Partner of Leeds Equity, commented, "Andy's broad operating skillsets, strategic vision and leadership will be instrumental as we seek to partner with school districts across the country to provide their students with long-lasting MTSS solutions that are effective and inclusive."

Eric Geveda, Managing Director of Leeds Equity, said, "We are thrilled that Andy is joining as the new CEO of eLuma. Andy's experience set, leadership style and strong sense of mission make him the ideal person to propel eLuma through its next stage of growth and innovation."

About eLuma:

eLuma is an end-to-end student services provider that addresses intervention needs for mental health and special education across a school district's multi-tiered system of support (MTSS). As a school district's one-stop MTSS provider, eLuma's virtual, school-based solutions help staff properly assess screening and intervention needs, proactively manage support services and evaluate progress made toward student goals. eLuma makes high-quality and cost-effective online therapy accessible through its national network of licensed providers and innovative service platform. Since 2011, eLuma has sought to better student outcomes and empower school staff as a trusted service partner of nearly 500 K-12 schools and districts. For more information, see eluma.com.

About Leeds Equity Partners:

Leeds Equity is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training, and information services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The firm was founded in 1993 and currently manages approximately $5 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long-term value for its partner companies and investors. For additional information on Leeds Equity Partners, see leedsequity.com.

