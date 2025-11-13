WFP Goodwill Ambassador Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye Donates $350,000 from His XO Humanitarian Fund to Mobilize Hurricane Relief for Affected Jamaican Families

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of the World Food Programme's (WFP) emergency response in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, WFP Goodwill Ambassador Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye is donating $350,000 from his XO Humanitarian Fund. This donation will support WFP as it scales up operations to reach up to 200,000 Jamaicans as they recover from the disaster.

Hurricane Melissa impacted almost six million people across the Caribbean islands at the end of October, with Jamaica bearing the brunt of the category 5 storm. WFP has been working alongside the Jamaican Government to assist the most vulnerable and worst affected families to meet their urgent food needs. So far, more than 9,000 people have been reached with food kits containing rice, lentils, canned fish and meat, and vegetable oil. Across Jamaica, Cuba and Haiti, WFP has reached 254,00 people with emergency food distributions.

"We are grateful to The Weeknd for his generous support for WFP's urgent relief efforts. His compassion will provide much needed comfort and resilience to Jamaicans as they navigate this crisis," said Barron Segar, World Food Program USA President and CEO. "When it comes to humanitarian disasters, WFP is among the world's first responders. But our work is only possible through the generosity of our private sector donors and global partners."

During an emergency, WFP's top priority is getting food into the hands of those hardest hit so that families can get back on their feet and have the resources they need to recover.

Every contribution helps WFP deliver food, hope, and resilience to families facing hunger and displacement. To join The Weeknd in supporting WFP's hurricane response, donate at www.wfpusa.org/helpjamaica.

About World Food Program USA

World Food Program USA, a 501(c)(3) organization based in Washington, D.C., proudly supports the mission of the United Nations World Food Programme by mobilizing American policymakers, businesses, and individuals to advance the global movement to end hunger.

About the World Food Programme

The World Food Programme is the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and the world's leading humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate extremes.

About the XO Humanitarian Fund

In partnership with World Food Program USA, Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye launched the XO Humanitarian Fund in 2022 to support the World Food Programme's efforts to combat the global hunger crisis. The fund is fueled by proceeds from his After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour. Since then, the fund has contributed and pledged more than $6.5 million to provide food and support to millions of people experiencing severe hunger across the globe, including $4.5 million toward WFP's emergency response in Gaza and $2 million to support WFP's emergency food assistance for women and children in Ethiopia. In the aftermath of the Los Angeles wildfires, the fund donated $1 million to support Los Angeles County firefighters and impacted residents.

