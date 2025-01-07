Elume's Asian-First Philosophy Is Building a Better Tomorrow

The Family-Centric Ideology of the Innovative Skincare Brand Is One That Will Resonate for Generations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Having skin is a universal human experience. However, the needs and skincare routines of each person vary depending on several factors, such as their lifestyle, genetics, and geography. This nuance requires targeted solutions that address different skincare needs, not just with beauty in mind but with health, too. This is what led to the Asian-first philosophy of Indian skin health brand Elume.

Elume has operated out of the northernmost regions of India since 2021. Its position, nestled in the heart of the Asian continent, has given its founders a mission-driven desire to not just produce high-quality skincare products — but to do so for a specific group of people: Asian consumers.

"We operate like a family, with all members working together to create a better tomorrow," said company representative Sukhbir Singh Chimni. "Our aim is to leave behind an ideology that resonates for generations. With over 20 years of expertise, we are committed to serving the unique needs of the Asian consumer."

This Asian-first philosophy was developed through meticulous research to address the specific concerns associated with melanated skin, tropical weather, and a fast-paced lifestyle — all three of which are consistent with those living in and around the Indian subcontinent. "Our skincare range," Chimni clarified, "is created to address the needs of melanated skin without trying to change it. Elume exists to help you be proud of your skin in all its natural glory!"

Elume's serums address all of the key features consumers look for in skincare formulas. For example, the brand's highest-performing products have Niacinamide to soothe skin and reduce inflammation. Its celebrated vitamin C range is another popular product for its ability to effectively brighten and revitalize the skin. In all cases, these results aim to bring out the best in a person's natural skin by making it healthy and vibrant from within.

Elume is in the process of entering the North American market, where the Asian American population has doubled to over 20 million in the last two decades. As this demographic seeks health and wellness products, Elume's Asian-first focus will be able to fill a key gap with proven products formulated to manage their skin health in the midst of busy lifestyles.

About Elume

