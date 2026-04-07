Eluvio Announces Unified Platform for Zero-Copy Broadcast Distribution, D2C OTT Streaming & Monetization, and Inline AI Video Intelligence with Commercial Availability of Content Fabric "Bucharest Release"

Broadcast Transformation: Replaces satellite and legacy cloud for live broadcast feed distribution — sub-500ms global latency, sub-millisecond jitter, SMPTE 2022-7 decentralized multipath, and end-to-end security — with no egress fan-out charges, no internal transit charges, and no fees for unused distribution time





D2C OTT Streaming & Full-Stack Monetization: Studio-grade D2C OTT streaming and full-stack monetization — advanced premium A/V, unlimited multi-view and DVR, Creator Studio CMS, SVOD/TVOD commerce, real-time analytics — and new "Pocket TV," a white-labeled, no-login microsite for frictionless deployments and microtransactions





Inline AI Video Intelligence & EVIE: First commercially available inline, frame-accurate, multimodal AI built natively into a media platform — runs inference on live and VOD content with zero file copies, zero file movement, and zero transcoding. New beta capabilities include EVIE Titles & Events and vertical video generation . Full AI details announced in a companion press release issued separately today.





NAB Show 2026: Eluvio will showcase the Bucharest release and customer deployments in West Hall Meeting Room W237 and AI Innovation Pavilion Booth W2300E, April 19–22, 2026.

BERKELEY, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of NAB Show 2026, Eluvio announced the commercial availability of its next-generation Eluvio Content Fabric – Bucharest Release and Application Suite — delivering transformational advancements across three areas critical to broadcasters, sports organizations, and content owners worldwide: live broadcast feed distribution, direct-to-consumer (D2C) OTT streaming and full-stack monetization, and inline AI video intelligence. Eluvio also opened registration for its exclusive keynotes and case study demonstrations at NAB; details at https://nab.eluv.io.

Eluvio Announces Commercial Availability of Content Fabric “Bucharest Release”

"Broadcasters and content owners face urgent challenges: satellite and legacy cloud distribution models are inefficient, costly and outdated, while video AI workflows remain disconnected from distribution and difficult to scale," said Michelle Munson, CEO and Co-founder, Eluvio: "The Bucharest release addresses these issues simultaneously through a unified zero-copy architecture. It replaces legacy economics with an any-to-any distribution model that preserves maximum efficiency at scale, while delivering the performance, reach and monetization capabilities required for premium video. The future of IP video isn't approaching–it's already here, and we're excited to bring this capability to the industry."

Broadcast Transformation: Replacing Satellite and Legacy Cloud Distribution

The Bucharest release introduces the first commercially available means to replace legacy satellite distribution, fiber point-to-point connections, and ground-to-cloud multi-point egress solutions for live broadcast feed distribution. One decentralized Content Fabric distribution simultaneously serves every downstream taker — B2B broadcast affiliates and D2C consumer endpoints — from a single ingest workflow, with no file copies at any stage.

Global Broadcast Fabric (s ub 500ms) with Zero-Copy & No Egress Fan-Out Charges: With Bucharest, the decentralized any-to-any routing architecture replaces point-to-point links for no traffic duplication at scale. Cost does not increase with receiver count and performance does not degrade as receiver count grows. There are no internal Fabric transit charges and no fees for unused distribution time — delivering satellite-beating economics with over-the-top flexibility.





With Bucharest, the any-to-any routing architecture replaces point-to-point links for no traffic duplication at scale. Cost does not increase with receiver count and performance does not degrade as receiver count grows. There are no internal Fabric transit charges and no fees for unused distribution time — delivering satellite-beating economics with over-the-top flexibility. Broadcast Quality : Sub-500ms global latency with sub-millisecond jitter and SMPTE 2022-7 decentralized multipath phase-lock synchronization — broadcast-grade determinism delivered over-the-top, without centralized control or single points of failure. It's the first such capability delivered over IP at global scale.





Sub-500ms global latency with sub-millisecond jitter and SMPTE 2022-7 multipath phase-lock synchronization — broadcast-grade determinism delivered over-the-top, without centralized control or single points of failure. It's the first such capability delivered over IP at global scale. Flexible Ingest: JPEG-XS, AVC/HEVC over UDP/RTP/SRT. Ingest from cameras, encoders, and broadcast trucks on-site, or via SRT for wide-area contribution — extending to any sporting venue or remote location.





JPEG-XS, AVC/HEVC over UDP/RTP/SRT. Ingest from cameras, encoders, and broadcast trucks on-site, or via SRT for wide-area contribution — extending to any sporting venue or remote location. End-to-End Security & Authorization: Multi-layer AES encryption with proxy re-encryption into per-session key spaces. Per-session authorization enforces availability windows, geo-restrictions, ACLs, and entitlements automatically for both B2B SRT/TS and D2C HLS/DASH endpoints. Multi-DRM for D2C, SRT encryption for B2B — all built in.





Multi-layer AES encryption with proxy re-encryption into per-session key spaces. Per-session authorization enforces availability windows, geo-restrictions, ACLs, and entitlements automatically for both B2B SRT/TS and D2C HLS/DASH endpoints. Multi-DRM for D2C, SRT encryption for B2B — all built in. Live Stream Manager: API-driven operational control for inputs, outputs, routing, health and QoS dashboards, multilayer statistics, and batch configuration for tens or hundreds of feeds simultaneously, with a full SDK for partner automation.





API-driven operational control for inputs, outputs, routing, health and QoS dashboards, multilayer statistics, and batch configuration for tens or hundreds of feeds simultaneously, with a full SDK for partner automation. VIP Command Center / Single Pane of Glass: Desktop and mobile browser application for unlimited global multiview of live feeds at ultra-low latency, with brandable SSO, Fabric policy-enforced stream visibility, and built-in access controls for VIP, NOC, and remote production operations.

Direct-to-Consumer OTT Streaming, Full-Stack Monetization & New "Pocket TV"

The Content Fabric has powered more than 600 live D2C streaming events and hosts hundreds of thousands of live, archive, and library titles for premium brands and creators — with 10x cost savings over legacy CDN and media cloud infrastructure. The Bucharest release delivers transformational advancements across the full D2C stack:

Performance and Scale: 8x increase in live stream cross-variant serving; segment delivery latency reduced to 20–30ms; up to 4x scale of DRM encryption variants; zero-impact global maintenance; and instant-on HFR streaming.





8x increase in live stream cross-variant serving; segment delivery latency reduced to 20–30ms; up to 4x scale of DRM encryption variants; zero-impact global maintenance; and instant-on HFR streaming. Premium Next-Gen Video Formats: Stereoscopic HFR 4K (SBS and MV-HEVC), Dolby Atmos, HDR/HDR10+, full Widevine parameterization, AV1 (upcoming), optimized asset structure for hundreds of language and subtitle tracks.





Stereoscopic HFR 4K (SBS and MV-HEVC), Dolby Atmos, HDR/HDR10+, full Widevine parameterization, AV1 (upcoming), optimized asset structure for hundreds of language and subtitle tracks. No-Code OTT Experience Builder: Powered by Creator Studio CMS — no-code configuration of unlimited D2C OTT storefronts, B2B portals, and Pocket TV microsites. Instant browse and publish of zero-copy clips and compositions. New multi-view sidebar, In This Video AI data panel, and expanded entertainment and sports layout options.





Powered by Creator Studio CMS — no-code configuration of unlimited D2C OTT storefronts, B2B portals, and Pocket TV microsites. Instant browse and publish of zero-copy clips and compositions. New multi-view sidebar, In This Video AI data panel, and expanded entertainment and sports layout options. Studio-Grade Monetization: Full SVOD/TVOD (rental and ownership) entitlements, match-based live entitlements, seamless JWT/SSO, and fully integrated Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Stripe in a single checkout flow. CableLabs-compliant Title Metadata API with territory-based offers and delta-only global updates.





Full SVOD/TVOD (rental and ownership) entitlements, match-based live entitlements, seamless JWT/SSO, and fully integrated Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Stripe in a single checkout flow. CableLabs-compliant Title Metadata API with territory-based offers and delta-only global updates. Pocket TV: A fully white-labeled microsite for live and episodic content sales with zero friction: no login required, single-click Apple Pay and Google Pay, and magic links for return access. No PII collected. Instantly embeddable as a URL in any social post, paid ad, or CRM email. Deployed by a Tier 1 US broadcast network in 2026.





A fully white-labeled microsite for live and episodic content sales with zero friction: no login required, single-click Apple Pay and Google Pay, and magic links for return access. No PII collected. Instantly embeddable as a URL in any social post, paid ad, or CRM email. Deployed by a Tier 1 US broadcast network in 2026. Analytics & Reporting: Real-time analytics spanning B2B SRT/TS and D2C HTTP streams; global receiver map with per-receiver performance stats; expanded audience metrics; client-side QoS stats; and sales transaction reporting by currency, product, and country.

Eluvio AI & EVIE: Inline, Frame-Accurate Video Intelligence

Complementing the Bucharest release is a major new architecture for universal dynamic video intelligence: Eluvio AI and the Eluvio Video Intelligence Editor (EVIE). Eluvio AI is the first commercially available inline, frame-accurate, multimodal AI built natively into a media platform — running inference on live and VOD content at frame and segment level with zero file copies, zero file movement, and zero transcoding, across open-source, custom, and third-party models. Full architecture, capabilities, and customer proof points are detailed in a companion press release issued today.

Eluvio at NAB Show 2026

During NAB Show 2026 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Eluvio will demonstrate its solutions chosen by Tier 1 content owners across broadcast, D2C, and AI; and new live sport transformation case studies with United Rugby Championship and others. Eluvio will demonstrate the Bucharest release in the upstairs West Hall Meeting Room W237 and AI Innovation Pavilion Booth W2300E, April 19–22, 2026.

The following speaking and keynote sessions are scheduled:

Sunday, April 19, 2:15–2:45 p.m. — NAB Sports Summit Theatre (West Hall W3643): "Changing the Game: Content Fabric Distribution and Monetization of Live Sports & Archives" with Michelle Munson, CEO and Co-founder of Eluvio.

NAB Sports Summit Theatre (West Hall W3643): "Changing the Game: Content Fabric Distribution and Monetization of Live Sports & Archives" with Michelle Munson, CEO and Co-founder of Eluvio. Sunday, April 19 & Monday, April 20, 12:30 -1:30 p.m. — Eluvio Meeting Room W237: Michelle Munson and Serban Simu, Eluvio co-founders, deliver Bucharest release keynotes with live product demonstrations and customer case studies.

Eluvio Meeting Room W237: Michelle Munson and Serban Simu, Eluvio co-founders, deliver Bucharest release keynotes with live product demonstrations and customer case studies. Tuesday, April 21, 7:30–9:30 a.m. — The Renaissance Hotel, Las Vegas: Michelle Munson speaks at a broadcaster-organized breakfast event, "The Future of Satellite Replacement."

To schedule a one-on-one meeting or register for Eluvio keynotes, visit https://nab.eluv.io/.

About Eluvio

Eluvio (https://eluv.io) is solving the generational problems of video over the Internet with its Content Fabric Protocol — a next-generation content distribution and storage protocol transforming the distribution and monetization of premium video and digital media, in contrast to legacy cloud workflows and CDNs. Recognized as NAB Streaming Product of the Year in 2024 and 2025, Eluvio serves innovative sports and entertainment brands including Amazon Studios/MGM, Cricket Australia, European Professional Club Rugby, SONY, Telstra Broadcast Services, UEFA, United Rugby Championship, Warner Bros., WPALiveTV, WWE, and others. Eluvio is led by Michelle Munson and Serban Simu, founders and inventors of Aspera. Based in Berkeley, California, with a worldwide team of 40 engineers, scientists, and commercial leaders, Eluvio has won the Seicon Grand Prize and the prestigious Engineering Excellence Award from the Hollywood Professional Association and holds 15 issued US patents. On X: @EluvioInc | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eluv-io/

SOURCE Eluvio, Inc.