EMA Webinar Examines How Agentic Orchestration Is Redefining Enterprise Control

New EMA research shows enterprises raising expectations for orchestration scale, governance, observability, and AI readiness

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA™), a leading IT research and consulting firm, announced it will host a webinar, From Workload Automation to Agentic Orchestration: What the 2025 EMA™ Radar Reveals About Enterprise Control, featuring Dan Twing, President and Chief Operating Officer at EMA, and Guy Eden, Vice President of Product Management at BMC.

From Workload Automation to Agentic Orchestration: What the 2025 EMA™ Radar Reveals About Enterprise Control webinar

According to findings from EMA's latest market research and the 2025 EMA™ Radar for Workload Automation and Orchestration, enterprise expectations for automation platforms are expanding rapidly. What was once focused primarily on job scheduling has evolved into intelligent orchestration across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, DevOps pipelines, and data ecosystems. Today's platforms are increasingly expected to deliver not just execution, but awareness, reasoning, and alignment with business outcomes.

The market reached a major inflection point in 2025 with the widespread emergence of agentic AI across enterprise software categories. As a result, orchestration is no longer limited to applications and infrastructure. Enterprises must now coordinate the actions and outputs of intelligent agents across ERP, observability, IT service management, and DevOps environments.

"Enterprises are no longer evaluating automation tools based solely on task execution," said Twing. "They are looking for orchestration platforms that can operate at scale, enforce governance, and integrate intelligently across complex ecosystems that increasingly include AI-driven agents. This shift is redefining what 'enterprise-grade' automation really means."

During the webinar, Twing and Eden will review key findings from the 2025 EMA Radar and broader market research, along with BMC's perspective on how workload automation and orchestration are evolving to meet new enterprise demands.

Webinar attendees will learn:

What the 2025 EMA™ Radar reveals about orchestration leadership and enterprise scale





How SaaS is lowering adoption barriers without sacrificing enterprise governance





Where AI and agentic orchestration are delivering value today and what comes next





Why data quality and MFT are becoming foundational to trusted automation





Why Control-M earned recognition for mission-critical orchestration

The webinar is Thursday, February 5 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern. Registration is available at: https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/from-workload-automation-to-agentic-orchestration-webinar-pr

About EMA

Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading IT research and consulting firm dedicated to delivering actionable insights across the evolving technology landscape. Through independent research, market analysis, and vendor evaluations, we empower organizations to make well-informed technology decisions. Our team of analysts combines practical experience with a deep understanding of industry best practices and emerging vendor solutions to help clients achieve their strategic objectives. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services at https://www.enterprisemanagement.com and follow them on X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Raleigh Gould

Enterprise Management Associates

303-543-9500

[email protected]

SOURCE Enterprise Management Associates