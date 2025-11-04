Elyanna Partners with World Food Program USA to Rush Lifesaving Food to 1,000 Gazan Families

As WFP rushes critical food assistance into Gaza, Elyanna urges friends and fans to join her in supporting families facing hunger

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Food Program USA is honored to announce a generous donation from acclaimed singer-songwriter Elyanna to support the World Food Programme's (WFP) emergency response in Gaza. This meaningful gift will provide lifesaving food assistance to approximately 1,000 families facing hunger and displacement due to the ongoing crisis.

"It's an honor to join the World Food Programme in supporting over 1,000 families in Gaza as they battle hunger," said Elyanna. "Every bit of love counts — every act can change a life. Art is not complete until it touches a human heart."

WFP is delivering aid into Gaza every day, despite immense challenges. Since the ceasefire, nearly 20,000 MT of food assistance has been brought into Gaza. To date, WFP has reached one million people with food parcels through 44 food distribution points. Food parcels include nutritious staples such as lentils, rice and beans. Since resuming bread production, an estimated 700,000 people receive fresh bread daily through 17 WFP-supported bakeries. WFP supplies them with flour, sugar, yeast, and fuel. More than 150,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women and girls, as well as children under five, received vital nutrition supplements in October. WFP is also scaling its malnutrition prevention and treatment services. To date, it has provided fortified High Energy Biscuits to 70,000 school-age children at 84 temporary learning sites.

"We are profoundly moved by Elyanna's partnership as we strive to reach families across Gaza who are enduring unimaginable hardship," said Barron Segar, President and CEO of World Food Program USA. "Her compassion and commitment bring hope to those who need it most, and her support will truly change lives for families struggling to survive. At World Food Program USA, we are dedicated to working hand-in-hand with individual donors and the private sector to fund WFP's lifesaving mission—delivering vital food and comfort at this critical moment."

WFP's emergency response in Gaza is made possible by the compassion of donors like Elyanna and the support of the global community. Every contribution helps WFP deliver food, hope, and resilience to families facing hunger and displacement. To join Elyanna in supporting WFP's food assistance operations, donate at www.wfpusa.org/feedgaza.

About World Food Program USA:

World Food Program USA, a 501(c)(3) organization based in Washington, D.C., proudly supports the mission of the United Nations World Food Programme by mobilizing American policymakers, businesses, and individuals to advance the global movement to end hunger.

About Elyanna

Elyanna, a Palestinian-Chilean artist, merges Arabic music with Latin rhythms, creating an experimental Arab-pop sound that has captured a global audience. Born in Nazareth, her musical talents were nurtured by her family, with early influences including iconic figures like Julio Iglesias and Sabah Fakhry. Elyanna's career took a significant turn when she was discovered at age 15 by grammy-winner Nasri Atweh. She then moved to Los Angeles with her family, which includes her stylist sister Tali and producer brother Feras, to further her career. Her major achievements include being the first artist to perform in Arabic at Coachella, her feature on Coldplay's charting single, "We Pray" alongside Burna Boy, Little Simz, and TINI, and releasing her debut album Woledto under Universal Arabic Music. Her record-breaking song "Ganeni" was chosen as part of EA Sports FC 2025 while also growing 121 million views on its YouTube music video. The song also hit #1 on Billboard Arabia's Hot 100 chart, further solidifying her rising star status. After her sold-out North American debut tour, she embarked on a world tour and has since joined Coldplay as a main supporting act on their Music of the Spheres tour. Elyanna continues to make strides in the music industry, blending cultural depth with modern influences, and solidifying her position as a groundbreaking artist in the global music scene.

