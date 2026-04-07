Eluvio Introduces Inline Frame-Accurate Video Intelligence and Next-Gen Eluvio Video Intelligence Editor (EVIE) with New Advanced AI Tools for Agentic Orchestration of Title Libraries and Live Sports at NAB 2026

- Universal & Dynamic Video Intelligence Architecture: First commercially available solution for inline, frame-accurate, multimodal AI built natively into a media pipeline for live video analysis and derivative content generation without file copies, file movement, or re-transcoding

- Next-Gen Eluvio Video Intelligence Editor (EVIE): AI-native, frame-accurate editing and workflow platform for multi-modal deep content search across libraries; enabling automatic highlights and short-form creation; generating captions, metadata, and summaries, and more

- Beta Previews: New EVIE Titles, an Advanced AI UX and agentic orchestration APIs for Title Libraries and Live Sports. Assembles all search, summarization, and composition capabilities, new vertical video generation, and live AI motion analysis

- Eluvio at NAB Show 2026: AI Innovation Pavilion Booth W2300E and West Hall Meeting Room W237 from April 19–22, 2026

BERKELEY, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eluvio ( https://eluv.io ) today unveiled a major new architecture for Universal & Dynamic Video Intelligence and next-gen Eluvio Video Intelligence Editor (EVIE) with new Advanced AI Tools for agentic orchestration of title libraries and live sports ahead of the NAB Show 2026. Eluvio AI is the first commercially available solution that runs AI analysis and inference inline within the streaming media generation and distribution pipeline, producing frame accurate, fully-aligned textual and multi-modal labels, embeddings,and metadata, for both live and VOD content, and harnesses AI data just-in-time, enabling unlimited AI personalization and transformation of video, audio and image content.

NAB 2026: Eluvio Introduces Inline Frame-Accurate Video Intelligence and Next-Gen Eluvio Video Intelligence Editor (EVIE) with New Advanced AI Tools for Agentic Orchestration of Title Libraries and Live Sports

This first-of-its-kind implementation operates with zero file copies, zero file movement, and zero re-transcoding at every stage: analysis, metadata generation, derivative creation, and delivery. It is a new architectural foundation for AI usage in live sports, events, studio archives, and other premium video use cases worldwide. Eluvio also opened registration for its exclusive NAB keynotes and demonstrations at https://nab.eluv.io .

Key benefits for users are personalization and re-monetization enabled by :

Multi-modal, frame-accurate deep analysis and search (video, audio, text, images, and pose);

(video, audio, text, images, and pose); Unmatched efficiency compared to other video AI workflows with zero file copies, file movement, or re-transcoding ;

compared to other video AI workflows ; Unlimited Runtime API and Vector/Tag Stores (with 15+ built-in models and processors) and fully open for continuous addition of the state-of-the-art without changing workflows or moving media;

(with 15+ built-in models and processors) and fully open for continuous addition of the state-of-the-art without changing workflows or moving media; Real-time inline inference in LIVE streams as well as VoD content;

Fully private ground truth, training, model configuration, and content protection with Content Fabric owner-controlled security and fine-grained permissions;

with Content Fabric owner-controlled security and fine-grained permissions; Leveraging AI together with existing metadata for titles, play-by-play, and telemetry.

for titles, play-by-play, and telemetry. Unlimited generative power for creating high quality vertical video from 16:9, and suggesting highlights, shorts and more from your content using the zero-copy JIT features of the Content Fabric.

using the zero-copy JIT features of the Content Fabric. Multi-agent orchestration APIs for bringing it all together behind natural language prompts, 3rd party chatbots, and agentic interfaces.

In a separate press release, Eluvio also announced the commercial availability the Content Fabric "Bucharest Release," a unified platform for zero-copy broadcast distribution, D2C OTT streaming & monetization, and inline intelligence

"What broadcasters, sports leagues, and entertainment companies need from AI right now is operational reality and the right architecture to flex continuously with the extreme pace of change — frame accuracy across every modality – from low bitrate audio to high frame rate video and multi-D telemetry, zero-copy efficiency, live inference, and the ability to generate unlimited derivative content without duplicating assets or moving files," said Michelle Munson, CEO and co-founder of Eluvio. "Our architecture delivers that, natively, inside the Eluvio Content Fabric. EVIE and our orchestration APIs then make it all accessible, and easy-to-use, for any media professional: a single pipeline from live stream to progressive VOD, with in-place multi-AI assistance for personalized highlights, topic-based channels, and infinite re-combinations. We have proven this in partnership with our customers, leading sports and entertainment organizations on a global scale, and look forward to demonstrating what is possible at NAB 2026."

Universal & Dynamic Video Intelligence Architecture

Key attributes distinguish Eluvio from conventional AI approaches and applications, including:

Frame-Accurate & Multi-Modal — Video, Audio, Text, Images, Multi-D Telemetry: Provides inference at frame and segment level across video, audio, text, images, and multi-dimensional telemetry with no secondary alignment step, a prerequisite for state-of-the art video analysis and AI implementation.





Provides inference at frame and segment level across video, audio, text, images, and multi-dimensional telemetry with no secondary alignment step, a prerequisite for state-of-the art video analysis and AI implementation. Unmatched Efficiency: Zero Copy, No File Movement, No Transcoding: All inference and derivative creation occur within the Fabric by reference against original media parts. Derived playables are references to the original source, not new files, regardless of the number of variants produced as output.





All inference and derivative creation occur within the Fabric by reference against original media parts. Derived playables are references to the original source, not new files, regardless of the number of variants produced as output. Unlimited Runtime API: Open source, custom, or 3rd party models — expands continuously with the state of the art. New models include Focus Detection & ID, Speaker Detection & ID, Custom Motion ID, OpenCLIP, ImageBind, and Eluvio-enhanced MediaPipe across image, video, and pose modalities.





Open source, custom, or 3rd party models — expands continuously with the state of the art. New models include Focus Detection & ID, Speaker Detection & ID, Custom Motion ID, OpenCLIP, ImageBind, and Eluvio-enhanced MediaPipe across image, video, and pose modalities. Real-Time Inline Inference: AI reads live content parts as published and writes tags back in real time with no re-transcoding; Demonstrated in production with custom models trained on expert ground-truth labels for live events/sports.





AI reads live content parts as published and writes tags back in real time with no re-transcoding; Demonstrated in production with custom models trained on expert ground-truth labels for live events/sports. Private Ground Truth Training: Customers build and deploy custom models trained on their own labeled content; Fully tenant-isolated and tamper-proof within the Fabric security model.





Customers build and deploy custom models trained on their own labeled content; Fully tenant-isolated and tamper-proof within the Fabric security model. Unlimited Generative Power: Highlights, trailers, shorts, social clips, chapters, synopses, and captions — all as zero-copy derived playables.





Highlights, trailers, shorts, social clips, chapters, synopses, and captions — all as zero-copy derived playables. Generative Processors / Multi-Agent APIs: Inline processors run on tags and embeddings to produce configurable summarization (synopsis, captions, social copy); chapter segmentation and labeling; topic, mood, and trope identification; compliance analysis by timecode; and zero-copy composition generation for social clips, trailers, highlights, and shorts; Natural language prompts personalize all outputs.





Inline processors run on tags and embeddings to produce configurable summarization (synopsis, captions, social copy); chapter segmentation and labeling; topic, mood, and trope identification; compliance analysis by timecode; and zero-copy composition generation for social clips, trailers, highlights, and shorts; Natural language prompts personalize all outputs. Enhanced Multimodal Content Search: Natural language, image, and music search — plus frame-region queries via bounding boxes — returning matching video shots, scenes, clips, or frames; RAG-based retrieval with confidence scoring, protected by fine-grained Fabric permissions.





Natural language, image, and music search — plus frame-region queries via bounding boxes — returning matching video shots, scenes, clips, or frames; RAG-based retrieval with confidence scoring, protected by fine-grained Fabric permissions. MCP App for ChatGPT, Claude, and Other LLMs: A client-side MCP App enables complex multi-step agentic video workflows from a natural language chat interface. From a single prompt: run models, update vector indices, generate transcriptions and chapter highlights, and produce social-ready clips, a trailer, and a short — all zero-copy. All APIs are fully secured and tenant-authorized.

Next-Gen EVIE and EVIE Titles with Vertical Video Generation

The newest Eluvio Video Intelligence Editor (EVIE) is the AI-native editing and workflow application built on top of this foundation, enabling infinite re-combinations: personalized highlights, topic-based compositions, and AI-assisted zero-copy derivative content created in-place.

The new EVIE Titles & Events (Beta Preview) feature unifies the full AI stack of tools under a single UX and Agentic API indexed by title (film/TV) or event (live sports). Capabilities for media professionals, include:

Search: Unlimited deep content search across the library: Combine semantic, image, text and music search to find matching moments within any video.





Unlimited deep content search across the library: Combine semantic, image, text and music search to find matching moments within any video. Highlight: Automatic personalized game highlights and chapter segmentation combining play-by-play, ball and player tracking, audio analysis and key moment identification.





Automatic personalized game highlights and chapter segmentation combining play-by-play, ball and player tracking, audio analysis and key moment identification. Summarize: Audio transcription; Motion & scene analysis; Topic, mood & theme detection; Automatic summaries & captions, and tailored synopsis for marketing, sales and social.





Audio transcription; Motion & scene analysis; Topic, mood & theme detection; Automatic summaries & captions, and tailored synopsis for marketing, sales and social. Generate & Share: Suggests social-ready Highlight Clips, Trailers, Shorts & compositions; Prompt generated personalization tailors the candidates to purpose. Scale up compliance checks with auto scene reels.





Suggests social-ready Highlight Clips, Trailers, Shorts & compositions; Prompt generated personalization tailors the candidates to purpose. Scale up compliance checks with auto scene reels. Vertical Video from Any 16:9: automatically detects focal points by shot and class, generates per-shot crop coordinates, and enables the Fabric to produce 9:16 vertical video from 16:9, just-in-time — dynamically, without re-transcoding or copying the source, and applicable to live streams.

Eluvio at NAB Show 2026

During NAB Show 2026 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Eluvio will demonstrate its solutions adopted by Tier 1 content owners across broadcast, D2C, and AI workflows; and new live sport transformation case studies with United Rugby Championship and others. Eluvio will demonstrate the Bucharest release in the upstairs West Hall Meeting Room W237 and AI Innovation Pavilion Booth W2300E, April 19–22, 2026.

The following speaking and keynote sessions are scheduled:

Sunday, April 19, 2:15–2:45 p.m. — NAB Sports Summit Theatre (West Hall W3643): "Changing the Game: Content Fabric Distribution and Monetization of Live Sports & Archives" with Michelle Munson, CEO and Co-founder of Eluvio.

NAB Sports Summit Theatre (West Hall W3643): "Changing the Game: Content Fabric Distribution and Monetization of Live Sports & Archives" with Michelle Munson, CEO and Co-founder of Eluvio. Sunday, April 19 & Monday, April 20 — Eluvio Meeting Room W237: Michelle Munson and Serban Simu, Eluvio co-founders, deliver Bucharest release keynotes with live product demonstrations and customer case studies.

Eluvio Meeting Room W237: Michelle Munson and Serban Simu, Eluvio co-founders, deliver Bucharest release keynotes with live product demonstrations and customer case studies. Tuesday, April 21, 7:30–9:30 a.m. — The Renaissance Hotel, Las Vegas: Michelle Munson speaks at a broadcaster-organized breakfast event , "The Future of Satellite Replacement."

To schedule a meeting or register for keynotes, visit https://nab.eluv.io.

About Eluvio

Eluvio ( https://eluv.io ) is solving the generational problems of video over the Internet with its Content Fabric Protocol — transforming the distribution and monetization of premium video and digital media in contrast to legacy cloud workflows and CDNs. Recognized as NAB Streaming Product of the Year in 2024 and 2025, Eluvio serves Amazon Studios/MGM, Cricket Australia, European Professional Club Rugby, SONY, Telstra Broadcast Services, UEFA, United Rugby Championship, Warner Bros., WPALiveTV, WWE, and others. Led by Michelle Munson and Serban Simu, founders and inventors of Aspera, and based in Berkeley, California. Holds 15 issued US patents and has won the Seicon Grand Prize and Hollywood Professional Association Engineering Excellence Award. @EluvioInc | linkedin.com/company/eluv-io

SOURCE Eluvio, Inc.