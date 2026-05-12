EMA Research Identifies Key Network Operations Challenges in the Era of AI and Hybrid Cloud

Survey of 352 IT professionals finds only 31% of enterprises have fully successful network operations strategies

LAFAYETTE, Colo., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA™), a leading IT research and consulting firm, has released a new research report, "Network Management Megatrends 2026: Automation, Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Networks, and AI Transformation," authored by Shamus McGillicuddy, vice president of research for network infrastructure and operations at EMA.

Published every two years since 2008, EMA's Network Management Megatrends research serves as a long-standing benchmark for enterprise network operations practices. The 2026 report examines how organizations are adapting their monitoring, troubleshooting, and optimization strategies amid accelerating AI adoption, expanding hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and ongoing operational complexity.

The research is based on a survey of 352 IT professionals across North America and Europe, representing multiple industries and organization sizes. All participants were directly involved in enterprise network management or oversaw teams responsible for network operations.

The findings reveal that many organizations continue to face persistent operational challenges, including tool sprawl and increasing infrastructure complexity. At the same time, staffing shortages are making it more difficult for IT leaders to scale operations through additional personnel alone.

"Network operators clearly know they need to do better, but they aren't getting the support they need," McGillicuddy said. "They need budget to fill empty seats on their teams. They need better tools. They need more automation. They need more influence over modern architectures, like hybrid and multi-cloud networks. CIOs need to step up and give network operators the support they deserve, especially if those CIOs want to succeed with AI transformation. Networks will make or break those projects."

Among the report's key findings:

Only 32% are completely satisfied with the tools they use to monitor and troubleshoot their networks, while 73% expect to replace some of these tools within the next two years.

AI has become the top strategic driver for network operations initiatives, rising from the seventh-ranked driver in EMA's previous Megatrends research.

Within the next two years, 97% of surveyed organizations expect to run AI application workloads across on-premises or cloud infrastructure, and few believe their tools are ready to manage networks for AI.

More than half (52%) of respondents said hiring and retaining professionals with network technology expertise remains a significant challenge.

In addition to highlighting current challenges, the report identifies emerging best practices and strategic approaches that can help organizations improve network operations maturity and operational effectiveness.

This independent research is sponsored by BlueCat, Broadcom, cPacket, NETSCOUT.

A detailed analysis of the research findings is available in the report, "Network Management Megatrends 2026: Automation, Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Networks, and AI Transformation."

EMA will host a free webinar on May 27, featuring Shamus McGillicuddy, who will present key findings and recommendations from the research.

About EMA

Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading IT research and consulting firm dedicated to delivering actionable insights across the evolving technology landscape. Through independent research, market analysis, and vendor evaluations, we empower organizations to make well-informed technology decisions. Our team of analysts combines practical experience with a deep understanding of industry best practices and emerging vendor solutions to help clients achieve their strategic objectives. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services at https://www.enterprisemanagement.com and follow them on X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Raleigh Gould

Enterprise Management Associates

303-543-9500

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SOURCE Enterprise Management Associates