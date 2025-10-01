Elvie Rise Is Now Available in the U.S., Redefining Peace of Mind for Parents With Smart All-in-One Sleeping & Soothing Product for Babies

The first smart, all-in-one bouncer and bassinet designed to support parents and babies alike is available at Elvie.com

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elvie, the innovative women's health brand, today announced that Elvie Rise , the all-in-one smart bouncer and bassinet, is now available to U.S. parents. More than a bouncer-bassinet, Elvie Rise is a one-of-a-kind solution for playing, soothing, and sleeping. Elvie Rise combines smart soothing technology and an intuitive and portable design that prioritizes safety and gently transforms from a smart bouncer into a bassinet, eliminating the need for parents to move their babies.1

A recent survey found that more than 63% of babies aged 0-3 months sleep in products not deemed safe for sleeping during the day or night2, creating anxiety among new parents. As 93% of mothers experience burnout3 and one-in-five women confront Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders4, the award-winning Elvie Rise has never been more essential.

"Feeding, sleeping, and recovery are all interconnected at the early postpartum stage. With the launch of Elvie Rise, we are building on our women-centric platform of products, spanning breastfeeding and pelvic floor recovery, and now providing a solution in sleeping and soothing designed to ease parental anxiety," said Sarah O'Leary, CEO of Elvie. "This product represents another category-defining innovation from the brand that has fearlessly championed bringing innovation and technology to products for women and their families."

With Elvie Rise, parents have:

Smart soothing, your way - SootheLoop™ technology learns and repeats the bounce inputted by a parent or caregiver for optimal comfort.

- SootheLoop™ technology learns and repeats the bounce inputted by a parent or caregiver for optimal comfort. Baby-led play - Elvie Rise can also be used as a manual bouncer, allowing infants to explore and strengthen their muscles.

- Elvie Rise can also be used as a manual bouncer, allowing infants to explore and strengthen their muscles. Insights at your fingertips - The Elvie Soothe & Sleep app allows parents to control automated bouncing, track patterns, and guide better sleep.

- The Elvie Soothe & Sleep app allows parents to control automated bouncing, track patterns, and guide better sleep. Disturb-free transition - Parents can seamlessly transition their baby from play to sleep without needing to move or remove the baby from the Elvie Rise.

- Parents can seamlessly transition their baby from play to sleep without needing to move or remove the baby from the Elvie Rise. Flexibility and convenience - Elvie Rise collapses easily and charges via its magnetic contact charger for cordless use.

- Elvie Rise collapses easily and charges via its magnetic contact charger for cordless use. Peace of mind - Elvie Rise follows American Academy of Pediatrics sleep safe guideline5 and U.S. safety guidelines for both bassinet and bouncer products in the respective bassinet and bouncer modes.6 Elvie Rise is suitable for newborns up to 6 months.7

"Having my doctorate in psychology and being a mom of 3, I know restorative sleep is crucial for the well-being of the entire family," said Dr. Aubrie DeBear, Psy.D., sleep expert and mom of three. "What makes Elvie Rise unique is that it supports babies through the natural transition from activity to sleep, so parents can feel confident their little one is safe."

Mom-tested and sleep expert-approved, Elvie Rise ($899.99) is available starting today at elvie.com .

About Elvie

A brand of Willow Innovations, Inc., the FemTech leader elevating the maternal experience, Elvie develops innovative smart technology products to revolutionize health and well-being with a focus on supporting women through the postpartum period of matrescence. By bringing together a team of world-class engineers, designers, and business minds, Elvie is revolutionizing categories that had been overlooked for many years, including breast pumping, pelvic floor health, and sleep health, to develop extraordinary products that improve women's lives.

Elvie's products harness the power of innovative, smart technology to relieve, unburden, and support the life-changing process of becoming a parent. For more information, visit elvie.com .

1 Elvie Rise is NOT safe for sleep or unsupervised use when in Bouncer Mode. Stay near and watch baby during use when in newborn/infant Bouncer Mode. If baby falls asleep, transition Elvie Rise as soon as possible into Bassinet Mode, or remove and place baby on a firm, flat sleep surface such as a crib or bassinet.

2 Elvie Rise Foundational Survey, n= 1,413 U.S. moms with children under the age of 2

3 Motherly 2021 State of Motherhood Survey

4 Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health May 2025 Fact Sheet

5 AAP Guidance on Safe Sleep and Your Baby: How Parents Can Reduce the Risk of SIDS and Suffocation

6Elvie Rise complies with U.S. legislation 16 CFR 1218, Safety Standards for Bassinets and Cradles in bassinet mode AND to 16 CFR 1229, Safety Standards for Bouncers in bouncer mode.

7Bouncer mode is suitable from newborn to 6 months, between 5.5lbs/2.5kg and 20lbs/9kg weight, or until the baby starts to sit up unaided, whichever comes first. Bassinet mode is suitable from newborn to 5 months, between 5.5lbs/2.5kg and 22lbs/10kg weight, or until the baby starts to roll or push up on hands and knees (whichever comes first).

SOURCE Elvie