Elyce Arons to Give Keynote Address and Receive Honorary Doctorate at LIM College's 2026 Commencement Ceremony

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LIM College , located in New York City and focused on the business of fashion and lifestyle, has announced that Elyce Arons, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Frances Valentine, will deliver the keynote address to the Class of 2026 at the college's annual Commencement exercises.

Arons will also receive the college's Distinguished Achievement Award and an honorary Doctor of Commercial Science degree. The ceremony will be held at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center on May 17 at 1 p.m. ET.

A 35-year fashion industry veteran, Arons famously chased her passion for fashion from Kansas to New York City alongside her best friend, Kate Spade, and together they founded Kate Spade New York in 1993. Arons helped shepherd the company from its inception to international success, growing it into one of the most iconic brands in modern fashion history.

In 2016, Arons, Kate Spade and her husband Andy Spade launched Frances Valentine as an evolution of their chic, joyful style aesthetic. Today, Arons serves as Frances Valentine's Chief Executive Officer.

In June of last year, Arons published a memoir, We Might Just Make It After All, which debuted on the New York Times Best Seller list. The book chronicles her decades-long friendship with Kate Spade and the lessons she has learned through building two iconic fashion brands.

Arons is also a member of the board of the LIM Fashion Education Foundation (FEF), which provides scholarships and educational enhancements to LIM College students with financial need, connecting leaders in fashion with rising stars. She was named to the Inc. Magazine Female Founders 500 list for 2025, which noted her continued success in expanding Frances Valentine and striking innovative retail collaborations and partnerships.

Said LIM College President Ron Marshall, "Elyce is a force of nature whose more than three decades of brilliant success in fashion stand as a testament to what is possible when you have a dream, an unwavering commitment to the essence of your brand, and bring constant innovation and hard work to the table. These are all attributes that LIM College students hear about every day inside and outside the classroom, and they will be excited and inspired to hear from Elyce at Commencement. She is a true role model not only due to her incredible business success, but also to her involvement in giving back to the next generation of fashion talent."

About LIM College

Founded in 1939 and located in midtown Manhattan, LIM College is focused on the global business of fashion and lifestyle. Offering master's, bachelor's, and associate degree programs, LIM prepares students for career success via an immersive approach grounded in real-world experience and "learning by doing" through required internships. LIM College's commitment to excellence in business education ensures graduates are sought after by a wide range of employers, as evidenced by a Career Outcomes Rate of 95% for the Class of 2024. Alumni excel throughout all areas of fashion and lifestyle and have gone on to work for brands and companies such as Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, The TJX Companies, Prada, Ulta Beauty, Microsoft, Walmart, Macy's, and Nike. LIM is part of the Japan Educational Foundation (JEF) global portfolio of colleges and universities focused on fashion, design, technology, and other career fields.

About Frances Valentine

Founded in 2016 by best friends, Elyce Arons and Kate Spade, Frances Valentine is a fashion, lifestyle, and accessories brand that celebrates personal style through timeless pieces designed to spark joy and transcend trends. Each piece is created with a story to tell and crafted to last generation after generation. As a tribute to the founders' friendship, Frances Valentine's ethos centers on fostering joy through bold prints and vibrant styles that inspire confidence, boost your mood, and exude a life well lived. For additional information, please visit https://francesvalentine.com/ .

