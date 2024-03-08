Leeds Equity Partners Announces Hiring of Emily Bernstein

NEW YORK, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leeds Equity Partners ("Leeds Equity"), the New York-based private equity firm focused exclusively on investing in the Knowledge Industries, announced today that Emily Hyman Bernstein has joined the firm as a Vice President on its investment team.

"We could not be more excited to welcome Emily to our investment team and look forward to the significant contributions she will make to the firm," said Jacques Galante, Partner of Leeds Equity.

Ms. Bernstein joins Leeds Equity with over eight years of private equity and investment banking experience. Most recently, Ms. Bernstein was a Vice President at The Carlyle Group, where she worked on private equity transactions across various industries including business services, consumer, and media. Prior to The Carlyle Group, she was an Associate at Centerview Capital. Ms. Bernstein began her career at Morgan Stanley, where she was an investment banking Analyst.

Ms. Bernstein graduated from Dartmouth College, summa cum laude, with an A.B. in Economics and earned an MBA, with Distinction, from Harvard Business School. She also served as Captain of the Dartmouth Women's Varsity Golf Team.

About Leeds Equity Partners:

Leeds Equity is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training, and information services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The firm was founded in 1993 and currently manages approximately $5 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long-term value for its partner companies and investors.

For additional information on Leeds Equity Partners, see http://www.leedsequity.com/.

For More Information:

Jacques Galante

Tel. 212-835-2000

www.leedsequity.com

SOURCE Leeds Equity Partners, LLC