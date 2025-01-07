Elume Creates Skin Care Solutions Backed by Solid Formulas and Exclusive Botanical Ingredients

The Indian Skincare Brand Has Developed a Proactive Approach to Skincare That Delivers Targeted Solutions as Part of a Holistic Approach to Skin Health

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elume is a skincare brand that has operated out of India for the past four years. Its innovative approach to skin health seeks to bring forward natural beauty through effective, life-giving formulas. These feature a unique blend of science and nature to prevent common skin issues, enhance overall skin health, and provide targeted treatment for multiple skin conditions.

"Our products stand out due to their unique blend of scientifically-backed natural ingredients and proprietary formulations," explained company representative Sukhbir Singh Chimni. "We have created a proactive approach to skincare that helps women around the world — especially those with melanated skin — to receive the care and nourishment their skin deserves."

Elume's Asian-born philosophy takes into account more than just skin. Its formulas stem from the needs of those living a busy lifestyle in a tropical climate. This pushed its R&D team to seek scientifically proven, exclusive botanical extracts that had proven benefits not just for skin care but for skin health. They also sought to enhance efficacy by combining these ingredients into innovative formulas that used advanced delivery systems.

The result was a range of products that cultivate long-term wellness and vitality. Many of these target specific skin concerns, such as its Vitamin C range of cleansers, moisturizers, serums, and toners. Each of these incorporates specific ingredient combinations, such as adding Ashwagandha to the C+ Radiance Serum due to its adaptogen behavior and benefits to overall skin health.

Regardless of the specific condition, all Elume products are science-backed formulas designed to ensure superior efficacy, safety, and holistic benefits for the skin. From efficacy to purity, Elume has developed a reputation in its home country and the surrounding region for its ability to create skincare formulas that simultaneously consider specific skin sensitivities while remaining an active, effective, and safe part of a holistic approach to consumer health.

About Elume

Elume is a brand from Skin Habits Pvt. Ltd. and was launched in 2021 in the heart of North India, Chandigarh. The company operates with family values and an emphasis on a better tomorrow. This primarily focuses on leaving behind old, harmful ideologies that have resonated for generations. The Elume team has over 20 years of expertise in skincare and embraces an Asian-first philosophy founded on meticulous research in the areas of melanated skin, tropical weather, and a fast-paced lifestyle. Its products are dermatologically tested, PETA-approved cruelty-free, and manufactured at a WHO GMP-certified factory. Learn more at elume.in.

